Markets
MQ

Marqeta Appoints Lukasz Strozek CTO

May 08, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Modern card issuing platform Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Thursday announced the appointment of Lukasz Strozek as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 18, 2026.

Strozek has been working with LendingClub Corp., as CTO responsible for the engineering, product, and data organizations. He is a technology executive with 20 years of experience.

Marqeta said Strozek will lead its global technology and engineering functions.

In the pre-market, shares are gaining 0.21 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.