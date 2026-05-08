Marqeta Appoints Lukasz Strozek CTO

(RTTNews) - Modern card issuing platform Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Thursday announced the appointment of Lukasz Strozek as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 18, 2026.

Strozek has been working with LendingClub Corp., as CTO responsible for the engineering, product, and data organizations. He is a technology executive with 20 years of experience.

Marqeta said Strozek will lead its global technology and engineering functions.

In the pre-market, shares are gaining 0.21 percent.

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