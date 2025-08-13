Key Points Operating expenses dropped 70% year over year in Q2 2025, driving a sharp reduction in operating loss.

Net revenues fell 35.2% from the prior-year period in Q2 2025, marking a second consecutive quarter of declining sales, with revenue of $4.7 million and $5.4 million in Q1 2025.

Management reiterated its guidance for profitability by Q1 2026, with a major client pipeline expected to ramp up.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Marpai (OTC:MRAI), a third-party health plan administrator, released its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025. The company reported net revenue declined to $4.7 million, down from $7.2 million in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue decline, Marpai significantly reduced its operating loss to $3.6 million from $12.3 million a year ago, driven by aggressive cost-cutting and expense management. There were no analyst estimates available for comparison. The quarter showed progress in cost control, but ongoing revenue declines and liquidity constraints remain key concerns.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Revenues $4.7 million $7.2 million (34.5%) Operating Loss $(3.6) million $(12.3) million Improved by $8.7 million Net Loss $(4.4) million $(13.0) million Improved by $8.6 million Net Loss per Share $(0.28) $(1.23) Improved by $0.95 Operating Expenses $4.4 million $14.3 million (69.7%)

Overview of Marpai’s business and strategic focus

Marpai operates as a technology-driven third-party administrator (TPA) for self-funded employer health plans. Its platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to help employers lower healthcare costs and improve outcomes for employees by managing claims, guiding members to cost-effective providers, and proactively addressing health risks.

The company’s recent focus has been on streamlining operations, expanding its proprietary AI-powered solutions, and targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the self-insurance market. Marpai’s main differentiators include the Marpai Saves bundled cost-containment program and partnerships with major provider networks. Key success factors are regulatory compliance, ongoing investment in technology, effective cost management, and strong client retention.

Quarter highlights: Financial and operating developments

Net revenues for the period dropped by $2.5 million, or 34.7%, compared to the same quarter last year. This marks the second consecutive quarter of revenue declines, a trend management attributed to transitional impacts from a strategic shift toward higher-margin clients and the offloading of less profitable accounts.

On the expense side, Marpai achieved a sharp reduction in costs. Operating expenses were cut by 69.7%, resulting in a $9.9 million savings compared to the prior-year quarter. This cost reduction narrowed the operating loss to $3.6 million, an $8.7 million improvement from last year. The improvement was driven by lower depreciation and amortization, the absence of a goodwill impairment charge that was present in the prior year, and reductions in general and administrative, facilities, and sales and marketing expenses.

The net loss for the quarter was $4.4 million, an $8.7 million improvement year over year. Net loss per share narrowed to $(0.28) from $(1.23), helped by an increased share count of 15.5 million compared to 10.6 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense remained steady at $813,000, reflecting ongoing debt-servicing costs.

There were no material one-time charges in the quarter, unlike last year’s goodwill impairment. Significant contract wins, such as new school district clients, are expected to impact future quarters. No new details were provided about the company’s Empower AI-powered portal for automating member services, but technology upgrades remain a key part of the turnaround strategy.

Looking ahead: Management guidance and investor watch points

Management reiterated its expectation to reach profitability by the first quarter of 2026. The company highlighted a strong new business pipeline scheduled for onboarding on January 1, 2026, and plans a major infrastructure investment in the third quarter to further improve efficiency and client service.

No detailed forward financial guidance or revenue outlook was provided for the remaining quarters of fiscal 2025. Liquidity constraints and a substantial stockholder deficit remain risks that could affect future decisions and funding needs. MRAI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.