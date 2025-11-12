Markets
Marotta Controls Wins L3Harris Contract For Thrust Vector Control System

(RTTNews) - Marotta Controls on Wednesday said that it has secured a contract from L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to design, develop, and deliver flight actuator hardware for an advanced thrust vector control system supporting a medium-range ballistic missile target program for the Missile Defense Agency.

With this deal, Marotta expands its defense portfolio beyond aerospace valve solutions and enters the TVC market for the first time. According to Marotta, the partnership creates new prospects in propulsion and missile technologies and fortifies its position in cutting-edge defense systems.

