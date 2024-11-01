News & Insights

Marlowe Sees Major Investment from Oasis Management

November 01, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC has announced that Oasis Management Company Ltd. has crossed a significant threshold by acquiring financial instruments, now holding over 5% of voting rights in the company. This move highlights Oasis’s strategic interest in Marlowe, potentially impacting the company’s future financial decisions.

