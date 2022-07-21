Marks & Spencer CFO Eoin Tonge To Step Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) Thursday said that Chief Financial Officer Eoin Tonge will be leaving the company to take up a new role as Finance Director at ABF Plc.

The company is now commencing a process to appoint a successor.

Tonge, who joined M&S as CFO just over two years ago, will continue to fulfill his current role in line with his notice period, which will include supporting the business through its Interim Results in November.

Archie Norman, Chairman of M&S, said, "Our financial controls, reporting, and financial discipline are in a far stronger place than when he arrived. Under his guidance, we have restored the balance sheet and created a strong platform for the next phase. Eoin has been extremely helpful in supporting the Board and seeing through our planned succession to Stuart Machin as Chief Executive and Katie Bickerstaffe as Co-Chief Executive."

