Markets

Marks And Spencer Reports Cyber Incident

April 22, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) stated that it has been managing a cyber incident over the past few days. The Group made some minor, temporary changes to store operations to protect customers and the business.

Marks and Spencer noted that its stores remain open and website and app are operating as normal. The Group has engaged external cyber security experts to assist with investigating and managing the incident.

M&S' full year results are scheduled to be announced on 21 May 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.