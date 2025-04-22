Marks And Spencer Reports Cyber Incident

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) stated that it has been managing a cyber incident over the past few days. The Group made some minor, temporary changes to store operations to protect customers and the business.

Marks and Spencer noted that its stores remain open and website and app are operating as normal. The Group has engaged external cyber security experts to assist with investigating and managing the incident.

M&S' full year results are scheduled to be announced on 21 May 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.