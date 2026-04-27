MarketWise (MKTW) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for MarketWise (NasdaqGM:MKTW) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $20.40 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.79% from the latest reported closing price of $17.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketWise. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 50.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTW is 0.01%, an increase of 39.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 153K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Bass Sid R holds 135K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Phraction Management holds 98K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 54.29% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 25K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.