MarketWise Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $26.4 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.5% to $83.4 million from $97.5 million last year.

MarketWise Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.0 Mln. vs. $26.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $83.4 Mln vs. $97.5 Mln last year.

