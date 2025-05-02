MarketWise, Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Dividends for Shareholders

MarketWise, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10.

MarketWise, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for its Class A common stock, alongside a comparable distribution for MarketWise, LLC units, as declared by its Board of Directors on May 1, 2025. Additionally, a special dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid to Class A shareholders, totaling approximately $0.3 million. All dividends will be distributed on June 25, 2025, with a Record Date of May 15, 2025. MarketWise is a digital subscription services platform specializing in financial research, software, and education for self-directed investors, known for its broad reach and commitment to providing valuable resources to millions of subscribers.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The announcement of a special dividend of $0.10 per share adds an additional incentive for investors, totaling approximately $0.3 million.

The company has a significant operating history of over 25 years, indicating stability and experience in the financial services sector.

MarketWise aims to strengthen its position as a leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors, which may enhance future growth potential.

The announcement of a special dividend totaling only $0.3 million may suggest limited available cash flow or liquidity concerns for future investments, potentially raising questions about the company's financial health.

The specified payout dates and Record Date could indicate a more cumbersome financial structure that may complicate shareholder benefits, possibly impacting investor confidence.

There is no mention of significant growth or new products in the announcement, which could imply stagnation or a lack of innovation in the company's offerings.

What is the amount of the quarterly dividend declared by MarketWise?

MarketWise declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for Class A common stock holders.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The regular and special dividends will be paid on June 25, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividends?

The Record Date for the dividends is May 15, 2025.

What is the purpose of MarketWise's special dividend?

The special dividend of $0.10 per share totals approximately $0.3 million for Class A common stock shareholders.

How does MarketWise serve its subscribers?

MarketWise provides premium financial research, education, and tools through a digital subscription services platform.

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $MKTW stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BALTIMORE, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share on May 1, 2025. A comparable distribution of $0.20 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units.





The Company also announced a special dividend to shareholders of Class A common stock of $0.10 per share, which totals approximately $0.3 million in the aggregate. The regular dividend, distribution, and the special dividend will be paid on June 25, 2025. The Record Date is May 15, 2025.









Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.





With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.









(800) 290-4113





Email:





ir@marketwise.com













Email:





media@marketwise.com







