Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake Sold At Walmart Recalled

(RTTNews) - David's Cookies is recalling 960 units of Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake citing mislabeling and possible presence of undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected product was sold in Walmart retail stores across the United States.

The recall involves Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212.

The 960 units of "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" were mislabeled as "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake", in which peanut is not given as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label.

As per the investigation, the issue was caused at the labeling & packaging stage.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with the mislabeled product.

David's Cookies, in coordination with Walmart, have blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product with lot # BS23212 are urged to return them to the location of purchase for a full refund.

In recent recalls, York, Maine-based Stonewall Kitchen Co. in early August recalled a limited quantity of Peanut Butter Maltballs due to the undeclared presence of soy, wheat and peanuts, known allergens.

