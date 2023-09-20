News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake Sold At Walmart Recalled

September 20, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - David's Cookies is recalling 960 units of Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake citing mislabeling and possible presence of undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected product was sold in Walmart retail stores across the United States.

The recall involves Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212.

The 960 units of "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" were mislabeled as "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake", in which peanut is not given as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label.

As per the investigation, the issue was caused at the labeling & packaging stage.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with the mislabeled product.

David's Cookies, in coordination with Walmart, have blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product with lot # BS23212 are urged to return them to the location of purchase for a full refund.

In recent recalls, York, Maine-based Stonewall Kitchen Co. in early August recalled a limited quantity of Peanut Butter Maltballs due to the undeclared presence of soy, wheat and peanuts, known allergens.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.