Markets Wait and See Mode Ahead of Macro Data, Earnings

#marketseverywhere | markets in wait and see mode ahead of a busy macro + earnings week | earnings: GOOGL + MSFT today after the close; AAPL, AMZN, and META on Feb 1 | macro: consumer confidence, FOMC, ISM Manufacturing, employment data

| falling Treasury yields | "an adrenaline shot came through in the last hour of US trading [yesterday] as the US Treasury announced lower-than-expected borrowing estimates for Q1 and Q2 2024."

| falling Eurozone yields | "there was a significant sovereign bond rally in Europe as investors priced in a growing likelihood the ECB would be cutting rates shortly."

-Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

* source: Yardeni Research

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Dollar + TYields LOWER / Oil MIXED / Gold HIGHER

-recent broadening of market rally - will it continue?

-corporate buyback window reopening

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.2% Nasdaq -0.3% R2K -0.5% Cdn TSX -0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.2% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.051%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,045, WTI +0%, $77; Brent -0%, $82, Bitcoin $43,269

2) "the Technology sector is the only sector where estimates for 2024 have increased in recent months. Outside of these stocks, the earnings and margins data have been quite mixed, if not outright weak."

-Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

3) "At this stage of the fourth quarter earnings season, the overall performance of the S&P 500 continues to be subpar. The percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting positive earnings surprises is below average, while companies are reporting actual earnings that are below estimates in aggregate. Most of this below-average performance relative to estimates is due to companies in the Financials sector." -Factset Insight

* source: Factset Insight

4) if the job market and the economy does not show signs of deterioration, is there a need to cut rates? | The Fed is congressionally mandated to solve for price stability + maximum employment

* source: Piper Sandler

5) S&P500 broke above a resistance and hitting new all time highs...

still some room left for Nasdaq Index to hit all time highs

rally driven by large caps...

* source: Yardeni Research

6) THIS WEEK:

US: Fed's policy decision Wednesday | Friday, US jobs report for January.

Europe: BoE meeting | CPI and GDP reports across the Eurozone.

Earnings: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

BP Is Wrong to Set Oil-Output Reduction Target, Activist Investor Bluebell Says - BNN

-According to activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners, BP’s planned reduction in oil and gas output is wrong for shareholders and the company should abandon the target.

-BP’s strategy is still to move into clean energy, but amid that shift it will continue to invest in oil and gas. Of the $14 billion to $18 billion BP will invest each year to 2030, more than half will go into oil and gas, he said.



EU needs trillions of investment for 2050 climate target - research - Reuters

-The European Commission is set to recommend next week that the EU cuts net emissions 90% by 2040, from 1990 levels, and outline the huge upfront increase in investments needed to get Europe on track to have zero net emissions by 2050.

-Most of the funding needed for net zero - 1.16 trillion euros per year - could be secured by redirecting existing spending, much of it on polluting activities, according to the research by the Institut Rousseau think-tank.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

