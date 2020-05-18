Abstract image of a glass globe and a chart
Markets

Markets Update: A Return to Normal? Not So Fast...

Markets Update: A Return to Normal? Not So Fast...

Phil Mackintosh
Author
Phil Mackintosh
Published

There are more signs of markets and trading returning to normal.

Realized volatility has fallen, as has the VIX. It’s been 26 days since we saw a greater than a 4% price move (in March there were 13).

In line with that, spreads are back pretty close to normal (Chart 1). Although depth (representing the average value at the best quote) is still around 70% of prior levels.

Chart 1: Signs of markets and trading returning to normal

Average book size

However, as we start to open up economies around the world while still waiting for vaccines and treatments, there is downside risk to the markets. The recovery in stock prices has the Nasdaq-100 in positive territory for the year. The S&P500 is down only 15.8% from its highs.

Currently, the market seems to be pricing in a pretty quick recovery and return to near-prior revenues. In contrast, during earnings season a huge proportion of companies have stopped giving guidance. Data indicating CEOs and health experts are far less optimistic.

Other Topics

Coronavirus
Phil Mackintosh

Phil Mackintosh

Nasdaq

Phil Mackintosh, Nasdaq Chief Economist, has 28 years of experience in the Finance industry, including roles on the sell-side, buy-side and at accounting firms, which included managing trading, research and risk teams. He is an expert in index construction and ETF trading and has published extensive research on trading, ETFs and market structure.

Read Phil's Bio

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular