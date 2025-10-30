Markets Take a Powder on Biggest Earnings Day of the Week

Thursday, October 30, 2025



Today was a mostly restful day on Wall Street, with major market indexes snoozing away a chance at new closing highs, which they had set in the early part of the week. We’re still up from early Monday, except for the small-cap Russell 2000, which has taken it on the chin over the past two sessions.



The Dow came in -109 points lower at the bell, -0.23% (but was roughly +0.75% during intraday highs), while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down a more significant -0.99% and -1.57%, respectively. The Russell dropped another -0.76% on the day, now more than -2% down from trading over the past five days.



Earnings Reports After the Close: Apple, Amazon, Twilio & More

The two biggest hitters on the earnings front came from Mag 7 representatives Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), both of which outperformed estimates and are up +4% and +12%, respectively. Then again, Amazon had been a laggard on the Mag 7 front for the whole of 2025 thus far.



Apple posted record-high quarterly fiscal Q4 revenues to $102.5 billion in the quarter with impressive iPhone 17 numbers and Services sales to $28 billion. Earnings of $1.85 per share outperformed the Zacks consensus by 12 cents, and well ahead of the $1.64 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company also declared a cash dividend of 26 cents per share, and still has nearly $148 BILLION in cash and assets. All of these are extraordinary numbers, to say the least.



Amazon’s earnings surged past estimates in its Q3 report: $1.95 per share versus $1.58 expected, and $1.43 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $180.2 billion, +13% year over year, were highlighted by extraordinary AWS cloud business, which brought in +20% year over year. This comes shortly after the announcement that Amazon was embarking on the largest corporate layoff ever, with as many as 30K employees scheduled to get the axe.



Cloud communications firm Twilio TWLO posted top and bottom line Q3 beats today, with earnings 20 cents ahead of consensus to $1.25 per share on $1.3 billion in sales for the quarter, +15% from a year ago (+13% on organic revenue growth). The company also announced it will be purchasing Stytch, an ID platform for AI agents. Shares are up +8% in late trading.



Rocket Companies RKT is doing almost as well, up +7% in late trading and earnings of $0.07 outpaced expectations for $0.04 in the quarter. Revenues of $1.78 billion came in ahead of the $1.75 billion anticipated. The company boasted a +90% customer retention rate, and recently acquired refi mortgage firm Mr Cooper, helping make Rocket a one-stop shop for homebuyers.



Finally, Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Western Digital WDC surged past earnings estimates this afternoon, reporting $1.78 per share versus consensus $1.59 expected, on $2.82 billion in quarterly revenues, improving over the $2.72 billion analysts were seeking. Revenue for the ongoing quarter looks to be up, already +20% at the mid-way point of fiscal Q2.



