Markets Sell Off on Noise About Tariffs, etc.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025



It was a noisy day where market participants fought conflicting impulses today. Is U.S. tariff policy illegal? What will happen to the already collected revenues if it is? Stock markets sold on this new “risk off” attitude, booking profits made most of the way through the month of August. We kick off the historically weak trading month of September with the Dow closing -0.55%, the S&P 500 -0.69% and the Nasdaq -0.60%.



Goldman Sachs GS was the worst-performing stock on the Dow index today, -1.9% while Kraft Heinz KHC fell -7%, the biggest loser in today’s S&P 500. Gold prices have reached a new all-time high today, +2.35% to a hair below $3600 per ounce. Bitcoin grew another +1.88% on the session, now at 111,313 in U.S. dollars.





Zscaler Beats & Raises in Q4, Shares Jump



Econ Reports Out Today: Manufacturing, Consumer Spending



What to Expect from the Stock Market Tomorrow



Cloud security firm ZS posted fiscal Q4 results after today’s close, beating estimates soundly on both top and bottom lines: earnings of 89 cents per share beat the Zacks consensus by 9 cents on $719 million in quarterly sales — beating the $706 million analysts were expecting. Billings came in notably higher than expected, and guidance for both next quarter and the full fiscal year have also been ratcheted up. Shares are up +5% in late trading.Earlier today, we saw a few economic metrics hit the tape, includingand, both for the month of August. Results were subtly mixed between the two reports, with S&P coming in slightly below expectations at +53.0, down -30 basis points (bps) from the prior month, and up +20 bps on ISM from estimates, to +48.7%, and 70 bps above the month-ago tally. We still see ISM Manufacturing sub-50%, however — this demonstrates it is still in slight contraction mode. S&P Manufacturing remained above 50.for July improved month over month, from -0.4% in June to -0.1% in this morning’s print, though still 10 bps below expectations. It’s now been 12 months since we last saw a positive Construction Spending report. Amusement and Recreation dropped by the sharpest level: -1.0%. Single-family housing construction was up +0.1% for the month.We’ll see the first Jobs Week report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell: thefor July is expected to remain in-line with the previous month at 7.4 million job openings. This is within the range we’ve seen going back to late 2024, and is consistent with the overall “no hire/no fire” labor market that we’ve seen in other labor numbers., also for July, are also reporting tomorrow ahead of the open, improving to -1.3% from -4.8% reported for June. We’ll also see an Augustfrom the BLS at 2pm ET Wednesday, and Augustare expected to be released throughout the day.Even though Q2 earnings season is basically over, this week we’ll see a few important names coming out with quarterly numbers. After the close tomorrow, CRM is expected to find +8.2% earnings per share growth in the quarter, +8.7% on revenues. The cloud-based play has only missed on earnings once in the past five years.

