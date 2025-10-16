Markets Retreat on Regional Bank Issues

Thursday, October 16, 2025



Markets took a downward turn after a strong open today, edging lower through the afternoon but ultimately off session lows. The AI trade and strong Q3 earnings reports looked to be enough to placate market participants today, but a $50 million wrinkle at a regional bank was enough for traders to start questioning the bull market.



The Dow closed -301 points today, -0.65%, while the S&P 500 was off a similar -0.63%, and the Nasdaq -0.47%. The small-cap Russell 2000, which had led market indexes in the previous two trading sessions, fell -52 points, -2.09%. Bond yields are shrinking, as well: +3.98% on the 10-year and +3.42% 2-year.



Zions Bancorp Reports $50M Loan Default

Markets took a hit today partly due to news that a bank loan default worth $50 million befell regional bank Zions Bancorp ZION. The news didn’t just hit Zions, which is -13% today, but regional banks as a whole. Turmoil at regional banks raise concerns about weakness in the overall economy when bank loans get defaulted. That’s reason enough to take index levels off all-time highs, like we saw in the Russell 2000, which happens to be home to many regional banks.



CSX Misses on Q3 Report

Railroad major CSX CSX posted lower-than-expected results in its Q3 earnings report after today’s closing bell. Earnings of 37 cents per share were beneath the 42 cents in the Zacks consensus (although excluding a one-time charge that number would have been 44 cents per share, a 2-cent beat). Revenues of $3.59 billion were a smidge below the $3.60 billion analysts were expecting.



The rail company saw good volume levels overall — +2% quarter over quarter — but weakness in pricing on shipments like export coal prices weighed on the quarterly performance. Shares are up +2.8% in late trading on the news, adding to its +11.5% gains year to date. The company had brought a Zacks Ranks #4 (Sell) to itsearnings calltoday.



What to Expect from the Stock Market Friday

Zilch. Well, we will see earnings reports before the open from companies like American Express AXP, State Street STT and SLB SLB — formerly Schlumberger. But among economic reports we will not see tomorrow are Housing Starts, Building Permits, Imports & Exports, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. This, of course, is due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.