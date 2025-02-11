Markets Mixed as Fed Signals Caution Ahead of Inflation Report

Wall Street closed up shop mixed, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave cautious commentary on interest rates. In response, the Dow added triple digits, the S&P 500 finished flat, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed firmly in the red despite reports that Apple (AAPL) and Alibaba (BABA) inked a new artificial intelligence (AI) partnership. Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor U.S. tariffs and heightening global trade tensions while eyeing tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) reading.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Futures Score 3rd Consecutive Win

Oil futures nabbed their third-straight win, settling at their highest mark in two weeks as investors continued to monitor the impact of Trump's tariffs on black gold. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 58 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $72.90 per barrel.

Gold prices fell Tuesday, as traders took profits following the precious metal's record-setting run higher. The contract for February delivery last seen trading 0.1% lower at $2,932.60 an ounce.

