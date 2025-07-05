The Market’s Hidden Current Delivering Fast Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You may be familiar with the mythical River Styx. It separated the land of the living from the land of the dead in Greek Mythology.

But there is a real River Styx that flows beneath the hills of Kentucky.

Aboveground, the Green River flows through Mammoth National Park near Brownsville, Ky.

But once it flows into the longest cave system on Earth, it’s known as the River Styx. You can tour the river and part of the 400 miles of interconnected caves (the longest on earth) at Mammoth National Park near Brownsville, Ky.

River Styx Spring in Mammoth Cave National Park (credit: kellyvandellen)

The stock market has its own surface flows and hidden flows, that go unseen by all but those who know where to look.

We hear and read about what’s on the surface of the market – the mega cap stocks often driven by headline political stories.

But there is an undercurrent fueling triple-digit gains for those willing to look beyond the obvious and venture deeper.

So far in 2025, more than 100 stocks have doubled.

If that’s a surprise to you, maybe you’re consuming too much mainstream media content that is focused on tariffs, the Big Beautiful Bill, or Jerome Powell.

Or maybe you only pay attention to the major indexes, which are up only about 6.5% this year. Those are the surface stories.

But for investors who know where to look, 2025 has a been a very profitable year.

The big winners list includes Defi Development Corp (DFDV) +3,000%, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) +700%, and Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) +500%.

If you’re just investing in index funds and hoping that “buy-and-hold” will make you rich, you’re locking yourself out of some of the biggest gains.

The question, of course, is how to find these huge winners.

Today, I’m going to share how one of our analysts does it.

When a Downturn Leads to Opportunity

The market took a nosedive after President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day news conference in April.

And that was on top of… higher prices projected for almost everything… a possible looming recession… uncertainty about interest rates and the dollar…

And perhaps most unnerving of all… the talk that Trump’s goal was to “reshape the global economic system…”

Investors can’t be blamed for wanting to just keep their heads down and see where things settled.

When all that happened, our hypergrowth expert Luke Lango came out with a bold call.

On Record with the Big Call

Thanks to his unique background in technology, coupled with an economics degree from Cal Tech, Luke has identified 24 stocks that have gone up 1,000% or more in the last decade.

That averages out to almost three 10-baggers per year since he got his start.

While others have been waiting for this market volatility to blow over, Luke saw this period as a gift for investors. That’s why he was comfortable making one big call about this market:

The best buying opportunity in years.

For the past three years, Luke’s recommended dozens of stocks that went on to rise as much as 68%, 88%, and 119%, all in less than a year, in what most would consider “normal” market conditions.

But during current market dynamics, Luke told his subscribers the potential upside is even greater.

In his Breakout Trader service, Luke’s goal is to isolate quick winners by using a market approach called Stage Analysis, focusing only on stocks advancing in “Stage 2.”

The theory is detailed, but the short explanation is that, at any time, a stock is in one of four stages.

Stage 1 – going sideways

Stage 2 – going up

Stage 3 – going sideways at a top

Stage 4 – going down

Then the cycle starts all over again.

Stage analysis is the science behind identifying which of these four stages a stock is in at any given point in time, enabling an investor to capitalize on Stage 2 while avoiding the other non-profitable stages.

Luke uses complex computer algorithms and his economics savvy to isolate the stocks that are just entering Stage 2 (going up) and ignores the rest. Here is how Luke explains it:

If you’ve ever met one of these folks who seemed to luck out into a fortune, it is extremely likely that they didn’t do it by relying on their wits alone. No, they did it with the help of an algorithmic model capable of doing all the heavy lifting.

By taking human reasoning and emotion out of the picture, the only thing that matters is whether the stock chart of a company (any company) is about to break out to the upside.

It doesn’t matter if that company is a micro-cap “penny stock” or a Big Tech giant…

It doesn’t matter if that company is in a niche or mass market…

It doesn’t even matter if a company is profitable or not…

Again, the one thing that matters is whether you’re going to make money in the near term with this trade.

Now, the system is pointing at one sector with several stocks poised for a breakout.

Luke’s track record speaks for itself. He’s identified 24 stocks with 1,000%+ gains in the past decade, including NVDA (+3,961%), TSLA (+3,743%), and GME (+12,096%).

In his Breakout Trader service, Luke focuses on fast gains, not long-term holds – potential for gains like 26% in 10 days, 45% in 1 month, and 68% in 2 months during volatile periods.

And if there is one word we can use for the market in 2025, it’s volatile.

Most investors miss opportunities by focusing on headlines; what’s going on at the surface. While everyone obsesses over negative news, breakout stocks are quietly surging under the headlines. Luke finds those stocks in Breakout Trader.

Circling back to the River Styx in Kentucky, stick to the surface and you’ll float along with the headlines; but to uncover the market’s biggest returns gains, you need to descend into the hidden currents – exactly what Luke’s system is engineered to do.

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

