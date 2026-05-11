Markets Await Key Inflation Data This Week

We ended “Jobs Week” on Friday with both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing at fresh all-time highs. Both private-sector ADP ADP jobs numbers last Wednesday and Friday’s BLS non-farm payrolls both outperformed expectations and reached triple digits. Meanwhile, Q1 earnings season continued its stellar performance as the last of the AI plays reported earnings.



This week, earnings season soldiers onward, with Cisco Systems CSCO, Alibaba BABA and tech-based nuclear energy firm Oklo OKLO reporting results this week. We’ll also see key inflation metrics this week, with both CPI and PPI data coming out Tuesday and Wednesday. The CPI Inflation Rate for April is expected to jump half a percentage point to +3.8% — nearly double outgoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s optimum inflation rate of +2.0%. Spiking oil prices due to the war on Iran is expected to be the main culprit.



Speaking of the Fed Chair, the Senate convenes today to confirm Powell’s successor, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Odds are he will be a strong advocate of President Trump’s insistence that the Fed lower interest rates, as Warsh has been critical of Powell’s leadership in the Fed, but it appears he will have to swim upstream against growing sentiment away from a bias toward easing.

Earnings Reports Ahead of the Opening Bell: SBH, MOS, B

Cosmetics distributor Sally Beauty SBH reported fiscal Q2 results this morning, with earnings of $0.44 per share beating the Zacks consensus by 3 cents, with revenues of $903.38 billion narrowly outperforming expectations. Shares have swung to positive territory year to date, +2.14% in today’s pre-market on the earnings news.



Barrick Mining B, formerly of the “GOLD” ticker a year ago, crushed estimates on both top and bottom lines this morning. Earnings of $0.98 per share were +32.4% ahead of the $0.74 anticipated, and in another orbit from the +$0.35 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.22 billion topped the Zacks consensus by +15.1%. Shares are up +3.8% on the news, also swinging to positive year to date.

Agricultural fertilizer supplier The Mosaic Co. MOS, on the other hand, posted a -75% negative surprise on its bottom line this morning, with +$0.05 per share reported was well off the expected +$0.20. Revenues did come in +9% over expectations to $3.0 billion for the quarter, but a cut to guidance — again citing the Iran war, particularly the closed Strait of Hormuz — have sent shares down -5% in today’s pre-market, deepening the stock’s losses year to date.

What to Expect from Today’s Stock Market

After today’s open, we’ll see an update on Existing Home Sales for April. Analysts look for this to dip slightly to 4.1 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units, from 4.2 million units the prior month. This is pretty close to the mid-point between near-term lows (3.93 million in June of last year) and highs (4.27 million in December of ’25).



For earnings, we anticipate shopping mall REIT Simon Property Group SPG, quantum stock Rigetti Computing RGTI and direct-to-consumer telehealth firm Hims & Hers HIMS to post earnings results after today’s close. Of these, Rigetti’s revenues are expected to come in +120% year over year, while Hims earnings are projected to snag -80% from a year ago.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.