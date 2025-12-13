MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 - 12/12

It’s no surprise that stocks bounced higher after confirmation of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut on Wednesday. What may surprise some investors is where the bounce is coming from. Investors are pouring money into cyclical stocks that offer great value.

Is this finally the evidence of a rotation trade that will spark a broad market rally? If it is, then analysts believe the bull market will continue into the first part of next year, when corporate earnings will indicate whether the rally is sustainable.

Next week will be the last full week of trading for 2025. Investors should expect volatility as institutional investors position themselves for 2026. However, the stage is set for a Santa Claus rally, and the MarketBeat analysts will help point to opportunities to keep any lumps of coal from impacting your portfolio.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If there’s going to be a rotation trade, many investors will look at undervalued dividend stocks. This week, Thomas Hughes highlighted the five highest-rated dividend stocks using the proprietary MarketBeat screener.

It’s been a brutal month for some quality stocks. However, when a quality stock is beaten down, it can create opportunities. Hughes analyzed five stocks with high short interest that make them attractive turnaround stories for 2026.

Several companies including Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced stock splits in 2025. What companies might split their stock in 2026? Hughes provided investors with a list of three companies that look like strong candidates for a 2026 split.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke also wrote about dividend stocks to buy for a potential rotation trade. Check out his article on three high-quality stocks that combine dividend yield, stability, and upside potential heading into 2026.

Owning Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is not for the faint of heart. It’s been one of the best-performing technology stocks since April. This week, Quirke laid out the bullish case for a $500 price target and the bearish rebuttal.

Quirke also explained why recent bearish comments about Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) may be a case of mistaken identity. He noted that the chipmaker is pushing toward the next wave of generative AI development, which is likely to push QCOM stock higher.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The golden cross pattern is a highly accurate technical signal for investors. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three stocks that could be forming a golden cross, which could have them ready for a strong breakout.

Stocks that lag the S&P 500 have a tendency to outperform in the following year. If that pattern repeats itself in 2026, Markoch highlighted three comeback stocks for investors to consider.

Speaking of comebacks, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) is back in rally mode. The stock is up more than 22% since Nov. 21. Markoch explains why the stock may be getting an early start on a year-end Santa Claus rally.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Robotics stocks rose after reports of a new executive order aimed at promoting accelerated U.S. robotics production. Investors who want to trade the trend should read Ryan Hasson’s article on five robotics stocks that led this move and could have more room to run.

Sticking with the robotics theme, Hasson wrote about UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ: PATH) stock, which moved sharply higher after its earnings report. However, cautious investor sentiment may limit the upside.

Investors are riding a wave of rising momentum and improved sentiment. This week, Hasson wrote about three stocks poised for a momentum breakout. Spoiler alert: at least one had a huge week.

Articles by Leo Miller

The next big move in AI stocks may come from the small-cap sector. This week, Leo Miller highlighted three small-cap AI stocks that present investors with high-risk, high-reward options in 2026.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the strongest comeback stories in the second half of 2025. Miller explained why anticipated iPhone demand and a shift in its AI strategy may fuel further gains.

Miller also wrote about the sell-off in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) and pointed out that recent analyst sentiment suggests this may be a buyable dip for opportunistic investors.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

MarketBeat analysts love to unearth opportunities in stocks that aren’t well-known. That was the case this week as Nathan Reiff highlighted three little-known stocks with positive analyst sentiment that could set the stage for larger gains.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock rallied sharply in the first week of December. Reiff broke down whether investors should buy into the rally or wait for a better entry point.

Reiff also wrote about dividend stocks, focusing on three names with a history of combining higher dividend payouts with catalysts that can move their stock price higher.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt was the Grinch of the week with two articles that reminded investors of the stocks that aren’t likely to bring holiday cheer. Although falling interest rates typically bode well for finance stocks, Schmidt explained why three finance stocks have been trending lower with no end in sight.

Schmidt also pointed investors to three stocks to avoid in 2026 after analysts turned bearish following their respective earnings reports.

However, Schmidt still offered investors some holiday cheer. He found that in two retail stocks that posted strong earnings results, which have lifted both stocks.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Has Netflix won the streaming war? Jeffrey Neal Johnson broke down the company’s $82 billion bid for Warner Bros. and what it means for the future of streaming.

Johnson also explained the connection between fundamental strength and seasonal opportunity and why that makes three winter stocks attractive targets in the new year.

In 2026, the AI trade is likely to move beyond the Magnificent Seven. If so, Johnson gave investors three rising tech stars that will continue to shine brightly next year.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Falling oil prices have made it a rough year for energy stocks. Jordan Chussler explained that the worst may be still to come. If oil prices fall to $55, investors may want to opt out of this energy-focused ETF.

Restaurant stocks continue to be a mixed bag. But fast-casual chains have clearly been the laggards. This week, Chussler highlighted three of the biggest names in the sector and why consumers and investors are walking away.

Chussler also wrote about the upcoming Bluebird 6 satellite launch by AST Spacemobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS). This event comes with high expectations, but if the company can meet them, even a 265% year-to-date gain may be too low.

