MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/29 - 01/02

Stocks staged a rally on the first day of trading in 2026. It may not be the Santa Claus rally that many investors hoped for, but it aligns with the general sense that the markets will grind higher, despite many stocks being overvalued by traditional metrics.

Like many of the market rallies in 2025, this one is being led by technology stocks. This may prompt investors to question whether the sector rotation that began in December can be sustained. Or will 2026 be another year when tech stocks, particularly AI stocks, do most of the market’s work?

Some of that will hinge on the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, which happens in a few weeks. Before then, investors will receive the December Jobs report next Friday, and the week of Jan. 12 will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season.

The bottom line for investors is that 2026 is shaping up to be just as volatile as 2025. The MarketBeat analysts will continue to analyze the stocks and themes that can affect your portfolio. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The calendar now reads 2026, but in terms of the stocks that will post strong gains in January, Thomas Hughes has a list of five stocks that evoke 2025 vibes, as artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to be a dominant theme.

One of the stocks on that list is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). In a separate article this week, Hughes wrote why Micron stock’s end-of-the-year surge will lead to higher highs in 2026.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) wasn’t on that list. Nevertheless, Hughes explained why the company still has a constructive long-term setup in the AI trade that is making analysts bullish for 2026.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Investing in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is never boring. This week, Sam Quirke helped investors understand the reason for the recent multi-day slide in TSLA stock and why the first few sessions of 2026 may have a lot to say about the near-term direction of TSLA stock.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ended 2025 nearly where it started. Quirke pointed out why the stock is in a consolidation phase and what investors need to hear in the company’s upcoming earnings report that could spark a strong upside move.

2025 was another strong year for technology stocks. However, Quirke highlighted several well-known large-cap stocks that are objectively oversold. Investors seeking asymmetric upside might consider these three names as recovery opportunities in 2026.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Energy stocks are likely to have a strong year due to the power needs of data centers. This week, Chris Markoch focused on two under-the-radar energy stocks–one in natural gas and the other in nuclear–and explained why each may have a bullish setup in 2026.

The next Fed decision on interest rates is still weeks away, but it is likely to move markets. Markoch, however, focused on three financial stocks that are likely to benefit regardless of the direction rates move.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock was a market laggard in 2025. But Markoch explained that despite moderating growth expectations, the company’s business model and free cash flow support a buy-and-hold decision.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Many stocks in the S&P 500 outperformed the index in 2025, but there was a much smaller list that crushed the index. This week, Ryan Hasson highlighted the three best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 over the last 12 months and what that could mean for 2026.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) was a good example of a stock rising to meet the company’s story in 2025. RKLB stock was up more than 180% in 2025, and Hasson explained why 2026 could be another breakout year.

The biggest market gains have centered on growth stocks, but Hasson reminded investors that there’s still room for a disciplined dividend strategy. This week, Hasson pointed investors toward five of MarketBeat’s top-rated dividend stocks heading into 2026.

Articles by Leo Miller

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) had a volatile December that put extra attention on some recent insider selling. Leo Miller helped investors understand the reasons behind the sales and why, like with many insider sales, they shouldn’t panic.

AI infrastructure stocks will continue to be top picks in 2026. Savvy investors understand why that category extends beyond chipmakers. This week, Leo Miller analyzed three picks-and-shovels stocks to invest in the AI buildout.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) is the dominant name in the GLP-1 weight loss market. However, as Miller noted, the company isn’t resting on its laurels. The company is advancing two additional weight loss drugs in 2026, with one up for approval. Positive or negative results will go a long way to charting the near-term course for LLY stock.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Small-cap stocks may benefit from the January effect. This week, Nathan Reiff explained what that means for investors and provided a list of three small-cap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can provide broad exposure to this class of stocks.

Quantum computing stocks will continue to draw investor attention in 2026. However, investor dollars may become more targeted. Reiff analyzed two pure-play names that have a chance to become profitable in the long run and two large-cap tech giants that offer stock pickers a safer way to play the sector.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Gold and silver led a strong move in precious metals in 2025. Many of the reasons for that debasement trade remain in place for 2026. For investors who want alternatives to investing in physical metals, Dan Schmidt analyzed three Canadian mining stocks that should do well, particularly if the U.S. dollar strengthens over the Canadian dollar.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote this week about the Application Layer that will be at the forefront of the AI trade. Like the internet buildout, the focus of investors is increasingly turning to the companies that can monetize AI. Johnson explained why three AI pure plays will continue to grow in 2026.

Before the ball dropped in 2025, NVIDIA generated its own fireworks with its announcement of its $20 billion acquisition of Groq’s assets and leadership. Johnson explained why this marks a key shift in the chip sector as it relates to AI and provided insights into ways to invest in the trend.

Another significant announcement to close out 2025 was the Trump administration’s executive order to expedite the rescheduling of cannabis. As Johnson noted, this isn’t the green light that many investors still hope for, but it does remove some caution flags in terms of cannabis companies and the tax code.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Many of the Magnificent Seven stocks were still solid in 2025, but more than half underperformed the S&P 500. However, Jordan Chussler explained why that could be an opportunity for investors. Each one gives investors plenty of reasons to believe they could outperform the index in 2026.

Much of the focus on mining stocks centers around gold and silver for good reason. However, one small-cap miner serves as a reminder that investors shouldn’t overlook lithium. This week, Chussler explained why this under-the-radar mining stock was up over 1,000% in 2025 and may still have room to run.

