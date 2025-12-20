MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 - 12/19

The markets were moving higher to end the week, but will it be enough to bring about the hoped-for Santa Claus rally? The belated November inflation reading helped, as did a jobs number that supported future rate cuts. Money continues to move into the market even as there are signs of sector rotation.

However, the macro story remains mixed. Investors got hit with weak November housing data to end the week, which could weigh down overall sentiment.

Next week will be a shortened trading week due to the Christmas holiday. Markets will be closed that day and close at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Thomas Hughes reminded investors that concerns about an AI bubble may persist. However, the results from a company like Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) tell a more bullish story. The company delivered exceptional results backed by strong demand. Technical signals point to as much as 60% upside for MU stock.

A major story from this week was the Trump administration’s reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III drug. Earlier in the week, Hughes explained how the cannabis industry would benefit, which stocks stand to benefit, but also why upside may be limited until institutional dollars flow into the sector.

Hughes also recapped why MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has been a strong performer in 2025. As Hughes noted, the company was recognized as an essential component of AI infrastructure in 2025. Bullish sentiment from analysts and institutions suggests MDB stock has room to run.

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) is one of the best-performing and most highly shorted stocks of 2025. Sam Quirke explained this contradiction and provided support for a bull case, which could lead to a short squeeze.

Quirke also looked at the ongoing drop in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), which continues after the company’s earnings report. But Quirke explained why the report may not have been as bad as it seemed, which means NTNX stock may set up as a comeback trade.

After a strong run of more than 120% since April, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock appears to be extended. However, Quirke provided investors with two reasons to believe TSLA stock may still be a bargain.

If analysts are correct, inflation will make a comeback in 2026. That’s why investors may look at dividend stocks that can outpace the rate of inflation. This week, Chris Markoch pointed investors to three high-yield dividend stocks that are less than $20 per share.

Sticking with the inflation theme, Markoch noted that the long end of the yield curve remains stubbornly high despite the recent interest rate cuts. That could make these three finance stocks an attractive alternative to rising 10-year Treasury rates.

Beef prices continue to be higher, and analysts believe it will be more of the same in 2026. It will take years to unwind the root problem at the core of the supply shortage. In the meantime, Markoch highlighted three steakhouse stocks that are managing the rising costs in different ways.

One of the most exciting headlines this week came from SpaceX, which hinted at an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. This week, Ryan Hasson explained why Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) would be a beneficiary of a SpaceX IPO.

There are clear signs of sector rotation in the market. Finance stocks are seeing some of the biggest inflows of capital. Hasson highlighted the breakout in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF) and why three of its largest components show bullish technical setups near breakout levels.

Industrial stocks continue to be among the top performers in 2025. Hasson highlighted three of the best industrial stock options for investors who are looking to capitalize on this growth heading into 2026.

The battle over who will buy Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) took a surprise turn when Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) entered the ring with an all-cash $30 per share counter bid to that made by Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). This week, Leo Miller provided a breakdown of both bids and what investors should watch for.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock is recovering from a sharp sell-off after the closure of its Grasburg mine. Miller explained the stock’s recent rally and why the surge in copper prices, fueled by long-term tailwinds, is likely to keep FCX stock surging.

The flight from technology stocks has sent some stocks dropping sharply from their 52-week highs. Miller highlighted three tech stocks down 60% or more and explained why one of those stocks offers the best chance at a recovery.

Artificial intelligence continues to spur interest in robotics stocks. Nathan Reiff explained the tailwinds that will push the sector higher and three under-the-radar robotics stocks that may not be obscure names for much longer.

Companies with a strong cash flow are frequently able to reward investors with share buybacks and dividends. This week, Reiff looked at three of the best cash flow stocks that should be on the radar for investors who want income to go along with future stock price growth.

It's the time of year when many people think about New Year’s resolutions. For investors, that could mean looking at beaten-down stocks that are ready to reverse. That’s what Reiff focused on in three stocks that analysts believe could see brighter days ahead in 2026.

It may feel like the return of the meme stocks as Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has been one of the strongest performers in 2025. Dan Schmidt analyzed the surge in UPWK stock and gave investors three reasons to be bullish and two reasons to be bearish heading into the new year.

Investors are frequently caught off guard when a stock gets separated from its story. That seemed to be the case with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) that is down sharply after its November revenue report. But Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why the price action is largely due to high-speed algorithmic trading, which could set up an opportunity for patient investors.

A similar story is emerging with SuperMicro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). The stock dropped over concerns about waning demand. However, Johnson pointed out that this looks to be a case of a stock falling in sympathy with the sector, and why SMCI stock still looks like a solid buying opportunity.

Another stock that has dropped sharply on recent news is ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW). Analysts are choking on the company’s $7 billion acquisition of Armis. Johnson explains why the deal is a sign of strength more than weakness and is creating a rare buying opportunity in an elite software name.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock has struggled to find a catalyst after its vaccine-fueled surge in 2020 and 2021. Jordan Chussler outlined the company’s billion-dollar investment to push into a crowded GLP-1 weight loss market. There’s room for more than one company to succeed, and Chussler explained why PFE stock may be worth waiting for.

It's ironic that Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), which was the poster child of the excesses of the dot-com era, is in the middle of a long-term recovery fueled by AI. That irony wasn’t lost on Chussler, who explained how the company has reinvented and repositioned itself for a new generation of investors.

Chussler also highlighted two of the tech sector’s strongest performers in 2025, but pointed out why some analysts believe investors may want to mute their expectations for each company in 2026.

