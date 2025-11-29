MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 - 11/28

Stocks were modestly higher in a shortened trading week as investors stopped the slide in some artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Trading volume was light, however, which means that investors will have to wait until next week to see if the market is ready to reverse its November slide.

Investors also got their first look at some government data with the September producer price index (PPI) and retail sales data. That increased optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its December meeting. Next week, investors will get the November reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. The last inflation data point before the Fed meeting.

With markets set to resume normal hours next week, here’s a look back at some of the top-read MarketBeat stories from the holiday week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most closely watched stocks in the AI trade. This week, Thomas Hughes wrote about the news that NVIDIA may be approved to sell its H200 chips to China and what it means for the NVDA stock price.

Many investors wonder if the November pullback will lead to a December rally. Hughes points to three signals that suggest the S&P 500 may push to new highs by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Hughes also wrote about the slow recovery that may be taking root in the housing market and highlighted three housing stocks that are expected to benefit from a rebound.

Articles by Sam Quirke

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) failed to deliver for investors in its third-quarter earnings report. However, Sam Quirke explained why DASH stock has a textbook setup for a rebound, and why analysts forecast up to 60% upside.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock was close to forming a death cross technical pattern. But with short-term momentum weakening, Chris Markoch reminded investors that this is a dip to welcome, not one to fear.

Speculative stocks have fallen more than other stocks this past month. Markoch reminded traders why this is normal for stocks like these and highlighted four stocks under $15 that may be a buying opportunity.

Markoch also wrote about the drop in three technology stocks and pointed out that there was a different reason behind the pullback in each stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has been an exciting stock in the emerging space economy. However, RKLB stock is down about 40% from its highs despite a strong earnings report. Ryan Hasson explained why the healthy pullback is a buying opportunity that is supported by bullish analyst sentiment.

Retail stocks had a cautiously optimistic earnings season. Despite this, there were some clear winners and losers. This week, Hasson looked at the outlook for five retailers that present very different setups heading into the crucial holiday season.

Articles by Leo Miller

Like most technology stocks, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock dropped sharply in November. This week, Leo Miler explained why capital expenditures on AI infrastructure will give AVGO stock a bullish tailwind into 2026.

Miller also wrote about the volatile price action in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP). Analysts are bullish on the miner of rare earth minerals after a solid earnings report. However, Miller reminded investors why they should prepare for continued volatility.

Most investors buy tech stocks for growth, not income. Nevertheless, Miller highlighted three technology stocks that not only offer dividends but have also recently increased their dividend payouts by levels ranging from 11% to 67%.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks had a rough November, and the slide was particularly acute for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). Nathan Reiff explained why it may be harder for quantum bulls to make their case for QBTS stock as profitability concerns outweigh the company’s solid earnings report.

Reiff also pointed investors towards three companies that posted strong revenue growth despite consumers being under pressure. This can be a bullish sign, but Reiff explained why one of these stocks stands out from the rest.

The recent sell-off in AI stocks may signal that investors are suffering from AI fatigue. Reiff highlighted three stocks that give investors exposure outside the AI sector and have bullish analyst sentiment.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Some investors may wonder what’s going on with Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) stock. Dan Schmidt offered his analysis this week and pointed out that the problem may lie with the stock’s valuation and not the company’s business model.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is entering a critical time of the year. As Jeffrey Neal Johnson noted, this may also tell investors if the company’s turnaround plan is taking root.

The AI bubble commentary may become a self-fulfilling prophecy without the necessary infrastructure. That’s why Johnson pointed out three AI infrastructure stocks that are essential to that infrastructure story.

When investors think about trillion-dollar stocks, they may immediately think of tech stocks. However, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) recently joined that club. Johnson explained why the stock is not done growing.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Investors frequently lament missed opportunities. However, Jordan Chussler pointed investors to two AI stocks that have pulled back sharply and could give investors a second chance for significant returns.

The housing market continues to be challenging. However, many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been grinding higher. This week, Chussler explained why American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has had a solid year, which is why the recent pullback can be an opportunity.

Consumer discretionary stocks have had a rough year, but if you have a contrarian mindset, Chussler explained why the VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ: RTH) has the potential for a year-end rally fueled by holiday spending.

