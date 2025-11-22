MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 - 11/21

Markets sold off sharply this week as interest rates and affordability rose to the surface. Even blowout reports from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) couldn’t calm market fears.

Is this an acute sell-off, or is it the start of a larger market correction? Investors may get a little more clarity when the producer price index (PPI) is released on Tuesday. However, investors should take note that volume is typically light during a holiday week, which could produce strong moves in either direction.

Speaking of the holiday, markets will be closed on Nov. 27 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The stock market will also close at 1:00 p.m. on Black Friday. A lot can happen in a short week, and the MarketBeat analysts will be tracking it all. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA delivered a report that was exceptional by any measure. Thomas Hughes summarized the report and explained why this is still an AI boom (not a bubble) and why analysts will be raising their targets for NVDA stock.

This was also the week for many key retail stocks to report. One of those was The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD). The home improvement retailer delivered a weak report, which included lowering its full-year guidance. But Hughes noted that the chart shows that a buying opportunity is in sight.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) is a global appliance manufacturer that’s adjacent to the housing market. Hughes noted that the stock has been in a year-long decline but is showing signs of a reversal as institutions are making bullish bets on the company’s outlook for a housing market revival in 2026, fueled by lower interest rates.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke examined three technology stocks with varying outlooks during this volatile period. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has given up most of its post-earnings gains. Quirke explains why the bears may have the upper hand despite strong fundamentals.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has also snapped back after a strong rally. However, Quirke noted that, unlike Qualcomm, when investors see this technical signal from AMZN stock, it almost always results in an opportunity for investors to jump in.

Then there’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). It remains a divisive stock. However, Quirke pointed out that while it’s given up the high it reached in September, the bulls are working hard to define a level of support around $400.

Articles by Chris Markoch

It's getting cold in many parts of the world. This week, Chris Markoch explained how investors can profit from that. Markoch gave investors four winter stocks that could heat up when things get cold.

As you have your Thanksgiving meal next week, you may want to consider whether there are any good stocks hiding in plain sight. Markoch provided five stocks that have every element of a traditional Thanksgiving meal covered.

In a volatile week, it’s good to remember that sometimes the best offense comes from good defensive stocks. Markoch gave investors three defensive names with strong balance sheets, stable dividends, and catalysts for stock price growth into 2026.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

One interesting development this week was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) acknowledging that it bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Ryan Hasson broke down why the move seems counterintuitive but actually aligns with Buffett’s investing thesis.

Until this week, small-cap stocks had been getting some attention. Hasson also looked at five small-cap names with strong upside potential backed by impressive growth projections.

Articles by Leo Miller

Leo Miller gave investors two ways to play energy stocks. For income-oriented investors, he highlighted three large-cap energy giants that rewarded shareholders with strong dividend increases in the last quarter.

For growth investors, Miller looked at three nuclear energy stocks that recently reported earnings. The trade had reversed heading into earnings, but Miller explained why analysts are bullish on two names and bearish on another.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has delivered a total return of over 40% in 2025, but Miller explained why many investors expect more from the provider of semiconductor equipment. After beating low expectations in its most recent quarter, AMAT stock may have more room to run.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff reminded investors that it can pay to look for technology stocks beyond the Magnificent Seven. This week, Reiff gave investors three overlooked tech stocks that combine strong fundamentals with unique market niches.

Reiff also explained why D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is slumping despite a solid earnings report. The entire quantum sector is under pressure as investors are moving away from speculative names, and the sell-off may only be starting.

Investors have seen a lot of red in their portfolios in the last month. Reiff offered up three companies that are bucking that trend. Read his article to see why these comeback champions may have more room to run.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Investing in speculative stocks can bring exhilarating highs and exasperating lows. This week, Dan Schmidt highlighted three of these stocks that are sending off bearish signals that suggest investors may want to lock in profits before these stocks sell off.

Healthcare stocks are benefiting from the rotation out of tech stocks. This week, Schmidt gave investors three large-cap healthcare stock picks that are leading the way due to the safety of strong fundamentals.

Demand for natural gas will continue to be strong in 2026. Schmidt provided a primer on why investors should expect higher natural gas prices and two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide broad sector exposure.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The chip sector has been under pressure. Investors were glad to hear the news that ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) has authorized a new $6 billion share buyback program. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explains why the company is betting on itself and whether this may be a good time to climb on board.

One headwind facing the chip sector is that demand is outpacing supply. Johnson explained why that’s bad news for a company like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM), but great news for Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC).

Johnson also wrote about the recent news concerning Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR). The two companies are competing to secure the pole position in the enticing eVTOL market. However, the answer may not be either/or, but rather both.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has been one of the more volatile stocks of 2025. Jordan Chussler explained the reasons for the stock's roller coaster ride and why it’s not tied to the company’s fundamentals. That may be why the smart money is bullish, but should you be?

The company’s fundamentals, however, are a good reason to stay away from Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) stock. Chussler highlighted the company’s exposure to the subprime auto loan market and why the worst may be yet to come.

Last but not least, this is a good week to remind investors that sell-offs bring opportunities. Chussler offered three beaten-down stocks that could offer investors a strong turnaround story to end the year.

