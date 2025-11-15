MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 - 11/14

The one certainty about the market in 2025 is uncertainty. On Thursday, Nov. 13, stocks experienced their worst single-day decline since Oct. 10. This happened just a day after the Dow reached a record high of over 48,000.

Initially, investors cheered the end of the government shutdown and reported progress in a trade deal with China. However, renewed concerns over the valuation of some artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and uncertainty about a December rate cut are causing some investors to take profits.

Now that the government is back to work, investors will start getting macroeconomic data that can provide direction. However, some economic data from the past six weeks may never be released, which is adding to investor concerns.

One thing investors can count on is corporate earnings. Many of the large retailers report next week, which will provide valuable information on the state of the consumer with two weeks until Black Friday.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week, Thomas Hughes analyzed two speculative stocks that have entirely different outlooks. On the bullish side, Hughes wrote about Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO). Investors are familiar with Oklo as a key player in the nuclear industry, specializing in advanced nuclear microreactors. He explained that despite the likelihood of more volatility as the company achieves commercialization, market forces point to further upside.

The outlook was more bearish for BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI). The stock got a lift from a solid earnings report, but institutional interest is unlikely to drive the stock to new heights.

Hughes also wrote about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) after their first investor day in three years. Hughes explained why the company’s bullish outlook will take the stock to $300, and why $500 may be in line down the road.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a pick-and-shovel play for the semiconductor industry. The stock’s been on quite a run this year, and Sam Quirke gave investors the pros and cons of buying into the rally.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was an outlier among the sell-off in many technology stocks. But Quirke explained why investors should view any broad tech sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Quirke also helped investors understand the bull and bear cases with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which is up sharply since April, but still significantly below its 52-week high.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continued to fall this week. It’s difficult to blame this on Michael Burry anymore, but Chris Markoch explained why the bigger the drop, the better the long-term setup for PLTR stock.

Markoch also broke down the earnings report from Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB). The company’s results were better than feared, but a premium valuation is likely to limit upside.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a $9.7 billion deal with IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN). The deal allows Microsoft to expand its AI capacity without increasing its significant capital costs, a key element of the company’s overall AI strategy.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) delivered earnings this week, and Ryan Hasson explained why investors were willing to overlook a delay in the maiden launch of its Neutron rocket.

The market has been volatile as some investors are rotating out of the frothy tech sector. Hasson analyzed five consumer stocks that offer real value if the market sell-off becomes more pronounced.

Hasson reminded investors that when the market is falling, finding the best-in-class is more important than ever. Hasson focused on three stocks showing relative strength while many overvalued stocks in their respective sectors stumble.

Articles by Leo Miller

Leo Miller wrote about what investors should take away from the price action in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock after its earnings report. The stock moved down swiftly, but analysts are raising their price targets on optimism over the company’s AI initiatives.

Insider sales are frequently the reason many retail investors sell stocks. But Miller examined recent insider selling in three stocks and explained why not all insider selling is the same.

Share buybacks are a reward for shareholders. However, Miller reminded investors that in almost every case, they signal that management believes their respective stocks are undervalued, as was the case with three stocks that announced sizable buybacks this earnings season.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The alternative energy isn’t dead, but it has shifted. This week, Nathan Reiff looked at three alternative energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are focused on clean energy sectors that have outperformed the broader industry in 2025 and are likely to do so for years to come.

Speculative stocks carry risk, but these stocks can also provide the biggest reward. Reiff put a spotlight on three beaten-down small- and mid-cap stocks that have catalysts which may spark a turnaround.

Reiff also wrote about the earnings report from D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). The quantum computing leader’s results were solid. However, after a 1,700% gain in the last year, investors were selling as the company has yet to outline a path to consistent profitability.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

When a company delivers a disappointing earnings report, it’s usually bearish for the stock. But is that dip buyable? This week, Dan Schmidt looked at three stocks that fell after earnings misses and explained which may be hidden gems and which stocks investors should avoid.

Schmidt also looked at the critical data memory sector, which is vital to the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout. Many of these stocks have outperformed NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2025, and Schmidt explained why three data memory stocks are likely to build on that momentum into 2026.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Rare earth stocks plunged on news that the United States and China had reached a trade truce. However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why this rare earths truce is anything but a reason to sell and more like a pause that is likely to create an explosive move higher for savvy investors.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock fell sharply after the company lowered its guidance when it reported earnings. Johnson pointed out, however, that the company’s guidance outlook is not based on waning demand and could be a buying opportunity in disguise.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) is a tiny company with big ambitions. As Johnson wrote, it also now has the contracts that seem to back up those aspirations. Analysts are taking note, which is a signal that now may be the time for risk-tolerant investors to start building a position.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Bitcoin giveth and Bitcoin taketh away. In a nutshell, that’s the case that Jordan Chussler outlined for Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR). Chussler explained why the company’s enterprise software business is still strong, but the company’s Bitcoin reserve strategy will keep MSTR stock highly correlated with Bitcoin.

Nuclear stocks haven’t been immune to the panic surrounding AI stock valuations. Chussler explained why nuclear stocks have been caught in the fallout from the AI sell-off, and why this drop could provide a better entry point for a sector with strong tailwinds.

This week was also the last time investors would formally hear from Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha delivered his final letter to shareholders, and Chussler pointed out that he declined to explain the record cash position he is leaving for the new leaders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B).

