MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/13 - 10/17

Stocks alternated between gains and losses this week, as strong earnings from the big banks were offset by some credit concerns among select regional banks. Tariffs and trade concerns with China also contributed to investor anxiety.

With all the major indexes near all-time highs, it doesn’t take much to give investors a reason to take profits. However, the trend is still bullish and is likely to be confirmed by strong corporate earnings.

On Oct. 24, investors will get the latest reading on inflation when the delayed September consumer price index (CPI) is released. This will happen just a few days before the next Federal Reserve meeting and is expected to strengthen the argument for additional rate cuts, which the market is pricing in.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

There are times when a stock's price movement is an example of two things being true at the same time. That’s what Thomas Hughes noticed about the recent surge in Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD). The company is a key player in the red-hot artificial intelligence (AI) data center market. However, a short squeeze has left the stock overextended.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) is another AI infrastructure player that’s drawing the attention of short sellers. Hughes explained why DVLT stock is on their radar and how the recent cash infusion makes Datavault AI a speculative stock for risk-tolerant investors to consider.

For many technology stocks, this earnings season will be about the “monetization of AI.” Investors have heard about billions of dollars going into AI infrastructure—and now they want a payoff. Hughes wrote that Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) gave investors a preview of those returns at its Dreamforce event, showcasing how its investment in agentic AI is paying off.

Articles by Sam Quirke

This week, Sam Quirke wrote about the recent price action in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), a week before it reports earnings. The bulls are in control, but the stock may need to confirm that sentiment with a strong report before breaking past a resistance level.

Like many chip stocks, Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock dropped sharply on Oct. 10. Quirke explained why the downward move highlighted concerns about the stock and put pressure on the company’s upcoming earnings report.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been drifting lower since hitting an all-time high in August. This week, Chris Markoch explained why the company’s recent launch of Microsoft 365 Premium will lead a new leg of AI monetization and could mean current price targets are far too low.

It's another week, and there is another deal for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). Markoch highlighted the company’s recent healthcare win and how PLTR stock is settling for another post-earnings surge.

Gold has had a strong run this year, but Markoch pointed out why investors shouldn’t forget about copper, which often predicts economic health. Copper is expected to make a strong run in 2026, and Markoch pointed investors to three copper stocks that are ready to shine.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has been one of the best growth stocks of 2025, even though the company has yet to turn a profit. This week, Hasson explained why recent institutional interest in Rocket Lab may be the validation that leads RKLB stock higher.

Investors have heard a lot about rare earth elements (REEs). Hasson explained why REEs are essential to 21st-century technology and highlighted three REE stocks that are primed for growth as part of a critical minerals strategy in the United States.

Tariffs and trade uncertainty made their way back into the market, providing Hasson with a good opportunity to give investors a list of five stocks and ETFs that are built to shine at times of market volatility.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has underperformed the market in 2025. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained the recent news that has caught the attention of analysts and investors who could push the stock higher after next week’s earnings report.

Osorio-Mazilli also wrote about the recent volatility in the Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) stock price. Investors bought the news, then sold the news—but Osorio-Mazilli explained why they had it right the first time and why the dip could provide a second chance for those who missed the first rally.

This week, investors heard from the banking sector, including investment banks like The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS). Osorio-Mazilli analyzed the firm’s strong earnings report and why investors may want to buy the dip in GS stock.

Articles by Leo Miller

The spot price of gold pushed to record highs this week, continuing its historically strong year. Leo Miller highlighted a bullish call from Bank of America and gave interested investors three gold ETFs that can provide exposure to this top-performing asset.

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) shareholders can appreciate the sentiment that no news is good news because any significant news on APP stock in the last year has sent the stock plunging. Miller put the latest news into context, and explained how investors may want to approach APP stock.

Earnings season is also the start of buyback announcement season. This week, Miller analyzed three companies that just made notable buyback announcements, which is increasing bullish sentiment in the respective stocks.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Investing in quantum computing in 2025 requires investors to balance what is possible versus when, or if, that possibility will take shape. Nathan Reiff explained why the possibilities of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) technology have pushed the stock higher and why short sellers may be beginning to make their case.

Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) was one of the highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) this year. With the stock more than 20% below its IPO price, Reiff outlined the bull case for KLAR stock and why caution may be needed.

With volatility coming back into the market, Reiff highlighted three stocks that have received bullish upgrades that could be a deciding factor for bargain-hunting investors.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

There are many reasons why investors are flocking to cryptocurrency. One of those is the emergence of Bitcoin ETFs that take away the custody issues that can cause some investors to steer clear. This week, Dan Schmidt guided investors to three Bitcoin-focused ETFs that provide exposure as this asset class becomes mainstream.

Small-cap stocks have lagged the market, but there are still opportunities to be found. This week, Schmidt advised investors on handling three small-cap stocks that recently hit 52-week highs.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is one of the rare earth stocks that have surged to record highs in 2025. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained the perfect storm that allowed the company to be ready for this moment and two reasons why investors should consider buying MP stock even with it near its all-time high.

Investors may have never heard about conversational shopping, but they’re about to. Johnson wrote about the partnership between Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and OpenAI and why this may drive the next wave of WMT stock growth.

Johnson also wrote about the catalyst that caused Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) stock to spike higher this week. Analysts are responding in a way that may mean reclaiming its 52-week high is just the beginning for ACHR stock.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) has been a surprising outperformer since it debuted in 2024. One driver of that growth was that ChatGPT uses Reddit to form its generative AI responses. Jordan Chussler explained why the Reddit-ChatGPT relationship may be ending, and why RDDT stock could still be a buy.

Amazon reports earnings later this month, and Chussler explained why investors should pay attention to the numbers from its Amazon Grocery business, which is starting to disrupt the industry.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock has been moving higher since it announced a deal with Verizon. Chussler broke down why this deal is causing a surge in institutional dollars, and why analysts believe that patience may be needed.

