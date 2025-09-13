MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/08 - 09/12

The stage is set for the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. The markets surged higher after the August reading on producer price inflation turned unexpectedly negative. That news sharpened the focus on the recent labor data and made it a near certainty that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

However, investors now have to wonder if the market has already priced in that cut and if future cuts may come. The S&P 500 is already up about 12% in 2025. That’s slightly above the index's long-term average, but about 50% lower than the gains made in the last two years.

The takeaway is that equities have room to move higher, but it’s possible that the market may have to move sideways if money rotates out of the technology sector. To that end, investors will also get retail sales data next week that could provide more ideas about where to invest. The MarketBeat analysts will be helping investors identify those stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

As the Federal Reserve’s focus now turns to recent labor data, Thomas Hughes helped put the recent labor data into context for the S&P 500. Hughes noted that cooling data and weak data are not the same. Retail sales and corporate earnings are likely to drive the market in the coming months.

Hughes also covered the blockbuster earnings report from Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL). The report should lay aside any doubts about the strong future demand for data center infrastructure. Hughes notes that analysts’ revenue estimates for Oracle’s cloud business are far too low, and that growth will be sustained for the next few years.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) stock fell sharply after its quarterly earnings report. Hughes explained why this may provide investors with a buyable dip. As Hughes noted, analysts are lowering their targets, but those targets still leave room for growth.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) appeal to investors looking for diversification and income. This week, Sam Quirke linked a REIT's business model with the surge in data centers and gave investors two data center REITs as an option for profiting from the surging growth of AI and cloud infrastructure.

Sticking with the housing stock theme, Quirke highlighted two stocks that could rocket after a rate cut, and investors can consider before the start of next quarter’s earnings season.

Quirke also wrote about the opportunity for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) after it announced a partnership with BMW that seeds the company in the autonomous vehicle market. Quirke noted that it’s not a direct competitor of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), but it will provide the chips that allow Tesla’s competitors to bring autonomous vehicles to market.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Biotech investing, as opposed to trading, is not for the faint of heart. However, for investors with a long-term outlook, it can present an opportunity. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three biotech stocks under $5 that analysts believe could grow by over 200%.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) gave investors no reason for concern in its July earnings report. But that hasn’t kept MSFT stock from losing ground over the past 30 days. Markoch explained why the company’s fundamentals and upcoming rate cuts make MSFT stock a buying opportunity.

Should investors take a profit from a stock that’s had a great gain year-to-date? That’s a tricky question, but Markoch highlighted three stocks that are hitting resistance points and may be great stocks to buy on any dip.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson reminded investors that even red-hot stocks can benefit from the occasional pullback. That’s the case with Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB), which continues to find resistance around $50. However, Hasson explained why all systems are go for the stock to move higher in the coming months.

Hasson also reminded investors why it’s important to watch what institutions do more than what they say. That’s evident in the amount of institutional money that flowed into Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the past 12 months and is now delivering healthy profits.

Financial technology (fintech) stocks are expected to get new life from interest rate cuts that support the ongoing innovations in digital banking. Hasson gave investors three fintech stocks that have outperformed the benchmark index and still have room to run.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, has surged on expectations that lower interest rates will spike the price of Bitcoin (BTC). However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained why the company’s business model, not the price of BTC, is causing the stock’s recent slide.

Osorio-Mazilli also explained why investors should consider consumer discretionary stocks for potential rate cut winners. This week, he gave investors three stocks that can see higher earnings to offset the debt on their balance sheets.

Speaking of discretionary stocks, Osorio-Mazilli highlighted the substantial gains being made by Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH). In a weak retail sector, the company shows why its niche focus on health-forward energy drinks can continue to lift the stock.

Articles by Leo Miller

It’s easy to read too much into insider buying and selling. However, this week Leo Miller pointed out why investors should take notice of the profit-taking in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) that coincides with strong buying in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), which is moving higher on news of regulatory approval in the European Union for its Rezdiffra drug.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have made a comeback in 2025. However, the price action in Figma (NYSE: FIG) should remind investors why it’s often a good idea to wait before getting involved. That said, Miller pointed out why now may be a good time to buy the dip in FIG stock.

A company raising its dividend is not necessarily a market mover. However, Miller noted that it can be when it coincides with other bullish indicators. That's the case for three companies he analyzed that recently delivered huge dividend hikes.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has been one of the strongest performers in the emerging quantum computing space. However, this week, Reiff wrote about why investors should keep a close eye on growing competition in the space, some of which is being backed by significant large-cap dollars.

Gold continues to outperform many asset classes. This week, Reiff explained why it could move higher and gave investors three gold ETFs to get exposure to any future growth.

Energy stocks have performed terribly this year, but lower interest rates could signal a recovery. If so, Reiff highlighted three mid-cap energy stocks with the potential to make significant gains.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Many investors are wondering what’s wrong with NVIDIA? Dan Schmidt wrote this week that the problems in the chip sector go beyond NVDA stock and explained why these three chip stocks may still have rough times ahead.

Schmidt also pointed investors to Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), one of the best-kept secrets and the biggest gainer on Wall Street in 2025. The company’s crucial role as a hardware supplier for data centers means more growth will come.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has been a strong performer in 2025. Schmidt broke down the company’s strong earnings report, which included increased full-year guidance. He also explained why investors may benefit from a short-term pullback in the stock.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock slipped after its quarterly earnings report. However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why investors should view this pullback as an opportunity and highlighted significant catalysts for the stock’s future growth.

Johnson also wrote about the significance of Vertical Aerospace’s (NYSE: EVTL) upcoming Investor Day. The company is a leader in the emerging eVTOL space. Johnson noted that investors expect to see a clear profit plan, which the company must to deliver.

Investing in innovative companies is exciting but comes with risk. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help remove that risk. This week, Johnson highlighted the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA: VUG) as one of the best ways to invest in some of America’s most dynamic companies.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

The satellite internet market has high growth potential, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of the most prominent publicly traded names in the space. This week, Jordan Chussler explained why this year’s 96% gain in ASTS stock may only be the beginning of a multi-year rally.

It’s been a hot summer in many places, but Chussler pointed out that’s not the only reason electric bills are rising. This week, he explained why Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is at the epicenter of the data center and AI power revolution.

For many investors, the Invesco QQQ is a set-it-and-forget-it ETF for exposure to technology stocks. However, Chussler highlighted the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLC) as an alternative for nimble investors who want focused exposure to the growing area of communication services.

