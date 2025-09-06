MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/01 - 09/05

September may still turn out to be a bad month for stocks, but not this week. After falling from all-time highs to start the week, stocks rallied to end the week as the bad news is good news narrative returned. In this case, a weaker-than-expected August jobs report all but cemented the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this month.

Investors should be careful not to confuse backward-looking data with forward-looking investor sentiment. The recent strength in stocks is due in part to expectations for what the economic data will be at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. So far, bullish investors have been right.

Next week, investors will get the last reads on inflation before the Federal Reserve meeting on September 16 and 17. Barring an unexpected spike in the numbers, this could add fuel to the market rally. The MarketBeat analysts will watch that and help point to the stocks and stories that can help investors profit in a volatile market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The rally out of technology stocks began in August. However, this week Thomas Hughes reminded investors that there’s also a rotation happening within the tech sector, specifically related to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Hughes gave his five top September stock picks to help investors manage the next leg of the AI trade.

Cybersecurity stocks have been strong performers, as companies need AI solutions to combat AI threats. Hughes wrote about Zscaler Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ZS) strong earnings report and why bullish analyst sentiment may push ZS stock to fresh highs.

The second quarter earnings season is almost over, but what should investors consider for the third quarter? Hughes addressed that question this week and provided a road map about the themes that are likely to be the story of the third-quarter earnings season.

Articles by Sam Quirke

A bearish downgrade briefly interrupted the 2025 rally in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) that started in April. Sam Quirke explained why it’s important for investors to keep a single rating in context. In this case, overall sentiment for AMZN stock remains bullish.

Quirke also wrote about the recent performance of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which has been outperforming NVIDIA since the beginning of August. Quirke explained why investor diversification into areas like automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT) is bullish for QCOM stock.

When a stock chart talks loudly, it’s important for investors to listen. That’s Quirke’s message for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bulls. The stock has met confirmed resistance that could mean a reversal is likely. Read his article to find out where that level is and how traders may want to approach TSLA stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Now that a September rate cut is a near certainty, investors should look for stocks to buy for the coming shift. Chris Markoch gave investors three sectors outside the tech sector that may benefit. These sectors and the three stocks Markoch highlights may be flying under the radar of many investors.

Investors will have to wait a little longer for a rally in oil stocks, but Markoch highlighted three renewable energy stocks that are likely winners. The world’s need for more energy is likely to outweigh the current administration’s “war” on existing wind and solar projects.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently launched its first two in-house large language models (LLMs). Investors may focus on the potential to boost the profitability of Microsoft’s already strong Azure business. However, Markoch also noted what this means for the company’s future relationship with OpenAI.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

One of the most significant stories this week was the conclusion of antitrust proceedings against Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Ryan Hasson was all over this news for MarketBeat subscribers. Hasson analyzed the court’s ruling for investors and explained why the company is now a clear market leader for the remainder of the year.

Hasson also explained why investors may still underestimate Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock growth. This week, Hasson wrote about how the company’s opening of Launch Complex 3 may reshape Rocket Lab’s already substantial role in the launch industry.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

This year, much of investors’ focus has been on where to invest in the face of rising tariffs. But what about when tariffs are falling? Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that lower tariffs on the automotive sector between the United States and the European Union will create a potential windfall for these three stocks.

Retail stocks held up well this earnings season. That may surprise some investors, but it didn't surprise Osorio-Mazilli, who gave investors three retail stocks to buy for their solid fundamentals and strong brand loyalty.

Quantum computing has been an emerging story for speculative investors in 2025. However, now is the time for investors to begin considering it as part of their base portfolio. Osorio-Maziilli explained why Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a name that analysts and institutions are bidding higher on.

Articles by Leo Miller

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) delivered a strong earnings report this week. But that wouldn’t have surprised investors who read Leo Miller’s earnings preview this week. Miller explained what investors needed to watch for in Broadcom’s report, including why analyst upgrades before earnings pointed to the strong results.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) was another company that delivered a strong earnings report, including producing its first quarter of non-adjusted operating profit. The success of the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company may have implications for the broader economy, but Miller explained why the company continues to turn bears into believers.

On the other hand, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) delivered slightly disappointing earnings based on data center expectations. However, Miller made the case for why MRVL stock may be an attractive buy-the-dip opportunity.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Healthcare stocks are expected to benefit from sector rotation. Like many sectors, the quality of a company matters. This week, Nathan Reiff highlighted three healthcare stocks that feature high-growth market segments and maintain strong R&D pipelines that give them long-term tailwinds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) stock is down about 15% since it reported earnings. This week, Reiff explained why investors need to pay close attention to see if D-Wave's push towards innovation in the quantum space can keep it ahead of intense competition.

Consumer staples stocks have started to come out of a multi-year slump. This week, Reiff highlighted three consumer staples stocks that stand out for factors such as their defensive qualities, pricing power, and dividends.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Retail companies have been among the hardest hit by an evolving tariff policy. However, with two quarters of data, there are some clear winners in the space. Dan Schmidt gave investors three retailers that have shown investors that they are tariff-proof, which explains why they’ve hit all-time highs.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Is the pullback in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) a necessary, healthy move or a sign of future trouble? This is a question that investors have to wrestle with for speculative stocks in emerging industries. Jeffrey Neal Johnson took the bulls' side and explained why forward-looking investors should view this pullback as an opportunity.

The strong earnings report from Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is an example of why there’s room for many names in the chip sector. Ambarella is surging as investors buy into its strategy of bringing AI to the edge.

Johnson also explained why the earnings report from Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is a good example of why taking a long view is important. DELL stock sold off after analysts focused on short-term headwinds. However, the company’s long-term position in AI is likely to prove why institutional sellers are wrong.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

The significance of interest rate cuts is about the where, not the what. That is, where should investors position themselves for lower interest rates? Jordan Chussler gave investors two ideas this week. One is gold. Specifically, Chussler gave investors three gold ETFs that allow investors to profit from the tailwind that continues to fan the price of gold.

Homebuilder stocks are also likely to benefit from lower interest rates. Warren Buffett highlighted this bet, and Chussler wrote about three homebuilder stocks that will benefit from lower borrowing costs.

