MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 - 08/29

Stocks soared to new all-time highs after NVIDIA reported strong earnings. However, all the major indexes were drifting lower after an as expected read on inflation from the July personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

That should be enough to keep hopes high for a September rate cut. However, that could change when the August jobs report comes out at the end of next week.

The markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day in the United States. Investors may look to take profits heading into the holiday weekend, which precedes the historically weak months of September and October.

Volatility is likely to continue, and the MarketBeat team of analysts will stay on top of the opportunities that exist in any market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Now that NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported earnings, investors may wonder if the stock will fall victim to seasonal weakness in the market. Thomas Hughes recapped the earnings report and reminded investors that while a pullback is possible, there are several reasons why NVDA stock is more likely to keep moving higher through the end of the year.

While much of the market’s focus was on NVIDIA, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was one of the market’s biggest winners. MDB stock soared over 30% after a strong earnings report. As Hughes noted, the company is monetizing artificial intelligence (AI) and growing fast.

Hughes also reminded investors that sometimes “just okay” news can be good news. That’s the case that Hughes made for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ). The stock was probably overbought ahead of earnings, but a post-earnings pullback aligns with bullish analyst sentiment and gives investors a better entry point.

Articles by Sam Quirke

It’s been a rough year for electric vehicle stocks, but recently NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock is moving higher like it’s 2021. This week, Sam Quirke explained why NIO stock is getting noticed by analysts, and why it may have higher to climb.

In a rough month for some technology stocks, three technical indicators may give investors the green light to buy Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock. Quirke highlighted those three indicators and explained what investors should watch next.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is another tech stock showing technical strength. Quirke wrote about TSLA stock after its strong breakout on Aug. 22 and explained why this may be just the beginning for Tesla bulls.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Short sellers have had a lot to smile about as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has dropped approximately 17% from its all-time high. However, Chris Markoch explained why this is not a time for the bears to get overconfident. The company’s history of beating expectations could turn a bullish reversal into a short squeeze.

Industrial stocks have been strong performers in 2025. This week, Markoch highlighted three industrial stocks that align with the Trump administration’s priorities of energy, aerospace, and onshoring.

The Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer interest rate policy has widened the gap between low- and middle-income consumers and high-income consumers. Markoch gave investors an opportunity to play both ends of this retail spectrum.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve and the possibility of rate cuts. For investors who believe a rate cut is coming, Ryan Hasson provided a list of five stocks and ETFs that are solid rate-cut plays.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Investors know to control their emotions, but sometimes they just can’t help it. As Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors, this can create opportunities for nimble investors. That’s the case with three cheap stocks being held back by emotions, not fundamentals.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been volatile in the past year, but should investors consider buying the recent dip? Osorio-Mazilli highlighted a key fundamental metric that suggests there may still be upside ahead.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has also had a strong year. Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that the recent stock price moves are not accounting for future analyst revisions that could send the stock even higher.

Articles by Leo Miller

This week, Leo Miller analyzed the bullish interest in Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY). The stock has jumped higher, but Miller noted that short interest could be the reason why and noted that investors should pay close attention to updates on the company's financials, which won’t be coming until October or November.

Now that many of the top retail stocks have reported, Miller provided investors with a retail roundup with two stocks that won the earnings season and one that came out as a big loser.

Miller also wrote about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent sales of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock. Sales like this tend to make investors anxious, but Miller explained why the sales were more positive than negative for META stock.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Analyst sentiment often plays a key role in stock performance. Nathan Reiff started the week by highlighting three stocks that were getting bullish analyst sentiment ahead of their respective earnings reports.

In a separate article, Reiff made the case for these three dividend stocks with a strong record of growth and stability that put them on top of analysts’ radars.

Investing in AI stocks has become a must, not a choice. However, many investors don’t want the volatility and potential risk that comes from owning individual stocks. Reiff highlighted three AI ETFs that give broad exposure to this fast-growing sector.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt was MarketBeat’s bear of the week with two articles that reminded investors that you never get broke taking a profit. First, Schmidt highlighted three stocks with overbought technical signals. For traders, this signals that there’s more short-term downside risk than upside reward.

Schmidt also pointed to several bearish signals related to Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) stock. The company isn’t missing its numbers, but Schmidt explained why sometimes good enough just isn’t good enough for a stock that looks heavily overbought.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The eVTOL space is starting to attract attention from more than speculative investors. If investors are looking for opportunities beyond Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why they may want to look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL).

The company just received a bullish upgrade as analysts review its growth strategy.

New-age defense stocks are growing in popularity. However, while other names are getting a lot of hype, Johnson points out combat-proven technology and existing, scalable manufacturing capacity as reasons why AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a better buy.

Don’t look now, but Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is turning back the clock. The dot-com darling turned out to be a cautionary tale about bubbles, but Johnson explained why investors may want to buy the company’s growth story.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Many investors rotated out of tech stocks in August. One sector to benefit was the healthcare sector. This week, Jordan Chussler highlighted a healthcare ETF that gives investors exposure to the top names in the sector.

Nuclear energy stocks have been among the fastest-growing stocks this year. But is it too late to get in now? Chussler analyzed the reasons behind the explosive growth and noted that data center demand will drive the nuclear bull case for years to come.

The Trump administration is removing subsidies from wind and solar projects. However, Chussler reminded investors that the renewable energy story is still being written, and the bull case goes beyond the shores of the United States.

