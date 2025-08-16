MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/11 - 08/15

Uncertainty returned to the market this week after conflicting news on inflation in July. Consumer prices matched expectations, but producer prices were sharply higher. For now, investors are ignoring those concerns and pushing stocks higher backed by strong earnings, continued progress on tariffs, and retail sales that were in-line with expectations.

That optimism is also being fueled by the belief that rate cuts are coming in September. However, that could change after the Federal Reserve chair speaks at the Jackson Hole meeting next week.

In the meantime, the trend is in favor of the bulls, but it’s not likely to be a smooth ride higher. September is historically bad for stocks, so investors should expect volatility. But there will always be opportunities, and the MarketBeat analysts will be here to help investors find them. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Nuclear energy will have a big impact on portfolios in the coming years, but Thomas Hughes reminded investors that the biggest gains may come from thinking small, meaning small modular reactors (SMRs). NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE: SMR) is a leader in this sector and is on track to deploy its first commercial reactors by 2027.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is up nearly 50% in 2025. But Hughes gives investors five reasons to believe that the rally in ORCL stock may have further to run. Analysts and institutions are front-running the company’s September earnings, which may be the stock’s next catalyst.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are on the radar of growth investors. This week, Hughes explained why Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a stock that can appeal to both growth and income investors.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) continues to be one of the most unloved stocks in the red-hot chip sector. However, Sam Quirke pointed out several reasons for investors to be optimistic about QCOM stock, including a consensus price target that points to a 50% gain.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another stock that’s been down sharply. Quirke’s been on top of the tug-of-war since the company’s earnings report and explained why the bears may have waved the white flag.

Bullish momentum is also the story for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Quirke highlighted the technical signal that confirmed a breakout and explained why the stock still presents a compelling risk/reward story for long-term investors.

Articles by Chris Markoch

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of the hottest names in the cybersecurity sector, but is down sharply in the last month. This week, Chris Markoch analyzed the factors driving the downturn and why the upcoming earnings report could bring back the bulls.

CAVA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVA) stock dropped sharply after the company delivered weak same-store sales and lowered its guidance for the full year. Markoch pointed out that this may simply be a case of a young stock that is feeling the weight of expectations.

Markoch also reminded investors that boring can be beautiful in volatile markets. That was the case for these three high-yield dividend stocks that still trade for under $50.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Many investors are flocking to defense and space stocks, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has been one of the most popular names, up more than 70% this year. This week, Ryan Hasson explained why a recent acquisition will give the company additional capabilities that will open up new revenue streams.

It’s hard to think of a Magnificent Seven stock as a comeback story, but that’s been the case with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Hasson wrote about the outlook for the tech giant after it reclaimed a $200 price level.

If you feel overwhelmed by the fast-paced growth of AI and AI infrastructure stocks (i.e., energy stocks), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a solid alternative. Hasson provided five ETFs that provide broad exposure to these fast-moving sectors, yet have distinct profiles to fit different investing styles.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

The chip sector has been a playground for traders in 2025. Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) as a stock for long-term investors to buy and hold. Osorio-Mazilli highlighted future areas of growth for TSM stock that make it worth chasing even near all-time highs.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) delivered disappointing earnings and guidance that sent its stock crashing this week. Osorio-Mazilli did a deep dive into the report and showed why BBAI stock could be oversold and why short sellers could find themselves in a bear trap.

Monopolies tend to have negative connotations for investors, but Osorio-Mazilli explained that in volatile times like this, investors should look for the stability these companies can provide. He highlighted three stocks that hold nearly monopolistic market share in their respective industries and are going to be targets of institutions very soon.

Articles by Leo Miller

Score one for the walled gardens. That was Leo Miller’s takeaway from the disappointing earnings report from The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD). Miller explained why the company’s open-internet business model lost this quarter’s battle but could still allow patient investors to win the long-term ad space war.

Stock buybacks are usually associated with mature, blue-chip stocks. However, this week, Miller pointed investors to three growth stocks that just announced buyback programs, and explained why one of those companies said their $20 billion buyback program is only the beginning.

The role of artificial intelligence in biotech and healthcare holds much promise. Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) has been one of the leaders in advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence. Despite nearly doubling its stock price since December 2024, Miller explained why TEM stock still has a long runway.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Earnings season brings a firehose of information for investors. That’s why, to start out the week, Nathan Reiff helped investors focus on four stocks that were drawing attention from analysts before they reported earnings this past week.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) is one of the most popular stocks in the quantum computing sector. This week, Reiff provided an overview of how D-Wave stacks up against some of the other leading names in this emerging sector.

Many dividend stocks are fine for income, but the best ones also give investors the opportunity for future growth. That was the idea behind Reiff’s article on three dividend stocks that are growing earnings as well as dividends.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Even a red-hot sector like AI is producing winners and losers. However, some of the AI stocks that are getting punished may have reached the point of being oversold. That was what Dan Schmidt looked at with his analysis of these three AI stocks in correction mode.

It doesn’t exactly feel like 2021, but initial public offerings (IPOs) are making a modest comeback in 2025. This week Schmidt highlighted two stocks that debuted this week and explained why investor interest may be justified.

The headline was that ESPN announced major agreements with the National Football League (NFL) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, savvy investors will connect those dots to ESPN’s parent company, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). That’s what Schmidt did and explained what these deals could mean for the House of Mouse.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) stock has recovered after dropping sharply following its quarterly earnings. This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson recapped the earnings report and pointed out how the results showed that the eVTOL company was proving it could turn concepts into reality.

AI infrastructure stocks are the picks and shovels of this generational revolution. Johnson highlighted why investor dollars continue to flow into Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) and why it means the stock could have further to run.

The AI center buildout is making some blue-chip utilities stocks into attractive growth plays. That’s the situation that Johnson pointed out with American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP). The company’s stock is surging on increased electric demand from the rapid expansion of data centers in the company’s service areas.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

One of the biggest tariff announcements was the 100% tariff being placed on imported chips. Jordan Chussler reminded investors that the devil will be in the details, but the news is certainly going to benefit these three U.S.-based semiconductor stocks.

Finally, this week, Chussler analyzed the recent IPO from Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel. Chussler explained why Bullish is different from Coinbase and Kraken in this space and how investors may want to approach getting involved in the stock.

