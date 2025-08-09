MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/04 - 08/08

Stocks shook off last Friday’s sell-off with a positive week, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Tariff concerns weighed on stocks on Thursday and will continue to be a source of long-term uncertainty. However, for now, the trend is your friend, and that trend is higher.

Some of that optimism is based on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates twice in the back half of 2025. However, those expectations may change next week when investors get the latest reading on inflation, the July Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), released Tuesday and Thursday. Investors will also get the latest data on retail sales.

All of this means that August may not be the quiet month that investors have come to expect. But the MarketBeat analysts will keep you on top of the stocks and the stories that are moving the markets. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered one of the most anticipated earnings reports this week. Thomas Hughes explained why the sell-off after weak guidance is likely due to profit taking, leaving savvy investors with an opportunity to buy the dip in AMD stock.

Sticking in the chip sector, Hughes saw a similar pattern in the price action in Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) stock as investors initially sold a solid, but not spectacular report. However, Hughes wrote that Onsemi’s bullish guidance will allow its summer rebound to continue.

Investors also eagerly awaited the earnings report from Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS). Hughes explained why weak results temporarily gave short sellers an advantage. However, the long-term outlook for HIMS is favorable, but investors will want to make sure the stock has hit a bottom before buying the dip.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The performance of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock after its earnings report seems overdone. Sam Quirke explained this week why bearish momentum may be difficult to break after Amazon was such a strong performer heading into earnings. Nevertheless, investors who believe in the company’s long-term growth will likely be rewarded.

Despite the company's strong earnings report, Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock is down more than 10%. Quirke pointed out old but persistent concerns that could keep pressure on QCOM stock. However, bullish analyst sentiment may reward patient investors.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Meeting AI's demands will require data centers, and lots of them. This week, Chris Markoch offered investors three companies that will play a key role in the data center buildout wave. These companies help provide the cooling, connectivity, and power that data centers need.

It's been a bad month for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD). Markoch pointed out that the company may need a blowout earnings report to reverse the bearish trend. Investors may want to wait for the report before taking a position.

Novo Nordisk A/V (NYSE: NVO) is another stock looking for a bottom. In this case, Markoch pointed investors to the company’s Aug. 6 earnings report as a potential opportunity for NVO to reverse its slide. But even if the company reports solid results, the incoming CEO faces familiar challenges.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Growth investors consistently look to the sectors that will drive the market higher in the future, and the companies in a position to capitalize on that growth. This week, Ryan Hasson highlighted five stocks leading the way in sectors like AI, clean energy, and space. Although some of these are household names, Hasson explained why there’s still a long runway for growth-oriented investors.

Hasson also looked at three technology stocks that are becoming essential in the buildout of a global AI infrastructure. This sector will play out over the years, giving each of these stocks a long runway for growth.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Hope for the best and plan for the worst is generally good advice. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli applied that advice to investors in his article on how to invest in this market for the rest of the year. Osorio-Mazilli explained why the trend is for more upside, but there are steps investors can take to hedge against downside risk.

Another strategy for investing in volatile markets is to go value hunting. Osorio-Mazilli highlighted three beaten-down stocks that now offer asymmetrical upside potential.

One risk of chasing stocks higher was evident in the earnings report from Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). The stock plummeted 17% after a good report that wasn’t good enough for expectations.

Osorio-Mazilli broke down the report's elements that should matter to investors and explained why they make this selloff a buyable dip.

Articles by Leo Miller

Technological shifts create their own language. This week, Leo Miller examined the quiet rivalry between two “hypervisors,” Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX). Miller pointed out the key role that VMWare plays in Broadcom’s dominant position and how Nutanix is making inroads that could make NTNX the better long-term play.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) continued to push higher a week after its earnings report. Miller highlighted the role of analysts in that move. Multiple upgrades and price target increases signal another 10% upside for META stock.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has had a rough month. First, the stock was slighted by the S&P 500, and then HOOD stock dipped despite a solid earnings report. Miller explained why investors should be more interested in the recent string of analysts’ upgrades that suggest the dip creates a more attractive upside for the stock.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing investors know that D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in the annealing technology approach. This week, Nathan Reiff explained D-Wave's push into cryogenic packaging and how it could allow the company to compete with gate-model quantum computing technology, which many tech companies prefer.

Timing the market is always tricky. However, there are times when opportunities may be too good to pass up. Reiff explained why that may be the case for three overlooked stocks that are underperforming the S&P 500 but give investors reason to believe in more upside ahead.

With so many high-tech themes for investors to track, fund investing makes a lot of sense. This week, Reiff analyzed three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beating the S&P 500 and giving investors exposure to some of the hottest names in technology, finance, aerospace and defense.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Earnings season gives many companies an opportunity to deliver a progress report to investors. Dan Schmidt spotlighted three companies that put up strong numbers this earnings season, which may have investors reconsidering the grade they’ve assigned to the stock.

Schmidt also wrote about the ongoing battle between NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices. As Schmidt explained, NVIDIA is the clear leader in the GPU market, but the stock looks overvalued. That’s one reason investors are buying AMD stock, which was outperforming NVDA before AMD’s earnings report.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The emerging electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector continues to draw in investors. This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote about two companies whose stocks were moving higher on bullish news. Industry leader, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) stock soared to an all-time high after the company announced two deals, including its agreement to buy the passenger business of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE).

Johnson also wrote about the new long-term partnership that is taking away a key risk for investors in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL). Specifically, the deal will ensure the company can produce the airframes for its VX4 aircraft at scale.

Johnson also explained why, even if you’re not an active trader, you can look at a stock's options activity to find opportunities. That was the case with Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: APLD), which had a spike in call options that would have pointed investors to bullish sentiment about the company’s AI pivot.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Finance stocks have been strong performers this year. Jordan Chussler pointed out that the sector outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025. That strong performance will continue if and when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Chussler highlighted the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB). The fund is outperforming the broader sector, making it a strong choice for investors looking for exposure ahead of rate cuts.

