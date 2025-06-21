MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 - 06/20

The start of summer is a reminder that we’re almost halfway through the year. For investors, the first six months have seen stocks make sharp moves higher and lower. However, for all the ups and downs, the S&P 500 is essentially flat in 2025.

That’s because the same issues that were concerns in January (e.g., inflation, interest rates, tariffs) continue to weigh on markets. Add in new geopolitical concerns, and it’s not surprising that stocks are behaving in a choppy fashion.

An optimistic view is that even with minimal growth so far in 2025, the S&P 500 stands within 5% of its all-time high. Therefore, positive news regarding any of investors’ broader economic concerns may be all that is needed to propel the market to new heights.

But in the short term, uncertainty will dominate market movement. Next week, investors will get a slew of economic data capped by the May reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index on Friday. The MarketBeat team of analysts will stay on top of these and other events impacting stocks. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

AST Spacemobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of the year’s hottest stocks, up 122% year-to-date. Some analysts say ASTS stock is oversold, but Thomas Hughes took the other side of that argument. This week, Hughes explained the fundamental and technical reasons for taking ASTS stock higher.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to lead in artificial intelligence (AI) GPUs and infrastructure. But the recent launches from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) should serve as a reminder that there’s room for competition. Hughes provided details on AMD's advancements and why the current analysts’ price target is likely too low.

Downgrades are rarely good news for stocks in the short term. However, Hughes reminded investors that downgrades can create opportunities for investors. This week, Hughes highlighted three recently downgraded stocks and explained why two appear to be quality companies that are oversold and one company that may still have further to fall.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Summer tends to be a quiet time for stocks. However, earnings season presents momentum traders with a buying opportunity with the right stocks. One of those stocks is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The stock is up 30% in the last two months, and Sam Quirke pointed out that technical indicators and bullish analyst sentiment suggest the rally may just be getting started.

Analyst sentiment is also factoring into the recent price movement in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. In this case, Quirke noted that analysts are split on Tesla. He explained why long-term investors can use that uncertainty to their advantage by buying shares as traders sell their shares.

Quirke also wrote about the recent performance of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which continues to grind higher. Quirke pointed out that the company’s earnings report, combined with a general risk-on sentiment, may provide the fuel to drive the stock higher.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continues to generate opinions from both bulls and bears. This week, Chris Markoch explained why the bears have valuation on their side, but for now, the bulls seem to have the upper hand.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is another name that bulls are riding higher despite valuation concerns. Markoch pointed out some bearish options activity that suggests institutional investors are hedging against downside risk.

Gold continues to have a strong year, but Markoch picked up a theme that’s gaining momentum. Silver looks ready to break out and could present investors with a historic opportunity. Markoch gave investors three silver stocks that are attractive for investors who don’t want to own physical silver.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has been up 59% in the last three months as the space sector continues to attract bullish investors. However, this isn’t just a retail investment phenomenon. This week, Ryan Hasson noted that analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RKLB stock to $35 and explained why the stock may meet or exceed that target.

At a time when many stocks look overvalued, some investors are reluctant to chase all-time highs or ride momentum trends. However, Hasson highlighted four high-flying growth stocks with bullish catalysts that may offer active, risk-tolerant investors an opportunity to profit in a volatile market.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Technology stocks are reflecting the uncertainty surrounding tariffs. Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that, if a U.S.-China trade deal is taking shape, now may be the time to look for stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). Osorio-Mazilli highlighted the company’s stock chart to show investors why the stock may be set to soar.

The bullish side of the tariff story is the onshoring of manufacturing to the United States. That's part of the bullish case for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), which recently announced a $200 billion investment to increase its manufacturing footprint in the United States.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is down sharply after being one of the best AI stocks of 2024. This week, Osorio-Mazilli highlighted the company’s key performance indicators (KPIs) in making a buy case for SOUN stock.

Articles by Leo Miller

It’s been a rough year for small-cap stocks, but Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is bucking that trend, up 74% in 2025. Leo Miller spotlighted the $1 billion company that specializes in digital LIDAR technology. The stock is flying higher after the company’s digital LIDAR sensors received approval from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for use in drones.

Stock buybacks are a way for companies to increase shareholder value. This week, Miller highlighted three companies and the catalysts that support the significant increases each made to their stock buyback programs.

Dan Ives of Wedbush is a recognized name that carries significant weight with investors in the tech sector. So, the launch of the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: IVES) is a newsworthy event. Miller highlighted the positives and potential negatives of this ETF and why it may appeal to fund investors.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has been one of the best-performing quantum computing stocks in 2025, but the stock is losing momentum due to its recent announcement of a share offering valued at up to $400 million. Nathan Reiff pointed out that, while share offerings are a deal-breaker for some investors, bullish investors may view them as an opportunity if the company’s growth trajectory continues.

Buying low and selling high is a tried-and-true investment strategy. However, that conviction frequently turns to fear when a stock drifts near its 52-week low. Reiff highlighted three stocks trading near 52-week lows that present investors with bullish catalysts that could make them opportunities hiding in plain sight.

The struggles of Tesla continue to dominate the headlines, making some investors wonder if other American electric vehicle (EV) companies are ready to challenge the market leader. This week, Reiff explained why Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) are drawing attention from investors.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The interest in quantum computing stocks has been bullish for IBM (NYSE: IBM). The company was an early adopter of quantum computing, but until recently, that wasn’t bullish for IBM stock. Dan Schmidt explained the factors driving the stock higher, why it may pull back in the short term, and why there could be bigger gains ahead.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) are becoming cool again, but investing in them carries risk. Schmidt explained why the recent debut of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) has investors taking a closer look at three stocks that are riding CoreWeave’s momentum after they debuted earlier this year.

