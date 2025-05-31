MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 - 05/30

Stocks struggled to find direction after a Federal Court struck down the tariffs that the Trump administration proposed on “Liberation Day.” The ruling was reversed on appeal, but it adds another layer of complexity to an ongoing concern for investors.

Another concern is inflation. Friday’s reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index showed that inflation is cooling. This raises two questions for investors. First, is this the calm before tariffs cause inflation to move higher? Second, how strong are consumers really?

The answers that companies gave this earnings season are “maybe” and “it depends on which consumer.”

With so many unanswered questions, investors could probably use a quieter summer, but that may not be the case this year. Tariff uncertainty and the likely drama over the Trump administration’s major legislative bill moving through Congress will frame the narrative for stocks over the coming months.

No matter what happens in the market, the MarketBeat analysts will keep you informed, so investors can step away from their screens. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The earnings report from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a “must-see” event for investors. Before the chip maker reported, Thomas Hughes used technical analysis to explain why NVDA stock may rally more than 50% above its pre-earnings level.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) was another AI stock that reported earnings this week. WDAY stock fell on the company’s weaker-than-expected guidance. However, Hughes reminds investors that growth is still growth, particularly in an area like artificial intelligence.

Nuclear stocks received a boost this week as the Trump administration fulfilled its campaign promise to reduce regulation for the industry. Hughes highlighted three nuclear stocks poised for strong growth.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. But this week, Sam Quirke explained why investors may want to hit the Buy button. Elon Musk’s return is refocusing investors on Tesla’s non-EV ambitions, which Quirke pointed out may be why the stock moves higher.

Speaking of stocks that could rally, Quirke explained why investors might want to look at Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX). The cloud-based website development platform company’s stock dropped over 16% after a mixed earnings report, but Quirke gave investors three reasons to believe a significant rally is coming this summer.

Normally, stocks with a high relative strength indicator (RSI) are prime candidates to move lower. However, Quirke identified two stocks with scorchingly high RSIs that continue to enjoy favorable analyst sentiment, which could lead to higher highs.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The fact that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced another deal is no longer an event that moves PLTR stock. However, Chris Markoch pointed out that its latest deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is the company’s first $1 billion contract. It’s another milestone for the company but may already be priced into the stock.

Dividend stock investors know that when it comes to metrics like yield and payout ratio if a number seems too good to be true, it frequently is. However, Markoch analyzed three dividend stocks that have juicy payout ratios, but are still safe stocks to own.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of the year’s best-performing stocks. It’s rival PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has been a laggard. This week, Markoch explained why both companies merit a place in portfolios, but PEP stock may have a stronger upside for the rest of the year.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

With more autonomous vehicles being tested and deployed for commercial use, it’s become an investable theme for more than speculative investors. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli highlighted two ideas for investors, and Waymo is the key to each. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has surprised some investors by emerging as almost a pure-play for autonomous vehicles. The ride-sharing company recently signed a deal with Waymo, which is already delivering over 250,000 monthly rides.

However, another way to play that thesis is to go right to the source. In this case that means buying stock in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is the parent company of Waymo. With Alphabet facing headwinds in other parts of its business, Waymo’s projected growth could be a reason for investors to buy the dip.

This week was also a big week for earnings from retail stocks. One of those reports came from Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that the report dropped the same day that the Trump administration announced a 50% tariff on the EU. However, the double beat from the discount retailer could be a discrepancy you can profit from.

Articles by Leo Miller

Many investors know that a stock like NVIDIA has coattails. But this week, Leo Miller highlighted the performance of Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: NVTS). The stock soared over 164% after the company announced a deal with NVIDIA. A pullback may be imminent, but Miller explained why the technology behind Navitas’ chips is worth noting.

Quantum computing stocks got a lift this week when sector leader IonQ Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) compared the company’s future to that of NVIDIA. Miller analyzed IONQ along with other quantum stocks that will be leading this emerging sector.

Pullbacks are normal when stocks hit their 52-week highs. However, those dips can lead to opportunities. This week, Miller gave investors three stocks to consider, while each is down more than 50% from the 52-week high.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Sticking with the quantum stock theme, Nathan Reiff analyzed the strong move in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock. The company recently launched its most powerful commercially available quantum system, Advantage2. Reiff noted that it will be hard for skeptics to ignore the stock’s potential, but investors should still be concerned about valuation.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

During times of volatility, investors want to find stocks that offer stability, but with the potential to outperform. Dan Schmidt gave investors three blue-chip stocks with a history of solid earnings growth and safe dividends.

The Trump administration's executive orders on nuclear power may accelerate the development of small nuclear reactors (SMRs). Schmidt helped investors understand the significance of SMRs in the sector and highlighted three nuclear stocks that stand to benefit.

