MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/25 - 05/29

Markets moved sharply higher to close the week and month, with technology stocks leading the way. The consistency of earnings reports is moving money off the sidelines as future revenue, and more importantly, earnings guidance, makes it clear that there’s plenty of room for the AI trade to run.

Investors were also casting an optimistic eye towards the Middle East. The U.S. and Iran have seemingly agreed to a 60-day extension to the existing ceasefire. But investors, for now, are looking through that ambiguity and are focused on the belief that a resolution will happen sooner rather than later.

The big economic news next week will be the jobs report on June 5. For now, the expectation is for the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady in June. But if hiring looks strong, then the odds of a rate hike in future meetings are likely to increase.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If you’re wondering why the market is rallying this week, just focus on these articles from Thomas Hughes. The AI trade is playing out in hardware like the custom AI chips (ASICS) from Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL). The stock went parabolic ahead of its May 27 earnings report, and Hughes explained why a pullback is both likely and an opportunity.

This week also showed that concerns about the SaaS-pocalypse were unfounded. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) was a big winner, and Hughes noted that the snowballing effect of the company's AI flywheel will lead to further gains.

Cybersecurity stocks are also coming back into fashion. However, ZScaler (NYSE: ZS) dropped this week after announcing strong AI spending. But Hughes pointed out why this could be a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Articles by Sam Quirke

As if the market wasn’t excited enough about the upcoming SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO, rumors are swirling that Elon Musk has plans to merge SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). This will be a developing story, but this week, Sam Quirke gave investors an overview of why the groundwork for that move is already in place.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the hottest stocks of 2026. Quirke explained how analysts believe the company’s proprietary ecosystem holds the key to the Agentic AI world as the conversation and dollars shift to the edge—where Apple has an entrenched advantage.

Quirke also covered the launch of Alexa for Shopping by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The product removes an unexpected source of friction for a company known for its seamless e-commerce experience. Shareholders appear to agree.

Articles by Chris Markoch

After being in a slide since October, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is showing signs of life. Chris Markoch explained why analysts are taking note of the company’s AI catalysts. That could mean that MSFT won’t be on sale for much longer.

Many retail investors will stay away from the SpaceX IPO. However, Markoch highlighted three stocks under $50 that have moved higher because of their business with SpaceX, and why each could have much higher to move.

Retail earnings show that consumers are still spending. However, Markoch found details in some of the major retail earnings that suggest the consumer may not be as healthy as hoped, and how portfolios should be positioned as a result.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Like many space stocks, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) got a bump after SpaceX released its S-1 filing. But this week, Ryan Hasson reminded investors that Rocket Lab is making news and winning business without the SpaceX halo, which is why analysts continue to reprice RKLB higher.

Hasson also summarized Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google I/O 2026 Developer Conference. The company unveiled its most ambitious suite of AI models and features. However, Hasson noted that, for now, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach on a stock that’s up 120% in the last 12 months.

Growth stocks, particularly technology stocks, continue to lift the market. But Hasson reminded investors with a 10-year time horizon why they shouldn’t forget about the compounding benefit of five high-yield dividend stocks and ETFs.

Articles by Leo Miller

The NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings report has become the most important report for the broader market. But Leo Miller noted that, this earnings season, the upcoming report from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) may be 1A as investors are coming in with high expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) recently announced a 17% dividend increase. Miller explained what amount shareholders will receive and why it’s one of the more solid dividends in the tech sector.

If the market is about to broaden beyond tech stocks, Miller highlighted three stocks that have seen a combined $25 million of insider buying.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks got a lift after an announcement that the federal government will provide incentives to a handful of domestic quantum companies. Nathan Reiff wrote about how the incentives will benefit two of the sector's current leaders.

Amidst all the tariff turmoil, it’s important to note that the Section 232 on aluminum products remains in place. Reiff explained why that’s bullish for two aluminum stocks that are poised for strong gains.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

When analysts raise their price targets on a company like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Dan Schmidt reminded investors that it’s important to look at complementary sector stocks that could get a lift. Schmidt highlighted five AI stocks that are rising in sympathy with MU and whether investors should view them as opportunities or hype.

Berkshire-Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) just released its first 13F in the Greg Abel era. Schmidt explained why the new CEO's moves show a commitment to value, albeit a nuanced shift towards a book that’s thinner but more highly concentrated.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Glasses aren’t just for improving eyesight. In fact, the inflection point for smart glasses has a new vision that’s focused on augmented reality. Jeffrey Neal Johnson summarized who the likely major players will be in this space, at least in the short term.

Johnson also highlighted the recent multi-million-unit ASIC order that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) received from ByteDance. But that’s only one part of Qualcomm’s growth story, which could lead to a significant re-rating for QCOM.

Micron became the latest member of the $1 trillion market cap club. Johnson explained the company’s key role in the AI memory boom and why this may be just the beginning for MU.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Retail stocks were in focus this week, and Jennifer Ryan Woods highlighted two specialty names that saw their stock prices rise after strong earnings reports. For Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF), the stock climbed 12%, bolstered by the company reiterating its full-year guidance despite ongoing headwinds in the Middle East.

A similar story was in place for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST). However, Ross Stores showed strong store traffic that led to a 17% increase in comparable store sales.

Articles by Peter Frank

When an investment bank delivers an earnings report highlighted by growing revenue and an increase to its dividend, the stock usually goes up. That’s why it’s noteworthy that shares of Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) went down after its solid report. Peter Frank explained why investors focused on a limited bull case.

Frank also explained why AI tools and a platform expansion sent Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) back to profitability. However, the company’s near-term outlook will still depend on improvement in the housing market.

Insurance is about risk management. This could be a reason to look at Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR). The company’s business model focuses on writing insurance policies that other companies won’t touch. It’s a high-risk model, but see why Frank noted that analysts believe PLMR is worth the risk.

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