MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/18 - 05/22

It took a second, but investors pushed stocks higher to end the week. The blockbuster results from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) provided the fuel. More than the results, the company’s forward guidance makes it clear that the AI infrastructure trade is backed by tangible demand.

Not all the news was strong this week. Retail stocks painted a mixed picture that confirmed the bifurcated state of the consumer, for whom inflation remains front and center. To that end, a catalyst to the market rally was news that the conflict in Iran may be drawing to a close. A swift resolution would take the pressure off oil prices.

That conflict is also a good reminder of why U.S. markets will be closed on Monday. The United States will be observing Memorial Day. We hope you enjoy the weekend, and be assured that the MarketBeat analysts will be keeping you informed of the stocks and stories moving the markets. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

One takeaway from NVIDIA’s earnings report is that data center demand is growing faster than manufacturing can keep up. That's bullish for a company like Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI), a rising name in the photonics market. Thomas Hughes laid out the bull case that may mean AAOI is at a turning point and the one potential headwind that investors should watch closely.

The next wave of AI applications will happen on the edge (i.e., on device). Hughes explained why that makes the bullish case for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) and how investors should approach the stock after a bullish post-earnings move.

One of the most important retail earnings reports came from Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which intersects with the housing market. The company’s guidance forecasts ongoing consumer pressure, but Hughes noted that the post-earnings selloff in HD is creating an opportunity.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Any investor who still believes Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is just a car company should read Sam Quirke’s article on the company’s pivot that is happening in real time. Specifically, the company is going all in on Optimus. That may not satisfy Tesla's critics, but it may change the conversation.

Cybersecurity stocks have had a strong recovery, and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has been one of the best-performing name. Despite short-term technical concerns, Quirke explained the fundamental strength that supports further growth for this company.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the best-performing technology stocks in 2026. The company’s latest earnings report showed better-than-expected iPhone demand. However, Quirke explained why the company’s Services business may still be its undervalued gem.

Articles by Chris Markoch

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) took a key step towards its IPO by releasing its public S-1 this week. Chris Markoch pointed out what the filing said, and didn’t say, about SpaceX. And what investors should watch before and after the company’s planned debut on June 12.

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) delivered a solid earnings report fueled by data center demand for its heavy equipment, but Markoch pointed out that the company’s weak guidance for its Precision Agriculture business is causing investors to question the stock’s valuation.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) dropped after the company’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate missed its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 CELIA trial. However, Markoch wrote that the sell-off may be an opportunity as investors realize the trial results were better than first reported.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The upcoming SpaceX IPO is steering even more capital into the space sector. While the potential valuation of SPCX will get the headlines, Ryan Hasson highlighted three space infrastructure stocks that are well-positioned to attract more capital as the true potential and benefits of this sector become better understood.

If the AI trade is back on, investors may wonder why shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) dropped 9% despite a strong earnings report. Hasson explained why the selling is due to valuation, not fundamentals, which supports the long-term case for future growth.

AI is moving to the edge, and that means a move from the digital world into the physical world. That will be a boost to robotics, and Hasson gave investors five robotics stocks that can help them get ahead of that boom.

Articles by Leo Miller

If anyone doubted the potential growth in the GLP-1 market, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) may have put those concerns to rest. This week, Leo Miller put a spotlight on the company’s latest results surrounding its oral GLP-1 medication Foundayo and what it means for LLY.

Reliable dividend stocks can be a solid anchor in any portfolio. But companies that offer both a growing dividend and the opportunity for capital returns are particularly attractive. That’s the case with the three stocks that Miller found that recently announced dividend increases amid expectations for future growth.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is back to job-cutting mode. Miller explained why the recent announcement of a 10% reduction in force isn’t getting the bullish attention that prior layoff announcements have.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Spin-offs and mergers can be profitable opportunities for investors, but they also introduce short-term volatility. This week, Nathan Reiff pointed investors to two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that give investors exposure to mergers and spin-offs without the single-stock, binary-outcome risk.

Aerospace stocks are getting a boost from increased demand from airlines and the defense sector. Reiff focused on three aerospace companies that are attractive targets in those sectors, as well as the exploding space economy.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The data center building boom has gone from blueprint to building. This week, Dan Schmidt helped investors who may still be on the sidelines by analyzing the bull case for three infrastructure stocks that have already made significant gains and are likely to have sustained momentum.

The “AI will eat software” story is turning into a “sell the rumor, buy the news” this earnings season. Schmidt highlighted two software stocks that show AI is a tailwind for future growth.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) isn’t the first bitcoin miner to make the pivot to AI infrastructure. But as Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote this week, it may have some of the most compelling upside as power, not processing chips, becomes the gold for the AI buildout.

The AI buildout will happen in several phases. One of those phases is the catch-up trade that’s happening as CPU demand is increasing. This is a $132 billion addressable market, and Johnson gave investors the two names in the best position to capture market share.

Johnson wrote this week, “The path to commercializing eVTOL aircraft is paved with critical milestones in manufacturing and technology.” That’s his thesis for being bullish on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) after the company announced it had crossed two significant thresholds.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

The luxury market as a whole has held up well in the face of high inflation and tariff concerns. But that’s not true of every individual name. Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) specializes in high-end home furnishings and decor. ARHS was down before its earnings report, and Jennifer Ryan Woods explained why the company’s guidance sent the stock down to a 52-week low.

By contrast, Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) had another strong quarter, but the post-earnings rally faded quickly. Woods pointed out, however, that this may simply be a case of valuation concerns after the stock has made substantial gains in the last five years.

Articles by Peter Frank

It seems the only problem with democratizing finance is that some investors may say “no, thank you.” This week, Peter Frank analyzed three of the biggest names in the digital banking space, why they’re growing, and why it’s important to understand the different stories each is telling.

Sticking in the fintech area, Frank explained why Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) makes up for a lack of flash with steady performance. Corpay is a niche provider of specialized payment solutions for corporate America, and new growth drivers are drawing analysts’ attention.

Block (NYSE: XYZ) has gone from raising eyebrows to turning heads. Frank analyzed the company’s strong Q1 earnings report, including strong EPS growth, which suggests the company’s layoffs at the start of the year may earn it the benefit of the doubt.

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