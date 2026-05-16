MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/11 - 05/15

Markets were mostly higher this week as investors focused on strong earnings that are keeping the AI trade rolling along. Investors also remain confident that an end to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is coming sooner rather than later.

That would take the pressure off inflation, which came in hotter than expected on both the consumer and producer levels. Sticky inflation is changing the outlook for rate cuts and is even putting the idea of a rate hike on the table. For now, however, investors are buying into the growth story, which is backed up by mostly solid earnings.

That outlook may be tested next week when the major retailers report. The MarketBeat analysts will be following those reports and other news that impacts portfolios. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Photonics is gaining traction as demand for artificial intelligence data centers butts up against the limitations of traditional copper. This technology will also be essential for the space economy, and Thomas Hughes gave investors four photonics stocks that could go to the moon before their technology does.

Like many nuclear energy stocks, Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) has had a meltdown after going nuclear in 2025. Hughes pointed out that Oklo has a promising future, with several potential catalysts but an equal number of headwinds.

Hughes also analyzed the earnings report from MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). The “Amazon of Latin America” is growing, but spending a considerable amount to do so. A slight miss on earnings has sent MELI lower, but Hughes explained why it could be ready to rebound.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is up 50% over the last month, and the bulls are starting to believe the company is finding growth beyond its software niche. But the bears are saying they’ve seen this before. Sam Quirke pointed out that the stock’s direction will come down to execution.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is another technology stock that has surprised investors this earnings season. The stock is up more than 15% after earnings and is ready to crack the $300 mark. But Quirke noted that although it’s not without risks, analysts are raising their price targets, which suggests up to 20% more upside.

Quirke also broke down the near-term prospects for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Although a buy case can be made for both stocks, Quirke explained why one stock is offering more value.

Articles by Chris Markoch

AI infrastructure stocks are emerging as the next phase of the AI trade. However, investors are looking for long-term growth opportunities beyond NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three AI infrastructure stocks that are already showing strong growth.

Earnings reports from hyperscalers confirmed that data center demand is real. That outlook got an exclamation point with the earnings report from Constellation Energy (NYSE: CEG). The stock is down after a beat-and-raise quarter that showed why data center demand is boosting the outlook for nuclear power.

OpenAI is one of the hottest anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs). But Markoch explained why OpenAI’s push to go public could be materially beneficial for Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), as it would put a number on the company’s profit from its $13 billion investment in OpenAI.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is up more than 40% after its earnings report. However, the stock could be getting ahead of its strong fundamentals. This week, Ryan Hasson helped investors decide whether to buy or wait for a pullback.

Inference has replaced training as a hot investment theme in the AI trade. Hasson gave investors five stocks positioned to profit from this shift.

Articles by Leo Miller

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is down sharply following its Q1 earnings report. But Leo Miller reminded investors that although analysts’ price targets have also moved lower, they still suggest significant upside for META.

Miller also checked in on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) after the company’s latest earnings report. Shares of the vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials surged in 2025 based on signed agreements. This year, the stock’s performance will come down to the company’s execution. So far, the results are good.

Dividend stocks and the AI trade don't overlap much. But three large-cap AI stocks recently raised their dividends. These are small dividends, but they give investors an attractive sweetener to go along with trading near their 52-week highs.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing earnings season has come and gone. To kick off the week, Nathan Reiff wrote about how the strong report from IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shaped the outlook for two key quantum computing stocks.

Following up from that article, Reiff broke down the earnings report from D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). Investors sold the stock sharply after the report, but Reiff noted that they may change their minds after digging into some positives from the report.

Many investors stay away from airline stocks. But Reiff pointed investors to an opportunity in airplane maintenance companies that may help investors escape turbulence in the aerospace sector.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Investors are advised not to catch “falling knives,” meaning a stock that’s selling at a discount and continues to move lower. This week, Dan Schmidt highlighted three beaten-down large-cap stocks and whether any are worth taking the risk.

Industrial stocks are being driven by AI infrastructure buildout, sector rotation away from tech, and growing backlogs in the defense sector. Schmidt pointed out three industrials that may be buying opportunities after delivering strong earnings.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Investors who want to capitalize on the anticipated increase in defense spending to meet the growing backlog should pay attention to Odysight.ai (NASDAQ: ODYS). Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained the company’s new partnership with the U.S. Navy and why it may be the first step in the company’s path to profitability.

Johnson also wrote about the supply gap in the memory market. Specifically, an acute labor crisis at a key global producer of DRAM chips is creating a catalyst for domestic chip makers. Johnson highlighted the catalysts that could keep the rally going and the risks that investors should understand.

A strong earnings report from Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is another example of the resurgence in industrial stocks. Johnson explained why the company is essential to managing the automation and intelligent workflows for the global supply chain, and that the bull case starts with Zebra’s ability to manage its own supply chain.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Will luxury brands continue to outperform retail stocks? Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) suggests it might. The company delivered a strong earnings report, beating and raising. TPR moved lower following the report, but Jennifer Ryan Woods helped investors understand the likely reasons for the selling and why the pullback could create a potential entry point.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) needed a strong earnings report. It didn’t deliver, and SHAK stock is down sharply. Woods broke down the report, which wasn’t appetizing, but noted that analysts still see upside and pointed out that SHAK has a history of sharp rallies following steep declines.

On a more positive note, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) was rewarded for a strong earnings report. The rally in YETI is a continuation of a strong run over the last 12 months. The surge has been refreshing, but Woods noted that YETI will have to show that the demand trends are sustainable.

Articles by Peter Frank

In many things, simpler is better. Peter Frank wrote this week that exiting some riskier businesses has allowed Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) to lean more heavily into its roots as an auto lender. The results showed up in the company’s earnings, and Wall Street liked what it saw.

Digital banking is good for consumers, but not necessarily profitable for digital-only banks. Chime Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CHYM) is now an exception, having delivered its first profitable quarter. Frank broke down the report and explained that analysts are cautiously bullish but not ignoring the legitimate risks.

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