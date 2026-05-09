MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/04 - 05/08

Stocks had a strong week, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record highs, lifted by hope of a resolution to the conflict with Iran. A strong April jobs report on Friday added fuel to the rally.

This earnings season shows that the artificial intelligence (AI) trade is alive and well. But there is still evidence that the rally is broadening to include other sectors, including small-cap stocks, which have posted some of the strongest gains.

For now, what consumers are doing is very different from how they say they’re feeling. But results from some consumer discretionary stocks showed that higher gas prices continue to make lower-income consumers discerning in where they spend. Next week’s release of the April CPI and PPI will provide a hint of where inflation could be headed.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report earnings on May 20. Thomas Hughes explained why the company’s China GPU market share (officially at 0%) is key to understanding the company’s backlog and what that will mean, with a bar that’s set very high.

While NVDA is consolidating, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has caught a bid. And as Hughes noted, the company’s earnings report could accelerate that growth. The good news for investors is that the growth cycle is still in the early stages.

Hughes also analyzed Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP). The company’s Q1 2026 earnings report was strong, but patience may be needed as the SHOP's valuation is a near-term headwind.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the strongest performers since the beginning of April. This week, Sam Quirke explained why the company’s potential relationship with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could change the conversation and fuel the next leg of a rally.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) delivered a surprisingly weak earnings report with a miss on the top and bottom lines. However, Quirke explained why the report looks like a one-off, which could be a blessing in disguise for a stock that has gone from overbought to oversold.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best illustrations of how expensive the AI infrastructure buildout will be. Even a company with ample cash like Amazon is burning through reserves at a prolific rate. However, Quirke noted investors seem willing to give AMZN the benefit of the doubt.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) fell by nearly 10% despite a blowout earnings report. It’s not the first time that’s happened to the company. Chris Markoch explained how, even though PLTR isn’t a valuation darling, the stock is still likely to move higher.

The demand for natural gas continues to outpace supply. Markoch noted that’s all that investors really need to know after Williams Company Inc. (NYSE: WMB) reported earnings. The company’s debt is up, but any concerns are offset by the demand coming from data centers.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) just hosted its first shareholder meeting post Warren Buffett. The new CEO did just fine, and all eyes were on the company’s record cash pile...and how it might spend it. Markoch gave investors a couple of ideas ranging from predictable to contrarian.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been a success story with real teeth behind it. But Ryan Hasson observed that the selloff following a strong earnings report that included increased guidance proves there may be too much of a good thing. Investors will want to see if this is a setup for a new leg higher.

A similar story could be setting up for Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). The stock is at an all-time high on news of a key acquisition and a significant backlog. However, NBIS is looking frothy, which means the company’s May 13 earnings report may become a sell-the-news event.

The story of this earnings season has been strength leading to strength. Hasson pointed investors to five stocks that beat Q1 earnings that the market keeps rewarding.

Articles by Leo Miller

Insider selling always gets investors’ attention. However, Leo Miller highlighted three stocks with significant insider selling and noted why only one of them may warrant concern.

The GLP-1 trade got a lot simpler after a recent FDA proposal that will curtail certain compounding facilities. Miller explained what that means for the three most prominent stocks in this space.

Earnings season follows a cadence. After the hyperscalers and chipmakers report, investors will hear from Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO). Miller pointed out that the recent results from hyperscalers are a likely indicator that the bullish sentiment around Broadcom will be rewarded.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks have been surging, and the recent report from IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shows the rally may have legs. Nathan Reiff explained what investors loved about the report, and also the one data point that provided a cautious reminder that this sector still has some maturing to do.

Much like the AI buildout, the quantum computing sector has peripheral opportunities in companies investors may not expect. Reiff highlighted two legacy tech companies that are making inroads into the quantum space.

Despite, and maybe because, U.S. markets are trading near record levels, it might be a good idea to diversify into emerging market stocks. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a good choice for investors looking to get exposure, and Reiff highlighted three emerging market ETFs to put on a watchlist.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

A common question after a company reports strong earnings is, “Should I continue to buy?” This week, Dan Schmidt gave investors insight into that question for three AI stocks that crushed earnings.

With the S&P 500 making new record highs, dividend stocks may seem out of fashion. Despite this, Schmidt noted a pattern with Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) that signals the likelihood of a special dividend being paid out in 2026.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is one of the latest recipients of direct funding from NVIDIA. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why this investment reprices GLW as a core AI infrastructure play and what it means for the technical outlook and fundamental valuation.

Johnson also explained why the severe supply chain constraints on GPUs and high-performance memory have birthed the Neocloud infrastructure story. That’s been seen in the performance of Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE), which made an explosive move after its Q1 2026 earnings report.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock is rallying, and this time it’s not a meme stock mistake. Johnson explained how several blockbuster box-office movies are showing that demand for the movie theater experience may be making a comeback.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

The increased scrutiny of social media stocks, particularly as they relate to children, is starting to show its way in stock prices. Jennifer Ryan Woods highlighted that issue as the key takeaway from an otherwise strong earnings report from Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has been a laggard among cruise line stocks. Woods broke down the company’s latest earnings report, which shows investors shouldn’t expect smooth sailing anytime soon.

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) remains one of the strongest retail stories. But the company’s guidance for slower growth comes with TJX near all-time highs. Investors looking for a treasure hunt may want a better option.

Articles by Peter Frank

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) took a big swing when it acquired Discover Financial. Peter Frank wrote that for investors, the payoff has been more of a wait-and-see story. Analysts are still bullish, but patience can only outrun performance for so long.

It wasn’t long ago that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was deeply out of favor with investors. But customers are returning. And Frank noted that after a solid earnings report, it appears analysts are willing to give WFC a second chance.

Investors may have been surprised at the disappointing earnings report from SLB (NYSE: SLB). However, as Frank wrote, “the short-term and the long-term stories may be pointing in opposite directions, but that tension is exactly where the opportunity lives for investors.”

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