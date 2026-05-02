MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/27 - 05/01

Investors may not want to follow the adage to “sell in May and go away.” Stocks closed out a strong April, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which was up more than 15% in the month. Investors are looking past what they can't control (i.e., the uncertainty regarding the Middle East) and focusing on earnings.

This was the heaviest week of the earnings season, and it was highlighted by strong earnings from the five Magnificent 7 stocks that reported. But there were other winners too, including Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Intel (NYSE: INTC), that are showing that the artificial intelligence infrastructure trade is alive and well.

Next week will be another strong week for earnings. Investors will also get the April jobs data on Friday. A surprise in either direction could break the momentum, but for now the trend is for higher highs and a strong second half of 2026.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The AI trade continues to come at investors in waves. One of the latest waves is in hardware. Thomas Hughes pointed investors to five industrial chips stocks that are in a prime position to benefit from a global upgrade cycle driven by the need for AI compatibility.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) reported earnings this week. The headline numbers weren’t overwhelming, but Hughes reminded investors that the market got what it really needed: assurance that Rinvoq and Skyrizi were mitigating the patent cliff for Humira.

Hughes also highlighted the earnings report from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), which came in light on the top line. However, investors see signs that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction and are moving VZ stock higher.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered an unquestionably strong earnings report, and AMZN is charging to new highs. Quirke explained why AI is now driving the company’s business, and also why the bar just got higher for future reports.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is soaring after a bullish earnings report that showed strong iPhone demand and record Services revenue. Quirke pointed out that, at this point, a $300 price tag for AAPL seems like a question of when, not if.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been impacted by concerns that AI would disrupt its digital advertising ecosystem. However, Quirke noted that the extreme bearishness includes high short interest that could fuel a strong rally if the company can deliver an earnings surprise.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) reports earnings next week. PLTR is down sharply in 2026, giving this earnings report a make-or-break feel. However, Chris Markoch takes the other side of that debate and explained why the buy case for Palantir is intact despite any short-term volatility.

What happens when a growth driver starts to slow? You have Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT). The company’s latest earnings report showed slowing premium subscriber growth that could make it tough for the company to sustain its premium valuation.

Energy stocks continue to outperform due to the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. For investors looking for stocks with business models that aren’t linked to oil prices, Markoch highlighted two companies that are built for times like these.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered one of the strongest reports this earnings season. As Ryan Hasson wrote for MarketBeat, this report didn’t just beat expectations; it reframed the entire narrative for the AI trade.

Corning (NYSE: GLW) has been an unexpected beneficiary of the AI trade. However, weak guidance sent GLW lower after earnings. Hasson explained the technical setup that likely means this is a healthy pullback that could be a buyable dip.

Investors may understand what agentic AI means, but which stocks are the best stocks to own for this phase of the AI revolution? That’s the question that Hasson addressed in an article that highlighted three stocks uniquely positioned for the agentic AI era.

Articles by Leo Miller

Despite strong results, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) fell after posting earnings. This week, Leo Miller broke down the good, the bad, and what some investors felt was the ugly in the company’s report that sent META lower.

Homebuilder stocks have been under pressure for the better part of the last year. Investors who may have hoped for better news this earnings season were largely disappointed, but Miller highlighted one homebuilder stock that outperformed, albeit against low expectations.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) delivered poor results at a time when the stock is already under pressure in 2026. Miller explained why at least one analyst believes DPZ will be fine, but “fine” isn’t likely to outperform the market.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

U.S. defense stocks have caught a bid this year, with good reason. Nathan Reiff explained why an ambitious rearmament plan in the European Union may give three defense stocks an additional tailwind.

The Trump administration’s April executive order in support of FDA approval for psychedelic drugs is already moving the industry. Reiff highlighted three drug companies that appear to be in the pole position in this changing regulatory environment.

Nuclear energy is back in vogue as energy demand is outpacing supply from conventional sources. But the nuclear energy trade has many layers. This week, Reiff highlighted three stocks that are key links in the nuclear supply chain.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

International stocks can be part of a diversified portfolio. This week, Dan Schmidt explained why three international stocks fell more than U.S. stocks and have more room to recover. As risk-on sentiment ramps up, Schmidt highlighted three international bank stocks that could march toward new 52-week highs.

Short squeezes, like the one that happened to Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR), delight traders. This week, Schmidt looked back on the CAR short squeeze and spotlighted three stocks that have the ingredients for a short squeeze on any bullish momentum.

The semiconductor supercycle rolls on, but some names are changing. This week, Schmidt highlighted MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a small chip stock that has had a strong year but has valuation concerns showing up in its chart.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The real estate market has enough problems with fundamental supply-demand dynamics. Jeffrey Neal Johnson reminded investors of the regulatory shift that could make The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) a buying opportunity after its $880 million acquisition of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX).

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has formed an alliance with OpenAI, and as Johnson wrote this week, the big news is what it means for the entire mobile artificial intelligence ecosystem. And why that may be big trouble for Apple’s walled garden.

The volatile moves in the price of crude oil can distract investors from the bigger picture between short-term market sentiment and long-term fundamentals. This week, Johnson helped explain why investors can keep it simple by owning Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has been one of the best hotel stocks to own in the last five years. On the eve of its Q1 2026 earnings, Jennifer Ryan Woods explains why a strong report may not be enough to overcome technical signals that suggest it may be time to check out on MAR.

A similar story is showing up with The Cheescake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE). The stock is up 22% in 2026, making it a standout in a tough sector. However, Woods noted that after a rally like this, a strong earnings report may already be priced in.

Is the worst over for RH (NYSE: RH) after a slide of nearly 40% in the last three months? Woods explained why a combination of low expectations and cautious corporate guidance may set the stage for a rally, though the stock may still need a catalyst to move it higher.

Articles by Peter Frank

NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) delivered solid results in 2025 as the diversity of the company’s business model was on display. However, with earnings coming up, Peter Frank explained why the company’s versatility may not be enough if the core credit market doesn’t improve.

Virtu Financial (NYSE: VIRT) is a stock that thrives on market volatility. That’s why it had a strong year in 2025. It’s not a stock that will suit every investor, but Frank describes what makes the stock tick and why it may be a good fit for risk-tolerant investors.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) won’t be the first name investors consider in the payment processing space. But Frank explained why that could change. The company is in the middle of a global expansion that may greatly increase its revenue and volume, but comes with execution risks.

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