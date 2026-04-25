MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/20 - 04/24

Stocks had a strong week, led by the Russell 2000, buoyed by an extension of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and hopes of more negotiations, perhaps as early as this weekend. Investors have reasons to look past the conflict. Earnings are the signal, and earnings season is off to a bullish start.

However, volatile oil prices are a reminder that many parts of our economy are interconnected in ways that an earnings report can’t gloss over. Inflation will remain a front-burner issue, even if it seems to be abating. And any escalation of hostilities would be a headwind for stocks.

Next week, earnings season kicks into high gear, including reports from some of the largest technology stocks. The MarketBeat analysts will stay on top of those reports and other news to help identify opportunities. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week, Thomas Hughes analyzed three stocks with three different growth stories. The case for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is straightforward. The stock price is moving higher ahead of earnings, as are analysts' estimates. There are risks, but unless those risks show up in the earnings report, this is likely the beginning of a stronger move.

The case for 3M (NYSE: MMM) is more nuanced. The company had a good quarter, but tepid guidance is holding back institutional support. However, Hughes showed why the chart suggests the downside is mostly priced in.

Credo Technologies (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a chip stock and one of the strongest performers that investors may not be familiar with. Hughes explained why CRDO stock is in the early stages of a cycle that will give investors many opportunities to buy and take profits.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered earnings this week. Sam Quirke noted that investors are now behind the company’s “more than a car company” narrative. The question now is how much the pivot will cost.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) is another company that continues to show investors it benefits from demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. However, Quirke noted that after a strong pre-earnings move, INTC may need to take a breather to give investors a better entry point.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another stock that’s made a strong pre-earnings move. That doesn’t make the company’s upcoming earnings report a make-or-break moment, but Quirke highlighted what investors will need to hear to keep the stock running higher.

Articles by Chris Markoch

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) delivered stellar earnings this week. Chris Markoch explained why the company plays a key role in the data center buildout, which is likely to support a higher stock price despite valuation concerns.

Two of the country’s largest steel producers reported earnings this week. In an environment of steel tariffs, that should have been bullish for both stocks. However, Markoch explained why one steel stock is thriving while the other is still struggling.

Many investors understand the upside for SpaceX, but want to avoid the IPO volatility. Markoch highlighted three space stocks that serve as proxies for SpaceX and are likely to ride the IPO wave.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) was a small-cap stock just two years ago but has grown into a large-cap AI powerhouse. This week, Ryan Hasson explained the catalysts behind the move and why investors have to decide for themselves how much upside is left.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has become an undisputed leader in the AI infrastructure story. And Hasson detailed the recent moves that show the company continues to give investors reason to pay attention.

Space stocks will continue to be a hot sector, but Hasson explained why Blue Origin’s high-profile mishap has put the sector’s key bottleneck in focus. Hasson gave investors three space stocks that can turn that obstacle into a catalyst.

Articles by Leo Miller

Score one for the “AI is a bubble” crowd. Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock jumped over 500% since the shoe company kicked aside that business model to become an AI infrastructure play. For investors considering hopping on this new meme stock, Leo Miller explained why the company’s new business model leaves more questions than answers.

On the other side of the AI bubble bet is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR). It wasn’t long ago that Aehr was a small-cap name in the chip testing space. However, Miller wrote about the new contracts that keep coming in, which mean Aehr may have room to move higher despite a $60 million equity issuance.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is one of the hottest and most essential AI infrastructure stocks. The company’s equipment is needed to power and cool data centers. Miller recapped the company’s strong earnings report and showed why VRT is likely to grind higher.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum stocks got a boost from National Quantum Day on April 14. For now, the hype is ahead of the hope. However, Nathan Reiff highlighted three new quantum stocks and whether they could pose a threat to D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) , which has a real, but fragile leadership position in the sector.

The SpaceX IPO may be too rich and risky for many investors. That’s where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may offer a solution. Reiff highlighted three space-themed ETFs that provide exposure to all areas of the emerging space economy.

If recent data signals a trend, then higher factory output may mean infrastructure stocks are getting ready to surge. Reiff pointed investors to three manufacturing companies that belong on a watchlist for a potential rally in manufacturing stocks.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The Russell 2000 led stocks higher this week. Dan Schmidt gave risk-tolerant investors three small-cap chip stocks that are still flying under investors’ radars but offer significant upside.

Many analysts have suggested it may be time to look at international markets. This week’s spike in the European technology index put the exclamation point on that thought. Schmidt offered assurance that it’s not too late to get in and highlighted three undervalued European tech stocks to consider.

Bitcoin’s recent move to hold $75,000 may be underappreciated by the market. Schmidt pointed investors to two crypto stocks for investors looking for crypto exposure through a typical brokerage account.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Cannabis stocks were back in the news this week, but are they back in play? This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote two articles to help investors understand the Trump administration’s executive orders to fast-track research into psychedelic drugs and the decision to move state-licensed medical marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III classification.

Johnson also shone a spotlight on the bullish earnings report from Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI). The core growth story for the industrial manufacturer is its infrastructure business, which is foundational to the AI infrastructure buildout. However, Johnson noted that the real driver is likely to come from the company’s agricultural business.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector continues to make steady progress toward commercial reality. This week, Johnson checked in three of the major players in the sector and highlighted the distinct business models that each hopes will give it the upper hand.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

It’s been smooth sailing for the cruise line industry, but some companies are still navigating choppy seas. This week, Jennifer Ryan Woods explained why analysts believe that three cruise line stocks have more long-term upside but are navigating different short-term paths, leaving one name standing above the rest.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has had an impressive rally after a major sell-off. With the company due to report earnings in early May, Woods explained the factors weighing on the company’s business model and why analysts want evidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction.

Articles by Peter Frank

The fintech sector is often associated with speculative stocks. But this week, Peter Frank explained why investors should consider Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY), which stands out as a quiet leader with a network of 7,400 community banks and credit unions.

Staying in the fintech sector, Frank checked in on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST), which is the name behind the point-of-sale system at many restaurant chains. Frank noted that Toast finally reported a profit but still faces a core risk that is likely to keep investors on hold.

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