MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/13 - 04/17

Stocks rocketed higher to end the week. The price of oil plummeted after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open. The news may firm up a tenuous ceasefire and bring a resolution to the conflict, which has been going on for almost two months.

That puts the focus on earnings, and if the big banks’ results are any indication, it’s going to be a solid quarter. Plus, more certainty around oil prices may change forward guidance.

Next week will be light on economic data, but investors will be paying close attention to March retail sales, which will be released on April 20. If this is the beginning of a sustained rally, opportunities may appear in stocks that have been deeply discounted. The MarketBeat analysts will be following earnings season to highlight the stocks and stories moving the market. Here’s a recap of some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If there is an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, that would be a surprise to companies that have to buy GPUs. Thomas Hughes explained the dynamics behind surging GPU prices and highlighted three ways for investors to play the pending AI chip storage.

J PMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported strong earnings, but what does that mean for JPM, which looks range-bound? Hughes reminded investors why perspective is critical, and that the long-term view for JPM looks bullish.

Grocery stocks can be tricky investments, but Hughes pointed out that the negative sentiment around Albertson’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) looks very overdone. Hughes recapped the company’s earnings report and why investors can capitalize on a stock price that is disconnected from the fundamentals .

Articles by Sam Quirke

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are at a 12-year low. So is it time for the bulls to “just do it” and b ravely buy NKE? Sam Quirke explained why the technicals say yes, but the fundamentals disagree.

It might help NKE if Cathie Wood bought some shares. Wood has been buying shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) , but so far it hasn’t stopped the sell-off. Quirke explained the long-term bull case and the short-term headwinds that are creating a risk-reward setup.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has climbed 20% in the past few weeks, which has pushed it to highs not seen since February. However, Quirke pointed out that a move of that size puts pressure on the company to deliver earnings that will sustain the rally .

Articles by Chris Markoch

Microsoft Corp. ( NASDAQ: MSFT) has underperformed the market in 2026, and the lackluster demand for its AI Copilot is credited with a lot of the decline. But Chris Markoch pointed out why investors may be misunderstanding how Copilot fits into the Microsoft ecosystem , which makes MSFT a value at its current level.

Limited existing home sales are pushing demand toward new home construction. Markoch highlighted three homebuilder stocks that are positioned to capitalize on the long-term structural tailwind for the sector.

Consumers are struggling with higher insurance costs, but for investors, three insurance stocks can provide an inflation hedge .

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is one of the market’s closest proxies to SpaceX. Ryan Hasson wrote this week about the technical indicators that put RKLB at a key inflection point , and the catalysts that may favor the bulls.

Hasson also pointed investors to three oil-related stocks that have been among the biggest outperformers in the S&P 500 in 2026. Some of those gains have disappeared since news of a ceasefire, but long-term fundamentals may make this a new entry point.

The AI trade isn’t over; it’s just shifting. That’s what Hasson noted as he highlighted five technology stocks that are leaning into the surging demand for optical networking and fiber connectivity .

Articles by Leo Miller

Insider buying can be a sign that a stock is oversold. This week, Leo Miller highlighted three stocks in different sectors that have one thing in common: insiders are buying shares . But whether you should buy these stocks is a different question and one that Miller’s article may help answer.

The first quarter of 2026 revealed some clear winners and losers in the AI trade . Miller provided insight into two stocks that have been winners and have tailwinds, and one that has been hit hard with headwinds likely to continue.

Can Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) change the trajectory of the foldable phone market? The company is developing its first foldable iPhone. The current market is very small, but Miller explained why analysts believe the iPhone Ultra may cause a surge in foldable phone sales.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Taxpayers are expected to receive higher refunds in 2026, and Nathan Reiff explained that this may be a boost to several retail stocks as consumers satisfy some pent-up demand . This may only be a short-term trade, but it can create an opportunity for nimble investors.

Software stocks have been battered, and cybersecurity stocks have been no exception. But Reiff noted that AI is creating unprecedented demand for cybersecurity. More importantly, he highlighted three under-the-radar cybersecurity names for investors to consider.

A strong market rally may have investors throwing caution to the wind, but volatility is still likely. That’s why Reiff pointed out three low -volatility exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can give investors peace of mind.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is down over 15% as travel stocks have been battered by higher oil prices. However, Dan Schmidt looked at the BKNG chart to show that, despite some ongoing headwinds, Booking is a best-in-class name that looks like a buy-the-dip candidate.

Schmidt also noted that the conflict in Iran is creating opportunities in places that investors may not be looking. This week, he highlighted three international-focused ETFs that are positioned to capitalize on country-specific demand for energy imports to sustain their economies.

Energy stocks have benefited from the Iran conflict. But as Schmidt noted, they may also be the biggest losers if the conflict is truly winding down. Investors with exposure to the sector may look to take profits in the two overb ought energy names.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Some investors chalked up the 4.14 rally in quantum computing stocks to National Quantum Day. However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed to the real reason: an announcement from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) that sent two quantum stocks higher as they rode NVIDIA’s coattails .

SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) is one of the hottest stocks in 2026. The company will start trading as part of the N asdaq-100 index on April 20. However, Johnson noted that the company has many catalysts that may lift the stock beyond the increased institutional interest.

OpenAI’s decision to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) has created what Johnson labeled as an AI civil war . The battle is likely to last longer than investors expect. But for now, Amazon is the winner , and Microsoft is clearly under pressure.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL) has been one of the best-performing stocks among luxury retailers in the last two and a half years. However, Jennifer Ryan Woods analyzed the company’s recent earnings report, which included a warning about tariff-related margin pressure. That suggests that the up side may already be priced in.

Articles by Peter Frank

This week, Peter Frank spotlighted Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) . The specialty insurance company may be under the radar of many investors, but the company’s recent performance is capturing the attention of analysts . That’s likely to mean continued outperformance that may make a good fit for risk-tolerant investors.

After delivering strong results in 2025, the asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) is under pressure due to fears around rates, industry liquidity, and AI exposure. However, Frank noted that the pullback ignores strong fundamentals , which may make the company’s 6% dividend yield enticing for patient investors.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.