MarketBeat Week in Review — 04/07 - 04/11

Major indices were on track to close higher for the week despite the continued uncertainty that investors feel.

The pause on tariffs announced by the Trump administration ignited a rally in stocks. But that rally was short lived as investors remain concerned about the impact of the tariffs on consumer prices and whether they will be the catalyst that leads the U.S. economy into a recession.

On the other hand, the latest readings on inflation showed that lower energy prices are helping to ease overall price pressures. Still, analysts believe that inflation will move higher unless the United States successfully reaches trade agreements with many countries.

The end of the week marked the beginning of earnings season. Many banks reported strong results, which could point to better-than-expected earnings across the board. But what about this trend of companies pulling guidance?

Investors should expect volatility to continue, but they can also count on MarketBeat to point out the opportunities that still exist. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

It’s unlikely that any competitor will take market share away from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) any time soon. But this week, Jea Yu wrote about two companies that could be alternatives to NVIDIA due to their success in a specific niche within the expanding AI market.

Yu also explained how Warren Buffett’s interest in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) reflects an acknowledgment of his past missteps in the oil and gas sector. Yu further explored how Buffett’s confidence in OXY stock is as much about where energy is going as about the current policy initiatives.

As if the Walt Disney Corp. (NYSE: DIS) didn’t have enough obstacles to overcome, Yu wrote about how tariffs are threatening the company's comeback story. While it may be foolish to bet against Disney in the long term, Yu explained what investors should be watching for from Disney management in the coming months.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA continues to be a bellwether for the market, and it’s been a rough ride in 2025. But Thomas Hughes analyzed the stock this week, highlighting fundamental and technical reasons why NVDA stock is undervalued.

For many investors, volatile times mean a shift to dividend stocks. Hughes wrote about how investors can use MarketBeat’s Top Rated Dividend Stocks screener to find opportunities, spotlighting five of the highest-rated dividend stocks on the tool this week.

Additionally, Hughes wrote about four companies with U.S.-based manufacturing and minimal foreign exposure. This domestic focus should make their top and bottom lines resistant to tariffs, setting them up to outperform in 2025.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Many MarketBeat analysts have remarked that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks like one of the best Magnificent 7 stocks to buy after this sell-off. This week, Sam Quirke picked up that baton and explained why the entry of institutional money into AMZN stock may signal a rally into the company’s upcoming earnings.

Quirke also wrote about the recent downturn in Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock, which recently hit its lowest level since November 2022. However, Quirke explained why fundamental and technical reasons could make QCOM stock an attractive play for risk-tolerant investors.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock continues to have a difficult year, and Quirke explained why one of Tesla’s most bullish analysts cut its target. However, that target still suggests the stock could have up to 35% upside, which means the bulls aren’t giving up on TSLA stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has been more volatile than many stocks. This week, Markoch noted that Palantir has become a go-to pick for traders seeking liquidity-rich opportunities. However, the options chain shows that the bulls may be in control.

Is Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) undervalued? Markoch addressed this question by pointing out that investors may be overlooking the company’s software business.

Markoch also wrote about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRWD) decision to issue a customer compensation package after the July 2024 outage. Although that was a short-term drag on earnings, it may turn into a windfall as those packages come off the books in 2025.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Technology stocks have been hammered in 2025 as investors are rotating into other sectors to preserve capital. This week, Ryan Hasson wrote about two sectors that are seeing an influx of investment dollars and two ETFs that can provide exposure.

Even when the market's overall mood is pessimistic, there are always opportunities. Hasson pointed investors to three S&P 500 stocks that are up more than 20% in 2025 and explained why there may be more upside for each.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is either undervalued or a stock that’s past its prime, it all depends on how you look at the company’s internet search business. This week, Hasson explained the generational shift that AI has introduced into internet search and the steps Alphabet is taking to maintain its lead.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

As U.S. stocks continue to be under pressure, many investors are turning to emerging markets. That was the focus of an article by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli, which highlighted one stock and two ETFs that may appeal to investors looking to take advantage of this opportunity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) could be a buy opportunity after the chip sector received a temporary exemption from the tariff wars. TSM stock is expensive, but Osorio-Mazilli explained why investors believe it's worth the premium price.

Investors looking for a tariff-resistant technology stock may want to consider Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), which is up more than 25% in 2025. Osorio-Mazilli analyzed why there could be more upside ahead.

Articles by Leo Miller

Stock buybacks are a common strategy for boosting shareholder value, and many technology stocks have announced significant buyback programs in the last few years. But this week, Leo Miller provided a list of three stocks that provided the largest buybacks in 2024, and the names may surprise you.

The recent sell-off in chip stocks was due, in part, to heavy short selling. But Miller wrote about why short sellers may have gotten it wrong when it comes to three semiconductor stocks.

Miller also discussed the outlook for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), which has been one of the best-performing technology stocks since 2023. He explained why the company’s acquisition of VMWare is critical to its future growth as the next phase of the AI revolution will reward software companies.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

There are many reasons to believe in the future growth of AI stocks, but it can be daunting for retail investors to commit to only one or two of them. This week, Nathan Reiff explained why that makes this a good time to look at broad-based AI ETFs like the three he highlighted for investors.

The conversation that’s not getting enough attention is that onshoring manufacturing to the United States will be a boom for robotics companies. Reiff analyzed three robotics stocks that are likely to benefit as the U.S. seeks to automate production.

Finally, this week, investors are recognizing the importance of collecting and analyzing data in 2025. Reiff explored why this trend is a catalyst for Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE). The company is already showing strong revenue and earnings growth, and analysts believe the stock may see even more gains after a recent AI-focused acquisition.

