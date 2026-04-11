MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/06 - 04/10

Markets ripped higher after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Inflation numbers that came in as expected helped equities hold those gains. Investors will get producer price inflation numbers next week, which could move markets if it comes in hot. The weekend may also provide direction on talks for a resolution to the conflict.

The focus now shifts to earnings season, which is taking place amidst the uncertainty surrounding artificial intelligence earnings, geopolitical tensions, and policy uncertainty, specifically regarding interest rates. That means, as investors saw last quarter, good enough may not be good enough.

However, if these issues get resolved favorably, there could be a strong, broad-based rally. The MarketBeat analysts will be focused on the earnings results that matter most to investors. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Bridget’s Buys is a compilation of stocks picked by MarketBeat channel host Bridget Bennett for use as a paper trading watchlist. This week, Thomas Hughes looked at the five worst-performing stocks among Bridget’s Buys and analyzed whether they should stay on investors' lists—or fall off.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been a volatile stock. Hughes explained what’s going on with this leader in high bandwidth memory (HBM) and why fundamental and technical signals suggest there may be more volatility, but the bottom appears to be in.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported earnings the morning after the ceasefire was announced. That was enough to give DAL stock a lift , but Hughes explained why this was more than just a sentiment bounce. Delta’s report showed why the company continues to be best-in-class in a tough sector.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The conflict in the Middle East has shown a strong inverse correlation between energy stocks and the broader market. With that in mind, Sam Quirke highlighted on e stock to buy and one to avoid if the ceasefire holds.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a stock in need of a catalyst . Quirke explained why the company’s proposed deal to acquire Globalstar Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) may be the spark the company and the stock need.

The SpaceX IPO is no longer a rumor. But in its place is speculation that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX could merge. That would create a unified AI juggernaut, but it’s not without risks. Quirke helped investors understand why the rumors persist and why the two companies may be better apart .

Articles by Chris Markoch

Many stocks are on sale. This week, Chris Markoch focused on three stocks trading near their 52-week lows . Oftentimes, those levels can signal something is fundamentally wrong with the stock. Or, in the case of these stocks, can signal a potential opportunity.

Staying with the value theme, dividend stocks are proving their worth at a time when investors are prioritizing capital preservation. Markoch made the case for three dividend aristocrats that provide the opportunity for growth in defensive sectors with yields that can keep ahead of inflation.

The sandwich generation is starting to get tired . A recent survey showed that over 59 million Americans provided care for an adult family member, neighbor, or friend in 2024. That’s a reason to look at three healthcare stocks of companies designed to provide relief to caregivers.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is going international, and shareholders approve. Ryan Hasson gave insight into Rocket Lab’s move to acquire one of its subcontractors, Mynaric. This isn’t just about geography; it’s further evidence that the company is a fully integrated space system provider.

Hasson also pointed out that the strongest growth for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is coming from Google Cloud , which continues to take market share. That growth is likely to draw investor attention, given the stock's attractive entry point.

Many investors have been waiting for quality stocks to go on sale. Hasson explained why that time is now. Several stocks that helped build wealth for baby boomers are at attractive levels for value-seeking investors.

Articles by Leo Miller

It's been rough going for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) in 2026. The company needs a win to turn around its momentum. Leo Miller explained why OpenAI’s decision to shut down Sora , its short-form video app, reaffirmed the company’s leadership in social media, which should keep the ad dollars flowing.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to invest in AI companies. This week, Miller highlighted NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and specifically what the investment means to both companies .

The Iranian attack on Qatar’s infrastructure is giving a lift to helium stocks. It’s not a well-known sector, but one that nimble traders may want to consider. Miller revealed five helium stocks for investors to watch now .

Articles by Nathan Reiff

As oil prices remain at multi-year highs, investors may be looking at exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to get broad exposure to a volatile market. This week, Nathan Reiff highlighted f our oil ETFs that provide distinctly different approaches for investors who believe the bull run in oil will continue.

A new report from Google suggests that quantum computing technology will be a threat to the cryptography that underpins the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. If that’s the case than it may be time for investors to look at a company like D- Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), which is a leader, albeit in a speculative space.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The conflict in the Middle East is underscoring how critical energy is to the global economy. Utility stocks give investors a way to benefit from this demand without the volatility of oil and gas stocks. This week, Dan Schmidt offered up three utility stocks that combine growth and value .

Speaking of energy, Schmidt pointed out the resilience of renewable energy stocks and offered investors three names that are at key technical levels that could signal a strong upward move.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a bullish upgrade. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why this may be the first of many such upgrades as the streaming giant has evolved into a durable media powerhouse with pricing power and content expansion.

Johnson also explained the significance of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) 's role in the ambitious Terafab project. The stock shot up about 4% after the news, and Johnson noted that it’s another example of a company that’s silencing its critics.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) moved lower this week on concerns of a design flaw that’s pushed back production on its foldable iPhone until 2027. It renews bearish cries that the company’s innovative days are behind it, but Johnson provides a more balanced look at this tech leader.

Articles by Peter Frank

Banks are getting ready to report earnings at a time when investors have been avoiding bank stocks. However, Peter Frank explained why investors should be looking at PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) , which is coming off a record year and may have more growth to come.

For investors willing to accept some exposure to commercial real estate and the U.S.-China dynamic, Frank made a case for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) . The regional bank trades at a discount to the sector and has been delivering strong growth, high returns, and increasing its dividend despite its operating risks.

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