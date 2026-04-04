MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/30 - 04/03

The more things change, the more they stay the same. For investors, that means that the direction of stocks on any given day has been inversely correlated to the price of oil. And heading into a long weekend, stocks were sinking as oil floated above $100 per barrel. This is a pattern that will be in place as long as the conflict in Iran threatens oil supply in the Strait of Hormuz.

Although the markets will be closed on Friday, April 3, the March jobs report will be released that day. That could set the tone for next week, when investors will get two important reads on inflation.

All of that happens before a new earnings season kicks off in mid-April. Earnings expectations are positive, which could give investors a reason to look past oil prices as we get deeper into the second quarter.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes’ article on his five best monthly artificial intelligence (AI) stock picks has become one of the most popular articles for MarketBeat subscribers. See which stocks Hughes lists as the top AI picks for April.

Hughes also put a spotlight on The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC). The company is leading the way in this century’s gold rush. Only this is for minerals found in deep-sea nodules, for which the company is seeking regulatory approval to mine.

McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC) reported earnings this week, and the numbers pointed to a consumer that’s still trading down. However, Hughes looked through the report to note that MKC stock may now be offering investors deep value.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The issues in the private credit market are real, and they’re not going away anytime soon. However, Sam Quirke noted that for a company like Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), the sell-off may be overdone. OWL stock is down 65% and may offer value and growth for risk-tolerant investors.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock is historically undervalued, and investors don’t seem willing to give the company an AI premium. Quirke explained what analysts are thinking and why the company’s June earnings report may be a catalyst or an additional headwind.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was one of the first hyperscalers to face a sharp sell-off on fears of an AI bubble. This week, Quirke explained why the bears make a solid case, but also why analyst sentiment hints that the 60% drop in ORCL stock may be a reset and not a breakdown.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Now may not be the time for reckless speculation, but Chris Markoch explained why buying quality stocks at depressed prices is almost always a winning formula. Markoch highlighted three stocks under $20 that have compelling entry points.

Despite a promising start, 2026 has continued to be a rough year for Russell 2000 stocks. However, as Markoch noted, if the market rips higher, three Russell 2000 stocks could make the biggest gains.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) delivered a strong earnings report and bullish guidance for 2026 bookings...and CCL stock sold off on concerns over rising fuel costs. Markoch explained how fuel costs can snap back as quickly as they surged, which is why investors may want to buy this dip in CCL stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) presents investors with a compelling buy-the-dip setup. Ryan Hasson noted that MELI stock is down nearly 40% but recently reported a revenue surge of around 45%. That’s the kind of disparity that analysts have noted as they maintain a bullish stance despite the company navigating some growing pains.

Is it time to give up on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)? The stock recently fell more than 9%, but Hasson explained why this may just be a pause before the next leg up and gave investors a key technical level to watch for confirmation.

Hasson also looked at five AI infrastructure stocks that will be essential to building the framework that AI models will need. It’s not too late for this trade.

Articles by Leo Miller

Like many consumer discretionary stocks, PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is off to a rough start in 2026. However, Leo Miller explained why the stock’s valuation may be overly pessimistic and why it may offer long-term value for risk-tolerant investors.

Miller also wrote about USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR). The company is attempting to reposition the United States in the race for rare earth elements. That makes the bull case obvious, but as Miller noted, the company is now at a point where execution matters more than hype.

Cybersecurity stocks are among the latest stocks to get hit by AI fears. Miller highlighted three cybersecurity companies where insiders made significant trades, and how investors should view each of those decisions.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Healthcare stocks encompass a wide range of companies with different risk/reward profiles. This week, Nathan Reiff focused on three stocks in an often-overlooked healthcare sector with defensive qualities that may be just the prescription for investors seeking growth in 2026.

The launch of Artemis 2 on the heels of the announcement that SpaceX has filed a confidential initial public offering is making space a hot sector for investors. Reiff highlighted three satellite stocks that have compelling business cases independent of a SpaceX IPO.

The conflict with Iran may wind down in the next few weeks, but that’s not likely to dampen interest in defense stocks. This week, Reiff highlighted two actively managed defense ETFs that have relevance beyond current geopolitical events.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt explained that real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been a tough hold over the last five years because the only growth was from their dividends. This is still a rough market, but Schmidt pointed investors to three REITs that are flashing oversold signals and have the fundamentals that may make them worth a buy.

Higher gas prices are hurting consumers, but it could be beneficial to investors to consider two warehouse club stocks that can discount gas prices as a membership benefit, which can drive in-store traffic and purchases.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote about the recent gains in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) stock. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings, but more importantly, it has unveiled a new, clearer business model that analysts are backing.

Johnson also highlighted an interesting change in sentiment about Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR). The online learning company’s stock has been beaten down on concerns that AI will make its offering less relevant. But a surge in call options, a merger announcement, and the company’s launch of new AI tools may lead to a sharp turnaround.

Energy stocks are the hot trade, but not all stocks are the same. That’s the case that Johnson makes for Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO). The company’s ability to generate cash from refining margins puts Valero in a key position for a fundamental shift in the global refining industry.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

The recent rally in Target Inc. (NYSE: TGT) stock may have been overdue. However, Jennifer Ryan Woods noted the rally is losing steam and explained that it may be due to lingering skepticism about the company’s turnaround strategy.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a textbook example of the problems that have befallen commercial real estate stocks, including dividend uncertainty. However, Woods analyzed the REIT’s recent earnings report and highlighted three specific catalysts that may turn sentiment around.

Articles by Peter Frank

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) delivered a strong earnings report, showing a positive reversal in revenue and profits. However, Peter Frank noted that investors have been hesitant to reward the report. The company touts its AI-native approach to lending, but it’s still closely tied to credit conditions and the economy.

Frank also explained why Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) has a lot to prove in 2026. The company expanded aggressively in 2025 and now has to show investors that its new size, scope, and efficiency gains can offset credit risks and competitive pressures.

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