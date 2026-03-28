MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/23 - 03/27

After last week’s rally, stocks pulled back this week as uncertainty trumped (no pun intended) everything else. The Trump administration’s pause in hostilities with Iran initially soothed investor anxiety. But an extension of that pause is in conflict with higher energy prices that are fueling the case for rising inflation and, potentially, higher interest rates.

It’s a market driven by headlines, where sellers control all sectors except energy stocks. With markets closed Friday for Good Friday, trading activity is unlikely to pick up much this week. However, investors will get the latest read on the employment picture when the March jobs report lands Friday morning.

When you take a step back, time in the market beats timing the market and the fundamentals for many quality stocks still look bullish. The MarketBeat analysts are here to help you find those opportunities. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

History frequently repeats itself, and as Thomas Hughes pointed out, the S&P 500 is flashing a bearish signal that has a 100% accurate track record of leading to a bullish reversal for patient investors. Hughes noted that short-term headwinds still exist, but this is a time to trust the charts.

Hughes also looked at the chart for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which is forming a consolidation pattern. He noted that strong institutional buying and planned product launches suggest that AMD stock is a hot buy ahead of earnings.

Many investors know that corporate spin-offs can be an example of "addition by subtraction." Hughes explains why patient investors should pay attention to five companies that plan to spin off parts of their business in 2026.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke helped investors understand two electric vehicle stocks that may be moving in different directions. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a quiet outperformer, up more than 16% in the last 12 months. Quirke explained why two strategic shifts are getting analysts’ attention and may point to an inflection point.

On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) faces regulatory scrutiny of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) platform, adding unwanted headwinds to TSLA stock, whose investor base is rooted in the idea that the company will have new avenues for growth.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it was moving its annual Prime Day from July to June. This will benefit consumers, but Quirke explained why this may be an even bigger story for investors.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock continues to slide. In fact, Chris Markoch noted that MSFT stock is now the cheapest Magnificent 7 stock by price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Markoch reset the reasons why investors are hesitant, but also explained the bull case that may be getting lost in the near-term emotion.

Markoch also highlighted investors' reaction to the mixed report from Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL). The question that investors will have to answer is whether the market reaction following the report was due to what the company reported or when it reported, which came on a day when geopolitical tensions sent the broader market lower.

As the second quarter of the year begins, investors may be looking to find a balance between being all in and being completely out of the market. Markoch gave investors three specific names that blend defensive qualities with an opportunity for growth in Q2 and beyond.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Space stocks are no longer science fiction; they’re big business for companies and investors. This week, Ryan Hasson reminded investors that while the anticipated SpaceX IPO is getting all the attention, there are two space stocks that are already delivering exceptional results.

Articles by Leo Miller

One of the space stocks on Hasson’s list was Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL). The company reported earnings on March 19 and crushed expectations. Leo Miller broke down the highlights from the report and what it means for a stock that has now priced in years of future growth.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) made news with its definitive $1.8 billion agreement to acquire SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT). Miller explained what the deal means for the company’s efforts to achieve fault tolerance and why that could make this a game-changing partnership.

Insider trading activity always grabs investor attention. But should it? This week, Miller highlighted two companies with heavy insider selling that look mostly like pre-planned, scheduled activity. On the other hand, he pointed investors to one company where insider buying is worth noting.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff pointed out a shift in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space where inflows into active ETFs exceed their passive counterparts. This indicates that investors may be fleeing to safety but still prioritizing growth, which may be a fundamental shift in how investors view ETFs.

Sticking with ETFs, Reiff noted that the ongoing slide in Bitcoin is benefiting Bitcoin ETFs, which have been seeing strong inflows. Reiff put a spotlight on two of the Bitcoin ETFs benefiting from this rotation and why it may signal a renewed, but safer, bullishness in the crypto space.

Reiff also pointed out a conundrum facing shareholders of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). Technical indicators suggest QBTS stock is oversold. However, the stock’s fundamentals, particularly its valuation, suggest it is expensive. Reiff explained why what investors should watch for will be different for short-term traders and long-term investors.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

When it comes to defensive stocks, investors won’t find many better options than waste removal companies. Dan Schmidt reminded investors that these companies benefit from inelastic demand, supported by long-term contracts. Schmidt gave investors three waste removal stocks with strong upside in this volatile market.

Many investors in energy stocks don’t think much about crack spreads. But for those who may be sitting on profits in small-cap downstream oil stocks, Schmidt explained why crack spreads matter, and why it means it may be time to take profits.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Can a crisis create opportunity? That's on the mind of many Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shareholders. The company is in the news after unsealed court documents show the company’s co-founder and two others were charged in a scheme involving the illegal export of high-performance AI servers to China. Jeffrey Neal Johnson separated the business from the serious allegation, which may make SMCI a deep value opportunity.

The memory chip market has become the latest red-hot subsector in the AI buildout. Johnson explained why that’s bullish for ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), which just signed an $8 billion deal that cements the necessity of its EUV lithography technology.

The rally in chip stocks suggests many chipmakers are about to raise prices. Johnson explained why AI is powering this shift and why this may only be the beginning of a multi-year opportunity for chipmakers to flex their pricing power.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Retail stocks are among the best barometers of consumer health. This week, Jennifer Ryan Woods wrote about two turnaround stories that are getting different reactions from investors. For example, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) stock fell sharply after its earnings report in early March. However, Woods explained that the stock has started to recover as investors take a closer look at the company’s fundamentals.

On the other hand, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) moved higher after its earnings report. But investors have cooled on the stock as concerns about cautious guidance outweighs evidence that its turnaround strategy may be gaining traction.

Turning to the travel sector, Woods explained why Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has been volatile. Investors are balancing a company with solid fundamentals but facing pressures beyond its control, which means the short-term outlook won’t be smooth.

Articles by Peter Frank

Peter Frank helped investors make sense of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), which, as Frank noted, has evolved from being a financer of student loans to “one of the more ambitious digital banking platforms in the United States.” That maturity comes with challenges, but SOFI stock still looks like a solid long-term hold.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.