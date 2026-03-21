MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/16 - 03/20

As the calendar turns to spring, investors are hoping that the March Madness in stocks will end. They may have to wait a bit. This week, all the major indexes closed below their 200-day moving averages. This is a technical indicator that can signal that investor psychology is becoming bearish.

That sentiment is being fed by government data that shows inflation remains stubborn. That will likely keep the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates, and the latest chatter includes a potential move higher.

But investors have been willing to overlook troublesome data before. What’s different now is the overlay of the conflict with Iran. Questions linger over how long it will last and whether it will escalate. The answers to those questions will dictate energy prices, which are a direct indicator of consumer sentiment.

Investors should expect more volatility. But there are opportunities amidst the chaos, and the MarketBeat analysts can help you find them. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Retail stocks continue to be among the most closely watched this earnings season. This week, Thomas Hughes analyzed the recent reports from discount retailers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlets (NASDAQ: OLLI). The reports were similar in both the current quarter results, which were positive, and the guidance, which was cautious.

Dollar Tree's catalysts come from restructuring and remodeling. With Ollie’s, the story is expansion. Hughes lays out the fundamental and technical case for why each stock is a compelling value at its current price.

Then there’s Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO). The manufacturer of small modular reactors reported earnings this week. Hughes noted that investors appear to be putting in a bottom after the stock’s recent sell-off. That could lead to strong upside if the company executes its plans.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is bucking the sell-off in technology stocks. This week, Sam Quirke explained the technical backdrop that shows investors may believe the post-earnings CapEx sell-off is overdone.

Buy the rumor, sell the reality? That seems to be the case with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The stock rallied sharply on rumors of a takeover. However, as Quirke noted, the downward move has been equally sharp, which is reviving concerns about PayPal’s relevance in a crowded market.

Quirke also wrote about the surge in Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock on the news that it might create a stablecoin. Quirke explained why the rapid growth of agentic AI makes this a logical move, but also noted that it’s some time away from becoming a reality.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Investors love stock splits, even if just for psychological reasons. After several high-profile stock splits in 2025, several companies could be candidates to split their stock in 2026 based solely on stock price. This week, Chris Markoch directed investors to three stocks for investors to watch.

Congressional trading hasn’t been banned yet. That's why investors still pay attention to what stocks members of Congress are buying. This week, Markoch pointed out five stocks that lawmakers have traded in the last 90 days.

It’s not surprising to hear about another groundbreaking deal from Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). However, the company’s recent partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) should not be quickly overlooked.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

When markets are moving lower, it can help to ride the hot hand. This week, Ryan Hasson spotlighted the three best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 and explained why each stock may have more room to run.

In broad market selloffs, even quality stocks can often go on sale. Hasson pointed investors to five large-cap stocks that are oversold despite solid fundamentals. It may be time to get out the shopping list.

The downturn in tech stocks has a lot to do with valuation and fears of unrealistic growth projections. But that’s not the case for the two technology stocks that are holding their own in a volatile market.

Articles by Leo Miller

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure trade has many layers. That's the big reason that shares of Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) have been moving higher. Leo Miller highlighted those stocks this week and explained the dynamics likely to push them higher.

Sticking with under-the-radar stocks, Miller explained the role Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) plays in the AI and defense spending boom. Investors thinking of getting involved should read what Miller says about valuation concerns.

What’s in a name? In the case of Everpure (NYSE: PSTG) It’s quite a lot. The company formerly known as Pure Storage has changed its name to reflect a shift towards an intelligent data management platform rather than just data storage. But Miller pointed out that the drop after earnings shows what investors really care about.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is one of the more enticing names in the quantum computing space. However, Nathan Reiff explained why IBM’s Quantum Computing Research presents a challenge to D-Wave, not just because of its technology, but also because of its balance sheet.

There seems to be a new headline related to GLP-1 drugs every week. That can be more challenging for investors than patients. This week, Reiff shone a spotlight on three players in the GLP-1 space and why they may be the names investors should watch closely.

Stocks and bonds tend to have an inverse relationship. The bond market may not be on fire, but Reiff wrote about two active bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are off to a strong start in 2026.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Volatile markets can create opportunities for momentum traders who are comfortable with risk. This week, Dan Schmidt went to the charts to highlight the technical indicators that point to a bullish reversal in three well-known stocks.

Much of the talk around the Strait of Hormuz is focused on oil. However, Schmidt pointed out that this is a key artery for the plant nutrients required to make fertilizer. That’s creating a supply-demand imbalance that could send three fertilizer stocks soaring.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

In addition to oil and fertilizer stocks, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz impacts the supply chain for chemical stocks. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained what’s going on in the Strait and why it’s bullish for two chemical stocks that also have attractive defensive qualities.

The AI revolution is happening fast. That’s why Johnson pointed out that investors may want to look beyond chipmakers and data center stocks and consider ... retail stocks? That’s right, many retailers are using AI in their supply chains, and Johnson pointed investors to two of the top names to consider.

Good enough hasn’t been good enough for many companies this earnings season. But a substantial beat gets attention. That was the case with El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO). Johnson highlighted the company’s strong earnings report and why it is well-positioned in the rapidly growing fast-casual market.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is an example of a quality company operating in a tough environment. The housing/renovation market is still weak, but Jennifer Ryan Woods pointed out that analysts remain bullish on HD stock, and even a modest recovery could reward investors who buy the stock on weakness.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) has taken investors on a tariff-induced roller coaster. It’s been fun on the way up with W stock climbing almost 500%. But what should investors do now that the stock is dropping? Woods explained why analysts are examining the company’s mixed earnings and why investors may want to do the same.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has become a complicated trade after the company issued cautious guidance for 2026, which is making investors rethink margin expectations. Woods analyzed the reasons why the stock looks attractive as well as the reasons for concern.

Articles by Peter Frank

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) is up more than 50% in the last 12 months. This week, Peter Frank explained why the fast-growing brokerage may continue to outperform, but also pointed out the potential headwinds if interest rates fall or trading activity slows.

Like many financial services companies, Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) enjoyed a strong year in 2025. However, Frank pointed out that, “...when you play the market with a stock that’s dependent on the market, there’s always risk.” Read his article to decide if SF stock can fill a spot in your portfolio.

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