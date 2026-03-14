MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/09 - 03/13

Despite continued volatility, stocks have stayed resilient as investors navigate the fog of war. The story is largely about oil. When the price of crude oil goes up, stocks go down and vice versa. However, the larger word is uncertainty. Specifically, how long will the conflict continue, and what will normal look like for energy prices when it’s over?

The economic indicators look generally favorable. The CPI number came in as expected, continuing to show that inflation growth is moderating toward the Federal Reserve’s preferred target. Earnings season has also been supportive of an economy that remains resilient.

All of this is the lead-up to the Fed meeting and decision next Wednesday. Interest rates are likely to remain unchanged. But no matter the decision, the MarketBeat analysts will help point out the opportunities that volatility brings. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

SpaceX is one of the most discussed companies, and it’s not trading publicly...yet. This week, Thomas Hughes explained why SpaceX is critical to the commercial space industry and why the deal structure will be key to making the initial public offering (IPO) happen.

Hughes also wrote about the earnings report from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The balance sheet is improving, but the company continues to burn cash, which reveals the challenges that remain in place to bring hydrogen mainstream.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) delivered a solid earnings report this week. Hughes pointed out that the stock offers investors a buy-now, get-paid-later scenario, which many still believe may include a special dividend.

Articles by Sam Quirke

This week, Sam Quirke noted that the message to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders may be to be careful about what you wish for. The company reported increased electric vehicle sales in China, but it wasn’t enough to lift the stock, which investors now seem to be viewing as more of an AI/robotics play.

Quirke also checked in on Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ: TEAM). The company’s stock is down approximately 80% in the last year, being one of the most negatively impacted technology stocks in the AI fear trade. Read Quirke’s article to see why the worst may be over.

Big oil stocks are frequently considered investments, not trades. But these aren’t normal times, which is why Quirke analyzed the surge in Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) stock and explained why the trade may unwind faster than investors expect.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The recent stock sell-off is a reminder that valuation doesn’t matter until it does. That means investors are piling back into blue-chip stocks. This week, Chris Markoch gave investors three blue-chip stocks with defensive qualities for the sector rotation trade.

Gold continues to get a lot of attention in the metals and mining trade. However, Markoch pointed out the emerging copper shortage and why three copper stocks are ready to pick up the slack from aging mines.

Markoch also wrote about Evolv Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV). The manufacturer of AI-powered weapons-detection systems reported a surprise profit this quarter on strong demand that has the potential to change the long-term outlook on this speculative stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been one of the best-performing stocks among the Mag 7 group in the last 12 months. Ryan Hasson analyzed the latest pullback in GOOGL stock and pointed out why the fundamentals suggest this is a healthy pullback within a long-term uptrend.

The circular AI trade continues. This week, NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $2 billion investment in Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ: NBIS). Hasson helped investors answer the next logical question. Is it time to invest in NBIS?

Some investors are seeking the relative safety of dividend stocks during this period of volatility. Looking for yield can sometimes be a trap, but Hasson highlighted five high-yield stocks that have a history of outperforming in times of market stress.

Articles by Leo Miller

This week, Leo Miller gave investors two ideas for picking stocks in volatile times. One is to look at companies that insiders are buying when their stocks are out of favor. That’s the case with the three insider-buying stocks that Miller found.

Investors can also look at companies that announce stock buyback programs. Miller highlighted three stocks that have announced substantial buyback programs, which is generally a bullish signal.

Also, after a strong earnings report this week, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is starting to close the custom chip gap with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO). Miller explained why the post-earnings stock surge may be just the beginning.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) continues to show why it’s one of the most promising names in the quantum computing sector. However, Nathan Reiff also reminded investors that D-Wave remains far away from profitability, which is subduing investor enthusiasm.

Biotechnology stocks are also expected to have a strong year. This is particularly true for companies working on oncology treatments. This week, Reiff highlighted two small-cap biotech stocks that have recently launched cancer drugs and what growth challenges remain.

Although gold has lost a little of its luster, it still looks like a good year to invest in the yellow metal. This week, Reiff outlined three ways for investors to own gold without having to take custody of the physical metal.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

European stocks have been dropping since the conflict with Iran began. However, Dan Schmidt reminded investors that broad selloffs frequently create opportunities for patient investors. Schmidt highlighted three European stocks that investors may want to buy at a discount.

There are signs that the crypto winter is ending. If that’s true, then this may be a time for speculators to get back into the crypto trade. With that in mind, Schmidt gave investors three crypto stocks that don’t require investors to own specific coins.

It’s been a great two weeks to buy oil-related stocks, but what stocks should investors be avoiding? Schmidt helped answer that question with a list of three ETFs that investors should be selling as oil continues to trade at multi-year highs.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reported a surprise profit in its earnings report. However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out that it isn’t the biggest story for ZIM stock. The company is being acquired, which Johnson noted creates “a classic merger arbitrage scenario for investors.”

Speaking of mergers and acquisitions, Johnson also highlighted the potential merger between Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS) and UniFirst Corp. (NYSE: UNF). By merging with its largest rival, Cintas would be creating an industry juggernaut.

The earnings reports from retail stocks this earnings season show that the more things change, the more they stay the same. That means that Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) are once again proving their value to treasure hunt consumers.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

In volatile times, it can pay to keep things simple. That’s what Jordan Chussler suggested to investors. Chussler explained why the largest defense sector ETF is likely to keep rallying during the conflict with Iran and is loaded with companies poised to benefit from increased Pentagon spending.

One of the biggest stories of the week was the deal between Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The two companies went from combatants to partners, and HIMS shareholders are the beneficiaries.

The EV trade is focused on a couple of key names. This week, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) re-entered the conversation. The company reported a surprise profit that could allow it to take more market share in China.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

An unusually warm winter means a falling stock price for a company like Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), right? Well, as Jennifer Ryan Woods explained, it may not be that simple. The price action in MTN stock is subdued as investor sentiment remains mixed.

Consumers continue to spend, but “choiceful” is likely to remain part of the conversation throughout 2026. This week, Woods offered up three ETFs that hold companies that continue to capture a share of consumers’ wallets.

Articles by Peter Frank

Like much of the broader market, investors will have to choose carefully when investing in regional bank stocks. With that in mind, Peter Frank explained why several acquisitions are allowing Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) to expand beyond its Midwest roots, which could signal a growth story that goes beyond a compounding dividend.

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