MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/02 - 03/06

War, rising oil prices, and a negative jobs report were a powerful drag on stocks. All the major indexes were down for the week as uncertainty overtook investor confidence. It's uncomfortable to see stocks falling, but as a percentage, U.S. stocks are holding up well, and earnings season has been, on average, quite strong.

However, markets are likely to remain volatile until investors get more clarity around the length and the results of the conflict with Iran. Until then, markets are likely to move with the headlines, which ensures volatility will continue.

Next week, investors will get three different reads on inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for February come out on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index from January will be released on Friday. A surprise in either direction will move stocks.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) had another strong quarter. Thomas Hughes has been bullish on AMPX stock for nearly a year, and in this week’s article, he made the case that the company’s strategy execution is paying off with revenue and earnings entering a hypergrowth stage.

Hughes also wrote about IonQ Inc.'s (NYSE: IONQ) solid earnings report. The report shows that the long-term quantum computing thesis is in place. However, the company is a long way away from making a profit, which may mean the risk outweighs the reward, for now.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is one of the favorite targets of speculative investors. The stock has been held back due to share dilution, debt, and high short interest. But Hughes pointed out after this week’s mixed earnings that institutional investors may be quietly rewarding a stronger balance sheet.

Articles by Sam Quirke

March 9 will be a critical date for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its stock. Sam Quirke explained that’s the deadline for Tesla to provide detailed data about its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). What the company provides will determine whether investors are willing to pay the “autonomy premium” for TSLA stock.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell sharply after the company announced aggressive capital expenditures in its last earnings report. But Quirke directed investors to the key metric that could trigger a rebound that’s just as strong as the selloff.

Quirke also reminded investors that sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make. That seems to be the case with Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). The stock is up sharply since the streaming giant walked away from its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD).

Articles by Chris Markoch

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) continue to be under pressure despite the company’s double beat. Chris Markoch broke down the report and explained that, while there are reasons to view the stock as a value trap, the high-yield dividend is hard for income investors to ignore.

Many defense stocks were up this week amid expectations for increased defense spending to support military operations against Iran. One of those winners was Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). The stock jumped nearly 15% for the week, and Markoch explained why it wasn’t all about the Iran conflict.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) lagged the aerospace sector prior to its earnings. However, as Markoch noted, the company is well-positioned for the projected increase in defense spending, a point that showed up in the company’s forward revenue projections.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The interest in utilities stocks is about more than sector rotation. Ryan Hasson explained that defensive utility companies have become part of the AI infrastructure trade. That means that owning these stocks can be about building wealth as much as protecting it.

The robotics trade is heating up as an adjacent extension of the AI buildout. This week, Hasson shone a spotlight on five companies that demonstrate how robotics will impact different sectors of the economy.

Hasson also explained why the recent sell-off in Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) looks to be creating an opportunity for patient investors. The delay of its initial Neutron launch was disappointing, but Hasson noted that the correction looks overdone, and buyers appear to be stepping in.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

When it comes to investing in AI-themed funds, investors have many choices, but little clarity about which ones to choose. Nathan Reiff helped investors by analyzing three straightforward ETFs that focus on various themes in the AI industry.

Sticking with the ETF theme, Reiff highlighted three unique ETFs that launched in 2026. These may not be suitable for every investor, but each takes a distinctive approach with the potential for massive upside.

Part of the sector rotation trade has investors embracing the companies that prove cash is king. This week, Reiff highlighted three cash-rich stocks with strong cash flow histories to fuel current and future growth.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

One of the strongest earnings reports from a technology company came from an unlikely name. This week, Dan Schmidt broke down the stellar earnings report from Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and why the company’s AI-fueled rally may be just getting started.

Tariff talk continues to hang over stocks. However, Schmidt highlighted three companies that were materially impacted by tariffs but may get some relief as tariff pressures ease, particularly regarding China.

It's been a rough beginning to 2026 for software stocks. But Schmidt noted that the bears may be running out of sellers. That could create an opportunity in the three under-the-radar software stocks that can integrate AI into their popular platforms.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been washed out along with many “AI stocks” to start the year. But Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained where investors may be misunderstanding the company’s strategy and why the company’s massive installed base and inventory advantage position it to outperform expectations.

It’s been a rough week for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR). The company’s earnings report reminded investors that it takes lots of cash to build a sector from the ground up. However, Johnson explained that the company is making real progress on operational milestones that clarify and secure its future.

Oil was one of the biggest stories of the week, and Johnson explained that when it comes to navigating the current chaos, bigger is better. That’s why investors should look at the three rock-solid oil companies that are positioned for volatile markets.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Jordan Chussler analyzed the interesting partnership announced between Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY). The payoff is far in the future. Unfortunately, so is Joby’s profit outlook. That’s why, as Chussler explained, analysts have a mixed reaction about JOBY stock.

Berkshire Hathaway just issued its first earnings report since Warren Buffett retired. The report covered Buffett’s last quarter at the helm, and Chussler explained what the report indicated.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is a volatile stock. But this week, shareholders were treated to a strong bounce after the company reported impressive revenue growth. That number grabbed the headlines, but Chussler pointed out that the company’s growing client roster may be the real showstopper.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.