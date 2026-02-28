MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/23 - 02/27

Sometimes the best offense is a good defense. That’s what investors seem to be feeling. Technology stocks continue to be under pressure, and that money is flowing into traditionally defensive assets like gold, but there’s increased evidence that this rotation is expanding to include many blue-chip stocks. For example, The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) stock is up more than 10% in February.

Does this mean the tech trade is dead? Not likely, innovation may take a breather, but it doesn’t stop. However, much like the dot-com era, investors are wrestling with two competing themes. On one hand, there’s concern over the depth and breadth of the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout. On the other hand, there are concerns about what the AI transformation means for jobs and the economy.

Investors will get more information about the state of the labor market when the February Jobs report is released on March 6. Until then, buckle up for more volatility—and with it, more chances to find mispriced stocks. The MarketBeat analysts look for those opportunities every week. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes covered the most highly anticipated earnings report of the season: NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). Hughes explained why the report was strong, what that means for the company’s balance sheet, and why institutional investors are likely to lead NVDA stock higher.

In a familiar story for many tech stocks this earnings season, Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) delivered a double beat ... and the stock tumbled. Hughes explained why the technical outlook supports a bounce, one backed by institutional support.

Chipmakers are likely to have another strong year in 2026 as demand increases in many of the fastest-growing sectors. Hughes gave investors three industrial chip stocks with “must-have” niches that support their future growth.

Articles by Sam Quirke

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been a brutal stock to hold in the last five years. However, Sam Quirke wrote this week that, despite obvious concerns about competition and slowing growth, PayPal is now trading at a historically low multiple, offering a tantalizing risk/reward profile.

On the other end of the valuation spectrum, there’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Quirke explained what's driving the company’s expanding multiple and why TSLA stock will continue to be a battle between the true believers and the perpetual skeptics.

It's still tough to be a stock that’s adjacent to the housing sector. However, Quirke pointed out that investors have been bullish on Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in recent sessions. It’s too early to say this is the start of a long-term trend, but Quirke explained the fundamental and technical case for ZS stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) surged after a mixed earnings report. Speculative investors want to give the company the benefit of every doubt, but Chris Markoch suggests that the report showed Opendoor is still in the game—and now it needs to show investors what “winning” actually looks like in the numbers.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) continued its slide, which has now lasted about four months. Markoch pointed investors to two indicators that popped up, suggesting the big money is starting to load up on this beaten-down tech name.

The rally in precious metals paused but has heated up again. Markoch wrote that we’re in the next phase of the new gold and silver bull market, and that phase will include mining stocks like the three names he offered to investors.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The AI infrastructure trade remains a major push-pull for markets. There’s a reason. Either the buildout accelerates, or it doesn't. Ryan Hasson wrote this week that the recent earnings report from Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) gave investors optimism that the company will be a winner and may still have more upside.

But the AI trade is about more than infrastructure; it’s an entire ecosystem. This week, Hasson highlighted five stocks as the center of the AI supply squeeze and why each is worth a closer look.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been in the headlines for many of its AI initiatives. However, Hasson noted the company’s “quiet investment” that may be the most significant growth driver in 2026 and beyond.

Articles by Leo Miller

At a time when stocks are broadly seen as being overvalued, stock buybacks can carry significant weight. This week, Leo Miller highlighted three companies that announced new share buyback programs. As Miller pointed out, the companies span different sectors, which complements the theme that it’s a stock picker's market.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is on deck for earnings next week. Miller previewed what analysts expect and the one metric that investors should watch closely in Broadcom’s report.

This may be a year when investors should look for out-of-the-box opportunities. Miller may have found one in Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE), a mid-cap healthcare stock with a business model centered on reducing healthcare costs.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) reported this week. The headline numbers weren’t great. However, Nathan Reiff pointed out that the story for D-Wave, along with many quantum computing stocks, is all about the long-term opportunity. With that in mind, Reiff explained why this report may fuel a new rally for QBTS stock.

As part of the sector rotation story, investors may want to look at beaten-down retail stocks. Reiff highlighted three retail names that analysts believe have strong catalysts that could drive a bullish reversal in 2026.

Market volatility has made the relative safety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) particularly attractive. Reiff highlighted three ETFs that have delivered strong performance over the last five years and the reasons why each is likely to continue delivering for investors.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Retail investors can become attracted to buying stocks that have had a 50% or 60% decline. These are known as "falling knives," but as Dan Schmidt reminded investors, some falling knives aren’t worth trying to catch. That’s the case with the three falling knife stocks that Schmidt analyzed this week.

The AI panic trade has become a rolling wave that has now hit financial stocks. But short-term market reactions can lead to long-term opportunities. Schmidt identified three such opportunities amongst financial stocks that are now on sale.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Sam Quirke gave investors one reason to look at PayPal stock this week. Jeffrey Neal Johnson gave investors another reason: The rumor that Stripe is in preliminary talks to buy the beaten-down fintech company. Johnson broke down the math behind the move and why other names may take a closer look at buying PayPal.

Johnson also wrote about the recent news that SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) launched a real-world AI agent. He explained why this could be the breakthrough investors have been waiting for to set SOUN apart from other AI stocks.

Johnson also put the recent pullback in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) under the microscope. It's a classic battle between institutions that are buying and short sellers. Johnson explained what investors should watch for when Archer reports earnings next week.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

The bull market in tech stocks may be getting tired, but it’s not done running yet. This week, Jordan Chussler explained why investors should look for value in quality tech stocks that are on sale, like the two Mag 7 names that are down sharply to start the year.

Lawsuits are generally bearish for a company, and Chussler noted that the lawsuit filed by Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been particularly brutal for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). But investors frequently sell first and ask questions later. That may be the case with HIMS stock, whose setup could present an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.

Market volatility isn’t dampening interest in upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). This week, Chussler analyzed three of the biggest names that investors should watch as rumors swirl about their forthcoming IPOs.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.