MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/16 - 02/20

If investors are waiting for less market volatility, they’ll have to wait a little longer. The markets continued to oscillate between losses and gains as investors digested the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the emergency tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Ultimately, the ruling was just one data point among other economic data released this week, and the story is far from over. The larger story will still focus on technology stocks, specifically those related to artificial intelligence (AI). Investors are also weighing geopolitical concerns amid the United States' continued buildup of its military presence in the Middle East.

The takeaway for investors is that while volatility may remain elevated, there will continue to be opportunities for both traders and investors. The MarketBeat analysts are here to help you find them. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) will deliver the headline earnings report on Wednesday. Most analysts agree the report will be strong, but is the growth already priced in? This week, Thomas Hughes pointed out technical indicators that show institutional investors are buying ahead of the earnings report in anticipation of a strong move higher.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has also been caught up in the AI spending backlash. The concern is debt, but Hughes wrote that investors should focus on the backlog, which makes ORCL stock a potential generational buying opportunity before it releases earnings in March.

Institutional buying is also a catalyst for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). The medical devices company’s stock has been under pressure, but its latest earnings report highlighted an attractive value and yield combination.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a good example of a stock being worth what investors are willing to pay. This week, Sam Quirke highlighted Elon Musk’s “Amazing Abundance” mission that repositions Tesla as a robotics and autonomy company. Many shareholders have taken that leap, but its near-term success will require other investors to follow suit.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock has given up two years’ worth of gains in the recent tech wreck that has expanded into chip stocks. Analysts have raised doubts about the stock, but Quirke noted that traders may find the contrarian signals too strong to ignore.

Another contrarian opportunity for investors may come from Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK). The stock has been down sharply since June 2025. However, Quirke noted that sentiment is washed out, and at least one analyst has given VRSK stock a bullish upgrade.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Retail stocks have underperformed as a group. However, discount retailers have been among the winners. Many retailers will report in the next few weeks, and Chris Markoch gave investors three discount retailers that have upside despite elevated valuations.

One of the biggest news items this week came from Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), which announced a 25-for-1 stock split, effective April 2. Markoch explained why this reduces friction for retail investors and may offset concerns over the impact of AI on the company’s business.

Markoch also looked at the energy sector and gave investors two stocks that offer options for those looking for growth or value.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was one of the strongest performers among the Magnificent 7 in the last years. However, concerns over CapEx spending have interrupted the bull run. Ryan Hasson explained why this pullback can be a second chance for investors who missed the first rally.

It won’t draw the same attention as NVIDIA, but Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) reports earnings next week, and investors will be paying close attention. Hasson highlighted the core issue, which is the timeline for the maiden launch of its Neutron rocket.

The AI bubble fears have spread into software stocks. Some of the top names in this sector are down by 25% or more in 2026. With that in mind, Hasson gave investors five beaten-down software stocks that look too cheap to ignore.

Articles by Leo Miller

AEHR Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock is up about 59% in 2026. The company plays a critical role in stress testing semiconductor chips. That pick-and-shovel positioning has kept it immune from the uncertainty in the technology sector. And Leo Miller wrote about a major deal with a hyperscaler that analysts believe will boost upside.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was in the news for dubious reasons this week. However, Miller explained how one major investor is focused on how AI will be a springboard for Meta’s core advertising business.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) acquisition saga is still on investors’ radar. Miller summarized the latest news, which is that Warner Bros' continued to endorse the current offer from Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), but is still waiting for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) to provide its “best and final offer."

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The quantum computing sector remains volatile. This week, Nathan Reiff highlighted Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), which has been “less bad” than other quantum stocks like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS). Reiff noted the company’s unique positioning, but also some risks that are still out there.

For some investors, Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has been a surprise winner in the AI trade. The shift to photon-based data transfer is putting the company’s fiber-optics product in high demand. With the stock up over 50% in 2026, Reiff analyzed the potential catalysts and headwinds for investors to consider.

Risk-tolerant investors who are bearish on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may want to consider investing in an inverse cryptocurrency ETF. The more the underlying crypto asset falls, the higher these funds move. There’s plenty of risk, but Reiff pointed investors to three funds that speculative traders want to consider.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Investors can find opportunities even in beaten-down sectors. This week, Dan Schmidt explained why McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) posted earnings that showed strength despite a difficult environment.

Surprises are inevitable during earnings season. The key is knowing what to do next. That’s what Schmidt addressed in his article, which focused on three stocks that delivered upside surprises that could signal a reversal in investor sentiment.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Logistics stocks have been under fire in the last month, and many analysts have anticipated industry consolidation. That’s the story that Jeffrey Neal Johnson brought to investors with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM). Shareholders got a nice surprise with the announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired that will give investors a substantial premium and a potential merger arbitrage trade.

Investors should always pay attention to what institutional investors are buying, as this often goes against market momentum. That's the case with the news that BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) took a substantial position in Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which props up the AI infrastructure company.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) stock is under pressure, but Johnson pointed out that there’s good news that will improve the company’s manufacturing efficiency as it gets ready to move into the production phase.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Dividend stocks make sense for many investors, particularly in an environment where interest rates are moving lower. That is likely to be the case in 2026, which is why Jordan Chussler highlighted two dividend ETFs that offer reliable income and capital appreciation, but have also outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date.

To close out this week’s review, investors should read Chussler’s article explaining the bull case for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ). The simple takeaway is that if the world embraces nuclear power, it’ll need Cameco to meet the demand for uranium.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.