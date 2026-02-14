MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/09 - 02/13

Stocks continued to be under pressure despite a cooler-than-expected reading on January inflation that offset a hot job number earlier in the week. What that means for the pace of future interest rate cuts is anyone’s guess.

For now, investors remain focused on valuation, particularly regarding stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Not only are many of these stocks expensive by traditional metrics, but there’s growing concern about the impact of AI on the jobs market. It’s becoming a circular debate.

That said, this earnings season is showing that the major players in the AI trade are posting strong numbers and reiterating or increasing their guidance. Ultimately, earnings are the tell when it comes to stock prices, which is why the overall outlook for stocks remains bullish.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. If you have the day off, we hope you take some time to get caught off with insights from the MarketBeat analysts. Here are some of our most popular articles in the last week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Software stocks have been blasted in 2026 over concerns of AI disruption. This week, Thomas Hughes explained why the sell-off has been overblown and, perhaps more importantly, indiscriminate. Earnings season is separating the pretenders and the contenders, and Hughes pointed investors to three software stocks to buy on recent weakness.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is another example of a technology stuck being disrupted by AI. However, Hughes highlighted the company’s latest earnings report as an example of how AI is fueling the company’s growth and setting the stage for new highs in 2026.

Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is up more than 15% in 2026. It’s an example of a flight to quality. Hughes analyzed the company’s latest earnings report and why it’s not too late for investors to get on board a stock that could be this year’s total return leader.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The predictions market has cratered online gaming stocks. But investors who want to make a contrarian bet on the sector may want to look at Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT). Sam Quirke pointed out that FLUT stock is oversold compared to the company’s fundamentals, and analysts are taking note.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is down sharply as investors digest the company’s planned $200 billion CapEx spend on AI. However, Quirke noted that AMZN stock is flashing a bullish technical indicator that has led to strong rallies the last two times it flashed.

Is Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) setting up investors for failure? Or is it building momentum for a stronger move higher? Quirke helped investors understand what the important takeaways will be in the company’s upcoming earnings report.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock continues to get caught up in the tech stock tantrum. Chris Markoch wrote this week that while investors may view the stock as “AI or bust,” they’re missing that the multi-year cloud revenue is locked in and providing a foundation for future AI adoption.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) delivered an earnings report and future guidance that was the latest example of why the AI bubble talk seems more like hyperbole. Markoch summarized the bull case but cautioned that VRT stock may be extended after a strong rally.

The case for lithium in 2026 is still bullish, but the timeline may be extended. Markoch explained what that means for investors looking to buy Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) stock. The stock has been tracking lithium prices, and investors may want to use any dip as an entry point.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Early in 2026, investors have been hearing a lot about sector rotation. One area that’s showing up is in consumer staples stocks. This week, Ryan Hasson explained why consumer staples can often shine when the broader market slumps. He also provided one ETF in this sector that could offer upside for investors.

Selling often begets more selling. Hasson wrote this week that this could be the case with Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). Disappointing news about the company’s Neutron rocket was the catalyst for the current sell-off. But analyst sentiment and technical indicators suggest the sell-off is overdone, which could set up a buying opportunity.

All the talk of an AI bubble may have distracted investors from an opportunity with companies in areas like optical networking and photonics. Hasson highlighted two companies that have been surging in 2026 and why they likely have more upside ahead.

Articles by Leo Miller

Earnings reports have a way of telling a story. This time around, two Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) customers have announced massive CapEx spending, including on memory, which is provided by Broadcom. As Leo Miller explained, those growth projections aren’t showing up in AVGO stock, and that’s exactly where the opportunity lies.

The latest sell-off in cryptocurrency has taken its toll on the stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). The stock is down nearly 50%. However, as Miller noted, Robinhood has growth drivers outside of crypto and equities, which makes HOOD stock a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Insider buying often predicts future stock price growth. Miller highlighted three stocks that may prompt investors to question that theory. The facts speak for themselves. Read his article to find out which high-risk stocks investors are buying and why.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Defense stocks are catching a bid this year, and the list of usual suspects is expanding. One of those names is Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO). Nathan Reiff explained why this drone company is stacking wins and is boosting capacity to meet demand.

Sticking with the theme of below-the-radar defense stocks is D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). The quantum computing company has announced contracts with defense companies that, as Reiff noted, could open another avenue for future revenue growth.

Markets are grinding higher but still seem to be seeking direction, leading some investors to worry about downside risk. In that case, Reiff pointed investors to three ETFs that employ strategies to protect against downside.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt also noted the rally in consumer staples stocks. Schmidt highlighted three stocks that were beaten down in 2025 but are entering 2026 showing technical signals that support a strong breakout.

Travel stocks continue to reinforce the health of the consumer, at least the high-income consumers who continue to spend on travel. That growth has shown up in the earnings reports and guidance for the three travel stocks that Schmidt analyzed this week.

Insurance stocks have been another safe haven play for investors looking to rotate out of technology. This week, Schmidt pointed investors to three insurance stocks that recently broke out to new 52-week highs and have room to move higher.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Certain stocks require conviction, and then there’s Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC). Jeffrey Neal Johnson provided a deep dive into the AI offensive that could mean the stock is comically undervalued. But those initiatives are ramming headlong into current supply constraints, giving the bears the upper hand.

Speaking of conviction, Johnson wrote about the surge in institutional buying for IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), which sold off sharply after its Feb. 5 earnings report. Even after the current surge, Johnson explained why analysts may be mispricing IREN, which could lead to a bullish rerating in the coming quarters.

Buying stocks immediately after an initial public offering can carry both heightened risk and heightened reward. Johnson wrote about the successful IPO of Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) and why the company’s business model and valuation make it a stock that investors may want to bite into.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Energy stocks are leading the way in 2026, but Jordan Chussler urged caution for investors who might want to throw a dart at one of the “big oil” names. He also gave investors a safer way to play the revival in the energy sector.

Despite concerns about streaming fatigue, Chussler wrote that the subscription economy is alive and well. That means investors may want to focus on these two subscription stocks that continue to lead the category.

To close this week, it bears repeating that earnings reports tell a story if investors are willing to listen. Chussler highlighted three companies that recently delivered reports that give investors outlooks for their respective stocks, sectors, and industries.

