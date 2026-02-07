MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/02 - 02/06

Stocks rallied to close another volatile week as investors bought the dip in technology stocks. Early in the week, the entire tech sector sold off indiscriminately over concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) spending and the impact of AI on the software sector. But as the dust settles, buyers are re-entering and finding value in some stocks that have become oversold.

However, this is more than a technology story. Industrials and finance stocks continue to catch the eye of investors, as do some high-quality dividend stocks.

We’re now in the heart of earnings season. As of Jan. 30, 33% of the S&P 500 companies had reported, and 75% have beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates. While that’s below the five-year average of 78%, the companies are reporting earnings that are 9.1% above estimates, which is above the five-year average of 7.7%.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was an example of where good enough wasn’t good enough. AMD stock dropped after a solid earnings report, but lighter-than-expected guidance called the company’s valuation into question. Thomas Hughes explained the fundamental and technical reasons that make this a buying opportunity that bulls have been waiting for.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is another stock on the rise after better-than-expected earnings results. Hughes noted that the company’s combination of anticipated stock price growth with the company’s solid dividend is the base that will lead to higher highs.

Hughes also recapped the earnings report from Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). The downstream oil company delivered a strong report that confirmed its strong positioning for expectations of a bullish market for oil and gas.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) gave up two years' worth of gains after its quarterly earnings. Sam Quirke explained why long-term investors have reasons to be concerned, but traders may have a short-term opportunity.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock climbed to a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 400x. Quirke gave investors two reasons why bulls may want to chase and one reason why caution is warranted.

Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) continues to be another strong performer. But new growth will come with increased volatility. Quirke broke down the company’s earnings report and gave investors suggestions for how to trade SNDK stock in February.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Cybersecurity stocks have not been immune to the tech washout. However, Chris Markoch explained why a bullish upgrade to Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) may set the floor for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), which has continued to drop in 2026.

Markoch also broke down the gold medal performance from Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). The report reinforced the company’s growing commercial business and supported its long-term growth story.

The nomination of Kevin Warsh to be the next Federal Reserve chair has added an element of predictability to the future direction of interest rate cuts. With that in mind, Markoch highlighted two REITs that are well-positioned for a stable rate environment.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered an earnings report that followed a similar pattern to other hyperscalers. Strong growth with high capital expenditures on AI infrastructure. And as Ryan Hasson noted, that came with a drop in GOOGL stock as investors put more weight on the long-term return on that AI spend.

Hasson also used MarketBeat’s MarketRank™ tool to point investors to a group of stocks that are backed by strong analyst and institutional support. The stocks on this list have strong fundamentals that can help investors navigate this volatile market.

Articles by Leo Miller

Defense stocks were among the top performers in 2025. But will they have an encore performance in 2026? Leo Miller looked at three defense stocks that recently reported earnings and helped investors understand why the outlook for defense stocks remains strong.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been a stock that investors love to hate. The stock was down about 50% from its July 2025 high before earnings. But Miller explained why the stock is moving higher and a potential opportunity that could push SMCI stock upwards.

Miller also analyzed the earnings report from PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). The stock has been climbing after an activist investor took a large position. However, as Miller noted, the company’s earnings report may give investors a more organic reason to buy PEP stock.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Momentum traders will want to read Nathan Reiff’s article on three momentum stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 in January and still have room to move higher. Each of these stocks has returned at least 56% year-to-date.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has gotten a shot in the arm in the form of two multi-million-dollar deals. Reiff explained the nature of the deals and why investors are still skeptical about the company’s ability to turn one-off deals into a profitable future.

Gold has had a sharp sell-off. However, Reiff noted that the outlook for the yellow metal still looks good. That’s why investors might want to look at his article about three mining companies backed by strong fundamentals and other catalysts that make investors bullish.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is down 25% over concerns that AI may be taking away the company’s “complexity advantage.” However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out two reasons why it may not be game over for investors in U stock.

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) stock made a parabolic move in 2025, up over 400%. As Johnson wrote this week, that’s shifted the conversation on Ondas from a speculative research company to a critical defense contractor with fundamentals that support further stock price growth.

One area of the tech sector that has survived the recent washout is companies that supply the memory that AI needs. This week, Johnson highlighted two winners that are positioned to capitalize on the industry’s supercycle.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Jordan Chussler started this week by looking back at the earnings reports from the Magnificent 7 stocks that reported last week. Chussler helped investors look past the stock price performance and pointed out the fundamentals that anchored the reports.

Ahead of retail earnings later this month, Chussler analyzed two retailers that have introduced new CEOs and what it may mean for the upcoming earnings reports.

The space race is underway and has many investors excited about the prospects for a SpaceX IPO in 2026. Chussler explained why investors may want to keep an eye on AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), a SpaceX rival that is already delivering strong revenue and has caught Wall Street's eye.

